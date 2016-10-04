Used 2009 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

This is my second Odyssey. My first was a 2000 EX. I kept it 9 years and had around 121000 miles on it. I would NOT purchase any other. We have traveled all over in this Odyssey and it runs flawlessly. You can store more stuff in the back than you could imagine !!! We traveled with it loaded to the gills plus the hard shell, OME, on the roof and NEVER had an issue. The SINGLE warranty item was a rear wheel bearing when the van had about 2000 miles on it. Nothing else. Replaced the timing belt at 130000 along with the water pump and all the pulleys. Changed oil and filter every 3K miles even though I know it isn`t required but I am old school. Replaced the front rotors twice so far along with the pads. I always buy the best replacement parts and they work well. No Advanced garbage. My Odyssey likes Firestone tires as they last the longest and handle the winter weather we get here in PA. Yes, I do put snow tires on it but sometimes get caught with the all seasons on. Highly recommend any one to purchase the Honda Odyssey. Simply THE BEST !!!! I will be selling this one in 2 more years, I keep them 9 years as long as they deserve it and this one does !!!!

