Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(8)
2017 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin is huge, flexible and quiet
  • V6 engine is refined and fuel-efficient
  • Third-row seat folds easily for quick cargo/passenger conversions
  • Handles exceptionally well
  • almost feels like an Accord
  • Most desirable features saved for pricey upper trim levels
  • Removing the second-row seats is cumbersome and awkward
Which Odyssey does Edmunds recommend?

Buying an Odyssey largely comes down to picking a trim level that matches your budget and the features you want. The SE trim is tempting, but for the best mix of features we'd opt for the EX-L. It costs a good deal more than the EX but adds desirable extras in a daily family mover and weekend distance runner including heated leather seating, a power liftgate, a chilled storage box and forward collision warning. You can opt for navigation or a rear-seat entertainment system but not both. To save money, though, we'd skip both and get by with smartphone/aftermarket navigation and then tablets for entertainment. If you prefer factory-spec, you'll need the Touring or Touring Elite. They include both systems standard.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

We get it. You've got a family now. You need a bigger car. You've considered SUVs, crossovers, even large sedans. Just anything — anything — but a minivan. You swore you'd never be that parent. You would hang onto style and grace even into parenthood, and a minivan just doesn't fit that scheme. We've been there. Trouble is, you're dismissing a world of convenience, comfort and contentment by rejecting the mighty minivan. And few vans come mightier than the 2017 Honda Odyssey.

Three-row crossovers look great, sure, but those third-row seats are often cramped and don't leave much space for luggage. The Odyssey's third row can comfortably seat two adults and leaves 38.4 cubic feet behind them for luggage and kid stuff. The second-row seats tumble forward for easy access, and the middle second-row seat even slides forward so front passengers can tend little ones in a car seat. And the Odyssey's smooth V6 engine returns an EPA-estimated 22 combined mpg, which is as good as it gets for a regular minivan these days.

These qualities are a sampling of what makes the Odyssey among the best buys in the class. On the downside, restrictive trim levels and options can make the Odyssey one of the pricier vans around, and it's worth noting that this is the last year for this particular generation (a new Odyssey arrives for the 2018 model year with engine, feature and design upgrades). But if you crave space, lots of it, and serene family motoring, you owe it to yourself to consider the Odyssey. Your younger self would approve.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Honda Odyssey as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2017 Honda Odyssey models

The 2017 Honda Odyssey is offered in six trim levels: LX, EX, SE, EX-L, Touring and Touring Elite. First in the batting order is the LX, which delivers maximum versatility for minimum dollar. Frills are few but still include power seats and accessories and Bluetooth phone and audio. The EX bumps it up with more convenience and tech, and the SE adds a few more useful parental touches. Think of the EX-L as a better-trimmed EX with leather upholstery, while the Touring and Touring Elite drizzle on further incremental premium and near-luxury touches.

All Odyssey models come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (248 horsepower, 250 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. The LX's standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, dual-zone air-conditioning, power front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, an 8-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker audio system.

The eight-passenger EX comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, power-sliding side doors, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, a removable front center console, the LaneWatch blind-spot camera system and an additional 7-inch touchscreen with HondaLink smartphone app integration.

The SE includes a 115-volt household-style power outlet, an integrated vacuum cleaner, satellite radio and a rear-seat entertainment system.

The EX-L gives up the SE's additional features (except satellite radio) but adds a power liftgate, forward collision and lane departure warning systems, a sunroof, a chilled storage box, leather seating (front and outboard second row) and heated front seats.

Options include a navigation system with an upgraded rearview camera or a rear-seat entertainment system with the 115-volt power outlet. These two systems can't be ordered together on the EX-L.

The Touring model adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, the 115-volt power outlet, retractable third-row sunshades and a fold-down armrest for the third row. Both the navigation and rear-seat entertainment systems are also standard.

Finally, the Touring Elite adds xenon headlights, a regular blind-spot monitoring system (the blind-spot camera is nixed), the vacuum, an upgraded rear-seat entertainment system (with a widescreen video monitor and HDMI input) and a premium 12-speaker, surround-sound audio system with HD radio.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite (3.5L V6; 6-speed automatic). Since then, the Odyssey has received a few minor changes, but our findings are still applicable to this year's Odyssey.

Driving

4.0
Natural driving dynamics have always been an Odyssey strong suit. As minivans go, driving enthusiasts will probably like this one the best. The V6 isn't class-leading, but it's powerful enough for most duties.

Acceleration

4.0
Good acceleration from the 248-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, with 0-60 mph in 8.0 seconds. Some rivals are a little quicker, though. The six-speed automatic shifts smoothly, but power drops more than expected between gears.

Braking

4.0
Excellent modulation around town. The pedal feels relatively soft when you first press on it, but not annoyingly so. In our panic-brake test from 60 mph, the Odyssey stopped in 131 feet, which is slightly longer than average for this segment.

Steering

3.5
Feels light, with just a hint of self-aligning torque. Not brimming with feel. Appropriate for the class of vehicle, though, and fairly precise considering the Odyssey's size.

Handling

3.0
This is a large minivan, and it can feel somewhat ponderous at times. It's not sloppy; in fact, it feels more deliberate than some competitors. Easy to maneuver in tight situations.

Drivability

4.0
With well-placed and user-friendly controls, a huge windshield, light steering and ultra-supple throttle calibration, the Odyssey is a pleasure to live with despite its size.

Comfort

4.0
Plush seats and good noise isolation make for great comfort on long trips. The 2017 Honda Odyssey's suspension handles big bumps well, but smaller ones aren't as easily smoothed over.

Seat comfort

4.5
Big, wide thrones. Soft leather. The seats are great for long-haul comfort. There's not a lot of lateral support, but this isn't a vehicle that will have you seeking backroads anyway.

Ride comfort

3.0
The open-box layout of minivans tends to promote chassis quivers, and you feel them in the Odyssey. The ride is fairly well-controlled despite this, and most of the time it's plenty comfy.

Noise & vibration

5.0
Good isolation from road and wind noise. Long trips are the Odyssey's forte, and its quiet cabin plays right along.

Interior

5.0
The smartly designed cabin accommodates people and cargo with equal effectiveness. Superbly flexible seating layout makes the Odyssey highly configurable. There's even a vacuum cleaner on board in this top-trim model.

Ease of use

3.0
The center stack presents a vast array of buttons that can initially overwhelm. The navigation graphics look a bit old-school. The major controls are logically grouped, however.

Getting in/getting out

5.0
The low step-in height makes entry and exit simple for passengers of all sizes and ages. The handy sliding second row eases access to the third row.

Roominess

5.0
The vast cabin space is efficiently packaged. For everyday family use, there's no better vehicle than a minivan, and the Odyssey's seat functionality is at the top of the class.

Visibility

4.0
The expansive windshield offers a panoramic view. The rear pillars are annoyingly thick, but the backup camera eases reversing maneuvers.

Quality

4.0
Apparent build quality is quite good overall, though we did observe a couple of rattles (unusual for a Honda).

Utility

5.0
You'd be hard-pressed to find another vehicle that matches the Odyssey's carrying capability. Sliding doors and low step-in height give Odyssey the advantage over similar three-row crossover SUVs. When loading children and car seats, it's no contest.

Small-item storage

4.5
Abundant storage nooks, holders and cubbies for every passenger in every row. You're far more likely to lose something in the Odyssey than not be able to find a place for it.

Cargo space

5.0
Tremendously flexible seating arrangement and 145.8 cubic feet of space behind the first row offer room to transport virtually anything. Lots of nooks and bins to store items, too.

Towing

The Odyssey can tow up to a maximum of 3,500 pounds when properly equipped, which is equal to the Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna.

Hauling

Four feet of width and two rows of cargo space make easy work of plywood or drywall sheets.

Technology

Befitting a large family vehicle, the Odyssey comes with an impressive level of information, entertainment and connected technology, including navigation, rear-seat audio and video, and HondaLink app integration (internet radio, social media). No on-board Wi-Fi/LTE hotspot connection, however.

Audio & navigation

The premium 12-speaker, surround-sound system is only available on the top-trim Touring Elite. Other models are stuck with a seven-speaker system. Navigation is available on EX-L and above. Nav works well enough, but it looks and feels a step behind faster, crisper competitor systems.

Smartphone integration

HondaLink integrates smartphone connection with the Aha app, which bundles internet radio, news, restaurant recommendations, even audio updates from Facebook and Twitter feeds. Unlike some newer Hondas, though, the Odyssey does not have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Driver aids

A rearview camera comes standard on all models (nav-equipped models get a multi-angle view). Forward collision and lane departure warning are available on EX-L and above models, while the innovative LaneWatch real-time blind-spot view comes on EX and above (except for top-trim Touring Elite).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior5.0
Utility5.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Honda Odyssey.

5(87%)
4(0%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

somewhat dated, but still a winner
FRANK P.,09/30/2017
SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I've owned Hondas and Acuras for 27 years. Currently own a 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTS with only 83K miles, and it's rock solid. Traded in a leased 2015 Subaru Outback to lease this Odyssey SE and give us more room for interstate travelling. After 10,400 miles the reviews are excellent. Just finished an 8,700 mile trip over 35 days from NC throughout Canada , Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, and the Odyssey performed very well. Even with a lot of mountain driving, stop and go sightseeing and 75 mph interstate driving, it averaged exactly 26 mpg, loaded down with significant luggage. I particularly like the front seat comfort, ride, handling and steering. It's certainly more comfortable, more responsive and less thirsty than my Ridgeline, and it drives like a late model Accord. I know the 2018 Odyssey was redesigned, but so far I'm fully satisfied with my 2017 model.
Back to Senior Luxury
Bill Knapp,01/10/2019
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We had a 2008 Honda Odyssey ExL. From there we went to a Nissan Quest Van. It was comfortable but not the same vehicle as the Honda. Less room in the back and hard for passengers to get into the 3rd row. Then we went to a Nissan Murano, an SUV. Nice car but felt cramped in the cockpit. Large enter console and we felt trapped. Now, this pair of 85-year-olds went back to the Honda Odyssey. Easy entry for these old folks, I just had my right knee replaced. Wide open area in the front, no console plenty of room and lots of cubbies to store stuff. Back to heated seats, used them today. We are very happy to back in a Honda and in an Odyssey. Our life is an Odyssey.
Very satisfied!
Brad,05/26/2017
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We looked and drove all the major competitors- very happy that we chose the Odyssey.
Best Car to own for bigger families
Sandeep,06/06/2017
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
More smoother than any other mini vans around the city.
See all 8 reviews of the 2017 Honda Odyssey
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2017 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Odyssey models:

LaneWatch
Displays a real-time view of your blind spot in the center display when the turn signal is activated. Standard on EX and above.
Forward Collision Warning
Alerts you if a front collision appears likely. Standard on EX-L and above.
Lane Departure Warning
Monitors the Odyssey's positioning within your lane. If you start to drift, an audible warning sounds. Standard on EX-L and above.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Honda Odyssey

Used 2017 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2017 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L is priced between $22,000 and$30,088 with odometer readings between 20801 and60444 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Odyssey SE is priced between $18,250 and$26,698 with odometer readings between 20506 and49006 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Odyssey LX is priced between $16,995 and$20,900 with odometer readings between 31253 and49432 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Odyssey Touring is priced between $26,841 and$31,045 with odometer readings between 34964 and61611 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $21,995 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 27711 and29909 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 41 used and CPO 2017 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,995 and mileage as low as 20506 miles.

Can't find a used 2017 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,153.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,494.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,664.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,467.

