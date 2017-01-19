Overall rating 4.5 / 5

We get it. You've got a family now. You need a bigger car. You've considered SUVs, crossovers, even large sedans. Just anything — anything — but a minivan. You swore you'd never be that parent. You would hang onto style and grace even into parenthood, and a minivan just doesn't fit that scheme. We've been there. Trouble is, you're dismissing a world of convenience, comfort and contentment by rejecting the mighty minivan. And few vans come mightier than the 2017 Honda Odyssey.

Three-row crossovers look great, sure, but those third-row seats are often cramped and don't leave much space for luggage. The Odyssey's third row can comfortably seat two adults and leaves 38.4 cubic feet behind them for luggage and kid stuff. The second-row seats tumble forward for easy access, and the middle second-row seat even slides forward so front passengers can tend little ones in a car seat. And the Odyssey's smooth V6 engine returns an EPA-estimated 22 combined mpg, which is as good as it gets for a regular minivan these days.

These qualities are a sampling of what makes the Odyssey among the best buys in the class. On the downside, restrictive trim levels and options can make the Odyssey one of the pricier vans around, and it's worth noting that this is the last year for this particular generation (a new Odyssey arrives for the 2018 model year with engine, feature and design upgrades). But if you crave space, lots of it, and serene family motoring, you owe it to yourself to consider the Odyssey. Your younger self would approve.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Honda Odyssey as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.