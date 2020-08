Used 2010 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Alabaster Silver Metallic Gray; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is excited to offer this 2010 Honda Odyssey EX-L. This Honda includes: ALABASTER SILVER METALLIC GRAY, SEAT TRIM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Want a mobile theater? This Honda Odyssey EX-L has a premium entertainment package that will keep your passengers entertained with superb enjoyment. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda Odyssey EX-L. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. The interior of this Honda Odyssey EX-L has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2010 Honda Odyssey: The 2010 Honda Odyssey is still one of the top-rated minivans in the U.S., often compared to the top-rated Toyota Sienna. With ample passenger capacity, a folding third-row seat and several beverage holders, the 2010 Odyssey's design emphasizes cutting edge style, safety and clever innovation. Safety is important to minivan buyers, so the Odyssey employs standard multiple airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, active head restraints and many other technologies intended to keep passengers safe. The Honda Odyssey won a 2010 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and it has earned five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for both frontal and side impact crashes. Interesting features of this model are strong acceleration and handling, A practical and popular minivan, powerful V6 engine, and interior comfort and versatility All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL3H74AB099670

Stock: AB099670

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020