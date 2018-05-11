2019 Honda Odyssey
What’s new
- No changes for 2019
- Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Configurable second-row seats are very useful
- Packed with modern safety and tech features
- Strong V6 engine and stable handling make it enjoyable to drive
- Impressively quiet in the top Elite trim level
- Second-row seats can be hard to remove
- No power-folding third-row seats
- 360-degree camera is not on the options list
Which Odyssey does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
The SUV may be a popular solution to the vehicular needs of a family, but in truth SUV buyers are missing out on the unparalleled packaging and capability of the modern minivan. No SUV can match the 2019 Honda Odyssey for ease of use or flexibility. It doesn't hurt that the Odyssey comes standard with a strong V6 and comfortable seats and has a list of available features longer than a junior-high choir recital.
The current generation of Odyssey debuted just last year, and it either added or evolved a slew of features that parents or practically minded people should appreciate. The configurable second-row seats are sure to be a favorite, and the night-vision-equipped, zoomable cabin camera makes checking in on passengers a cinch. Remember, it's never too soon to teach your kids about panopticism.
This 2019 Odyssey is, in most ways, a cut above the competition. It seasons Honda's clever packaging with the carmaker's sharp driving characteristics, making for a vehicle that's a thoughtful and enjoyable family hauler. Three-row SUV owners won't know what they're missing.
You can find out even more about the upgrades to this generation of Odyssey in our First Drive.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars for this year.
2019 Honda Odyssey models
The 2019 Odyssey comes in six trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, EX-L with Navi and RES, Touring and Elite. In typical Honda fashion, there aren't any packages or stand-alone options offered so finding the Odyssey you want largely comes down to picking a trim that matches your desired features and budget. All Odysseys come with a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and front-wheel drive. The first four trim levels come with a nine-speed automatic and the Touring and Elite have a 10-speed automatic. There's seating for seven passengers in the LX and eight passengers in everything else.
The Odyssey LX starts you off with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat, a 5-inch central display screen, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a seven-speaker sound system.
Next up is the EX, and it's here you get features that really start to make your life easier. These include power-sliding rear doors, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, three-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, enhanced sliding functionality for the second-row outboard seats (Magic Slide), a removable center seat and second-row window sunshades. The EX also has more modern tech with its 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and satellite and HD radio. But, wait, there's more! Honda also fits this trim level with extra driver safety aids that include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
Honda starts to crank up the luxury with the EX-L. You get a sunroof, a noise-reducing windshield, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, and two charging USB ports for the second row.
The EX-L with Navigation and Rear Entertainment System is similar but adds, as its name implies, a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system. The latter includes a 10.2-inch overhead display, a Blu-ray player and an HDMI input. This version of the EX-L also has a 110-volt power outlet and a cabin intercom system, which broadcasts the driver's or front passenger's voice to the rear seating areas.
Moving up to the Odyssey Touring gets you the above, plus front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, automatic engine stop-start, a hands-free liftgate, an integrated vacuum cleaner, a rear-cabin camera monitoring system (CabinWatch), and an onboard 4G LTE connection with a Wi-Fi hotspot and HondaLink services.
Finally, the Elite tops off the Odyssey range with 19-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors, noise-reducing glass for the front and rear windows, ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker premium audio system and a wireless phone charger.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out9.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess9.0
Visibility6.0
Quality8.0
Utility9.0
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation9.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids5.5
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Odyssey Touring and Elite's 10 speed transmission is nicely matched to the engine, giving this van very good acceleration, better than all other minivans and the vast majority of the SUV's. The interior is quite nice, the entertainment system sounds very good, Android phone connectivity works well, both Google Maps & Waze from my phone displayed on the screen. Noise level is pretty low for a minivan, handling is acceptable, braking performance and feel are very good for a minivan. It has lots of outlets, 110VAC, 12V and USB chargers. The few negative points are the accelerator has a huge dead spot at the beginning of travel, takes a while to get use to. The front passenger seat was a little high above the floor for my wife (5' 3") making her thighs a bit tire on long trips, they're perfectly comfortable for me (5' 10"), the driver seat is adjustable, so no problems for either of us. And the seat back on the 2nd row doesn't fold down flat against the seat, somewhat compromising its ability to haul stuff, the 2nd row seats are also pretty heavy, making it difficult to remove if you wanted to haul larger items. The fit is also not as good as I've come to expect from Honda, the doors and hood all have somewhat uneven gaps, some less visible interior panels also didn't fit well. Lots of glare on the entertainment / navigation display, I may make my own leather over-hang shade to deal with this shortcoming. The cruse control worked reasonable well, but a little too aggressive at slowing down if another vehicle merged in front or us. The lane keeping assistant is not very effective. Blind spot detection worked fine. Also with the strong engine coupled with the 10 speed transmission, one could smoke the front tire all day. Could really use a limited slip differential to distribute the power between both front tires better, especially from a stand still on a Right turn.
I have been a Honda owner for 9 years now. I still own my 2010 Honda CRV and we just traded my husbands truck for the 2019 Odyssey EX-L for our family of four. We had the van less than 48 hours and the radio stopped working. No audio sound played whatsoever. The rear camera also no longer worked. I assumed it was just our ignorance and went to google and YouTube to find the fix the problem and discovered a slew of complaints and a class action lawsuit against 2018-2019 Honda Odysseys and Pilots. Then, I left something in my car after dark over the weekend and went out to get it and the display screen was on and wouldn't shut off. When we contacted the GA dealership about returning the car we were told they had not heard of this issue and that we could not return the van due to a non “cooling off” period bc the sale was final. After another 24 hours went by I woke up and our battery was dead due to the display screen not shutting off. I have since found additional forums and articles stating the issue is connecting an iPhone 8 and up to the Apple Car Play will create these issues. It is unsure at this point if this issue with Honda/Apple is resolved. We are going for a software update today and will see what happens. Otherwise if this is a reoccurring issue I guess we will have to try to return the vehicle based off of the Georgia Lemon Law.
We purchased the Elite trim. We have had the car for 10 months now and the entire audio/video system shut off. Apparently Honda has had multiple complaints about this. I would stay away until they can figure this out. I’m thinking if you get the base trim it should be fine but there is too much technology in the Elite and everything stopped. Rear view camera is not working also, no Bluetooth, no Apple car play, rear entertainment shut down (my kids are pissed as am I). I’m scheduled for service tomorrow morning. I will provide an update.
I've read the reviews, including Edmunds. Sounds like a few folks got lemons, others, poor dealerships. First, my response to Edmunds review. We purchased the Elite. The seats are very comfortable, especially the ventilation feature for here in Florida. But The road noise is terrible. It sounds so loud that it's hard to carry on a conversation, or listen to the superb sound system. With only 1100 miles, I fault the tires, Bridgestone Turanza. The noise was terrible initially. I recalled that some dealers overinflated tires to prevent flat spots. I checked; my tires were 46 PSI.! Despite the checklist showing that was cleared. Lowering the pressure to 33 PSI reduced the noise considerably but a significant amount remains. One ding. The navigation is not useful. Street names are not shown, nor is current traffic related to the location of the vehicle. 2 dings. The automatic engine shut off is annoying and has to be disabled each ride. A few reviews mention the rear seat is difficult to remove. I agree it is well made (heavy) but this is my second Odyssey and there's a short learning curve. The interior is enormous. With one rear seat removed our Great Pyrenees easily gets in and out. A few notes: Headlights are excellent. Side vehicle alerts are very noticeable. Handling is far superior to our 2010 Odyssey, and braking is greatly improved. I recommend driving the vehicle after a purchase and ignoring the tech gadgets. Familiarize yourself with basic operation then play with the other stuff cause they can be as distracting as texting. I'll update the review as miles accumulate.
Features & Specs
|EX-L 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$37,710
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$39,710
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$34,160
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Elite 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$47,070
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Odyssey safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Informs you if you start to drift out of your lane and can help steer you back. Standard on the EX and above.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Monitors what's ahead of you, warns about potential collisions and can automatically apply the brakes. Also standard on the EX and above.
- HondaLink
- Bundles various telematic features such as roadside assistance and automatic collision notification. Standard on the Touring and the Elite.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Odyssey vs. the competition
Honda Odyssey vs. Chrysler Pacifica
The Odyssey's strong V6 engine and nimble handling make it a little more enjoyable to drive than the Pacifica. It's also a better choice if you have young children in child safety seats because of its Magic Slide second-row seats. On the other hand, Chrysler's Stow 'n Go second-row seats conveniently fold flat into the floor, which makes it a better van if you frequently haul a lot of bulky cargo.
Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna
The Odyssey was fully redesigned last year, while the 2018 Sienna hasn't had a full redesign since 2011. As such, the Odyssey has a more stylish cabin and fresher look. Both have healthy, reliable V6 engines, but the Honda gives you a better sense of the road when you're driving around turns. But if all-wheel drive is important to you, then the Sienna is your only choice among minivans. Note that a redesigned Sienna could be coming for the 2019 model year.
Honda Odyssey vs. Honda Pilot
For shoppers who are looking for a comfortable people and cargo hauler but who want to sidestep a minivan, the obvious choice is a popular crossover SUV such as Honda's own Pilot. With lots of space, a versatile interior and even a bit of off-road capability, the Pilot is appealing for all sorts of reasons. It's also capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds and comfortably carrying eight passengers. For easy entry and exit and maximum cargo space, though, the Odyssey is still tops.
FAQ
Is the Honda Odyssey a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda Odyssey?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Odyssey:
- No changes for 2019
- Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018
Is the Honda Odyssey reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda Odyssey a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Odyssey?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda Odyssey is the 2019 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,190.
Other versions include:
- EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,710
- EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,710
- EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,160
- Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,070
- Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,760
- LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $30,190
What are the different models of Honda Odyssey?
More about the 2019 Honda Odyssey
The 2019 Honda Odyssey can do it all thanks to its large, flexible interior, comfortable seats, and extensive inventory of technology and convenience features. The Odyssey raises the bar on the minivan, making the unglamorous people mover almost glamorous. With a wide range of trims to choose from, there's an Odyssey for most budgets.
Honda keeps its trim levels straightforward for the Odyssey. Each model adds more standard equipment at staggered pricing intervals, and the options are a just a handful. The LX kicks off the Odyssey's lineup by bundling must-have features such as Bluetooth connectivity and a rearview camera with nice extras, including touchscreen infotainment and power front seats, all at an accessible price for the segment. A V6 engine producing 280 horsepower is standard, as is a nine-speed automatic transmission. It's definitely a more generous definition of "entry level."
The EX is a big step up in features, making it an appealing value proposition. You get eight-passenger seating (the LX seats only seven), power-sliding rear doors, improved infotainment and smartphone integration, and a host of advanced driver safety aids, including forward collision warning and mitigation. For the EX-L, Honda adds leather seating, a power liftgate and a few other features. You can additionally get the EX-L with a navigation system and a rear entertainment system.
The Odyssey Touring and Elite are the top of the heap. The Touring has all of the above, plus parking sensors, a 10-speed automatic transmission, LED headlights, automatic engine stop-start, an integrated vacuum cleaner, a rear-cabin camera monitoring system and an onboard 4G LTE connection. On the Elite, you also get 19-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker premium audio system and a wireless phone charger.
If you're on a budget or just looking for a great value, the EX is the way to go. The LX is cheaper, but paying a little more for the EX makes a lot of sense considering its extra features. If you want leather, you'll need to get the EX-L, but at that point we think you might as well start looking at the Touring or the Elite. Of course, now pricing is entering luxury sedan territory, but it's a similar story for rival minivans. If a 2019 Honda Odyssey might be in your future, let Edmunds help you find the perfect one.
2019 Honda Odyssey Overview
The 2019 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Honda Odyssey?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Odyssey and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Odyssey 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Odyssey.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Odyssey and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Odyssey featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Honda Odyssey?
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
The 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,855. The average price paid for a new 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $6,534 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,534 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,321.
The average savings for the 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 14.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 9 new 2019 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,285 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Can't find a new 2019 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Odyssey for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,046.
Find a new Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,116.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Honda Odyssey?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
