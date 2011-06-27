  1. Home
1998 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish, 4-door minivan that drives like a sedan.
  • Underpowered engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

With its doors open and beckoning, Honda's stylish and competent family hauler resembles a tall station wagon more than a minivan. Why? Because instead of the expected sliding side door--a staple of minivan design from the start--you find that all four side doors swing open, like those in a sedan. They contain roll-down windows, too. Naturally, Honda hopes that this unique attribute will help steal sales away from the competition, but a single special feature isn't enough to ensure success in the ferocious minivan market.

Fortunately for Honda, Odysseys possess other virtues. For starters, you get plenty of room for four or five, with a spacious center section that's exceptionally easy to enter. Either bucket seats or a three-seat bench can go there. Not enough? Well, a handy two-passenger bench seat pops out of the cargo floor to expand passenger capacity to seven. That back bench folds flat very easily when cargo is the priority, and an inside-mounted, compact spare tire takes up very little space.

The driver occupies a comfortable position behind a low cowl and a severely sloped windshield. Small front quarter windows do little for visibility to the front corners, but the large sideview mirrors are very good. An unusual slanted dashboard holds a distinctive speedometer. In addition to a large glovebox and ample console storage box, the Odyssey offers a smaller supplementary glovebox. On the safety front, airbags are installed for both the driver and front passenger. So is all-disc antilock braking.

Power comes from a 150 horsepower, 2.3-liter 16-valve VTEC four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Accord. Adequately brisk performance is accompanied, unfortunately, by an excess of buzziness. If noise is a drawback, you'll want to wait for the V6 Accord-based minivan due in 1999. Engines in both the LX and EX editions drive an electronically-controlled four-speed automatic transmission, complete with a Grade Logic Control System and controlled by a column-mounted gearshift lever. Both Japanese-built models are well-equipped, priced competitively and carry on Honda's reputation for solid construction.

1998 Highlights

The engine is upgraded to a more sophisticated 2.3-liter, good for an extra 10 horsepower and seven pound-feet of torque. New looks up front come from a revised bumper and grille, and the interior gets dressed in new fabric.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Honda Odyssey.

5(75%)
4(21%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
24 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

14 years old and going strong
chenster,09/10/2012
We bought this car 8 years ago when we found out we were having twins. The boys came home from the hospital in the van. Now they are carted around to school, soccer practice, piano lessons. The size for us family of 4 is perfect. The gas mileage is pretty good for a van. We average around 25 mpg, up to 30mpg on long road trips. We wish there were similar sized newer models but the Mazda5 is a bit cramped. All other vans are huge and gas-guzzling. We are keeping this one until they bring over the JDM Odyssey or Honda Stream. One thing to remember is to replace the oil cooler o-ring. Also Honda ATF every 15K would ward off transmission issues.
One of a kind
Nelson,11/13/2015
LX 4dr Minivan
We bought our Odyssey about 7 years ago. It then had 170K. It now has 240K. With the exception of a new radiator, the only other repairs have been the usual maintenance. It still is a pleasure to drive. The seats are comfortable and the interior roomy. Except for a little carpet wear in the front seat area, it looks almost new inside. Of course, the car-like doors are a wonderful addition. The folding, back seat is a nice touch; we use it often to provide more storage space. It is absolutely reliable and still looks remarkably good, at least to us. We have looked at new cars thinking to replace it, but just walk away from them. With a car that offers us low insurance rates, good gas mileage (21-29mpg), low taxes, and no repair costs, why would we want a new one. We don't need all the techno stuff, so why spend big money. Maybe someday, but not yet. Just a great car!
Bring them back Honda
A Missourian,07/04/2009
After reading numerous reviews on Volvos, Subarus, and old Mercedes diesels, we found out about the 1995-1998 Honda Odysseys. Talk about a car ahead of its time! The 1998 model came with the 2.3L 4-cylinder VTEC, which has excellent V6-like power. These 1st Gens were still made in Japan, and were built from the Accord platform (with the same engine).... because of that, the trannys are much better than what was found in the early 2nd Gen model (1999-2001). We have had ours for a few months, and it has been the best car we have ever owned! I switched to synthetic oil/filter, and get 31+ MPG highway on a tank! No gas car made in '09 that seats 7 can even match that!
Best minivan ever!
Best Minivan EVER,07/06/2008
I bought this van only 3 years ago, and on average I've driven it 60,000 km/year which is a lot. Right now it has 320,000 km and I've never received a single $5 dollar bulb replacement. I do oil change every 10,000 km (which is late) and it still drives like its brand new. I love the 4 cylinder engine while I save on gas- they should make more of these even though they weren't famous at its time because gas was cheap back then. The 4 cylinder v tech is amazingly powerful
See all 24 reviews of the 1998 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1998 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1998 Honda Odyssey

Used 1998 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 1998 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan, and EX 4dr Minivan.

