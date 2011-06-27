I decided to wait till I had at least 2000 miles on my 2012 Odyssey EX-L before writing a review on it. I test-drove the Honda, Toyota, and Nissan minivans. What I traded in was a 2008 Odyssey EX-L. Here are the Pros and Cons of my new one compared to my old one: Pros 1) More comfortable seats. The lower cushions tilt more than the other brands, plus a darker fabric (truffles, a darker grey) is available, which wont show the dirt as much. 2) Cabin is 2 wider, and the extra room is very helpful when carrying adult passengers. 2nd row holds 3 adults very comfortably. 3) Engine is very smooth and all but silent. 4) Like the trip computer, where gas mileage can be computed for each trip. 5) Like the large, easy-to-read, digital display of the TIME on the monitor screen. 6) Like the standard equipment Bluetooth capability. (NOT on my 2008) 7) Like the ability to load in numerous CDs into hard drive of the sound system. Saves having to insert and eject CDs countless times. 8) Minimal vibration in the powertrain. 9) Like the standard power liftgate. (NOT on my 2008) 10) Gas mileage averages 20 mpg in the city and at least 27 on trips. 11) Love the speed-compensated volume control on the sound system. I havent had this since my 1998 Chevy Venture LS. 12) Lower suspension noise going over rough pavement. (although sharp bumps come through loud and clear. 13) It tracks well on the Interstates with minimal steering corrections. Cons 1) Noticeable wind noise heard around the windshield pillar on the drivers side at highway speeds on windy days, though its not intrusive. Dealer hinted that windshield might have to be re-installed, but they didnt want to do that. 2) Wind whistle heard on top of drivers side window at speeds as low as 30 mph, but dealer was able to fix it. 3) Grating sounds heard in rear of cabin when going over uneven road surfaces at slow speeds. (could be the sliding doors. My 08 Ody made the same noise after 3 years) 4) Miss the storage area under floor, in front of the 2nd row seat. (its now mostly taken up by the spare tire)

