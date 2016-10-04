Used 2009 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
3,469 listings
- 147,933 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$2,287 Below Market
- 123,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 114,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,599$802 Below Market
- 134,303 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,999$1,504 Below Market
- 139,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$1,049 Below Market
- 97,053 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,240$1,030 Below Market
- 146,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,520$1,136 Below Market
- 146,121 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495$677 Below Market
- 118,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990$427 Below Market
- 94,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,890$1,394 Below Market
- 98,351 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499$397 Below Market
- 166,905 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$266 Below Market
- 125,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 153,824 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,495$576 Below Market
- 93,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,490$859 Below Market
- 171,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,922
- 121,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,988
- 63,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,998
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Odyssey
Read recent reviews for the Honda Odyssey
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.483 Reviews
Report abuse
mike shinkus,04/10/2016
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This is my second Odyssey. My first was a 2000 EX. I kept it 9 years and had around 121000 miles on it. I would NOT purchase any other. We have traveled all over in this Odyssey and it runs flawlessly. You can store more stuff in the back than you could imagine !!! We traveled with it loaded to the gills plus the hard shell, OME, on the roof and NEVER had an issue. The SINGLE warranty item was a rear wheel bearing when the van had about 2000 miles on it. Nothing else. Replaced the timing belt at 130000 along with the water pump and all the pulleys. Changed oil and filter every 3K miles even though I know it isn`t required but I am old school. Replaced the front rotors twice so far along with the pads. I always buy the best replacement parts and they work well. No Advanced garbage. My Odyssey likes Firestone tires as they last the longest and handle the winter weather we get here in PA. Yes, I do put snow tires on it but sometimes get caught with the all seasons on. Highly recommend any one to purchase the Honda Odyssey. Simply THE BEST !!!! I will be selling this one in 2 more years, I keep them 9 years as long as they deserve it and this one does !!!!
