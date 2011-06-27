  1. Home
2006 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile, carlike handling
  • split flat-folding rear bench
  • optional eight-passenger seating
  • extensive feature list
  • smooth and powerful V6
  • strong reliability record.
  • Touring model's PAX run-flat tires can be a hassle to repair and replace.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A perennial favorite of ours, the 2006 Honda Odyssey deftly excels at all things important for a minivan. This is one you won't want to miss.

Vehicle overview

There's no disputing the fact that the Honda Odyssey is a great minivan. Having claimed the best-in-class crown from Chrysler shortly after its debut in 1999, the Odyssey reigned supreme for five years thanks to its cavernous interior filled with useful features, pleasant driving characteristics, excellent crash test scores and generally favorable reliability record.

And just when you thought the best couldn't get any better, the Odyssey hit the market for 2005 offering numerous mechanical improvements as well as increased feature content. The newest Honda Odyssey is quieter, more spacious and offers even more innovative features than before, including increased seating configurations and unique storage solutions.

The Honda Odyssey offers two V6 options. Both are 3.5-liter VTEC engines rated at 244 horsepower, and are mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. The difference is that one is classified as an i-VTEC featuring Variable Cylinder Management (VCM, standard equipment on top trim levels). VCM increases fuel-efficiency by "shutting off" three of the engine's six cylinders during cruising and deceleration, and switches back to using all six cylinders when added power is needed. The VCM system, noted to increase fuel economy by as much as 12 percent over the regular VTEC V6, is virtually undetectable. As an added bonus, Honda Odyssey models with VCM are extra quiet because they're equipped with Active Noise Control (ANC) technology that works with the audio system to effectively cancel inherent noise produced by the VCM system (along with some road noise).

The Honda Odyssey continues its tradition of a carlike ride and handling, further enhanced by a stout structure and well-tuned suspension dynamics. If you're looking for a minivan that's enjoyable to drive in addition to being practical, Honda's van remains the leader in this area. Inside, the Odyssey offers optional eight-passenger seating with a stowable middle seat in the second row. This optional seat can be converted into a center tray table or removed and stored in the vehicle's in-floor storage area, which can be made even more functional with a rotating "lazy Susan" feature hidden inside. Additionally, the second-row captain's chairs can be pushed together to form a two-passenger bench. In the far back, the third-row seat remains a fold-flat 60/40-split bench.

If it sounds like the 2006 Honda Odyssey is a great place to spend time, you're right. With vehicles designed to be everything from no-frills transportation to luxurious, fast sport coupes, the most important thing about minivan design is utility. It's not simply about style or luxury or power. Minivans are about the people inside them -- their comfort, their safety and the way they live. And in the case of the Odyssey, Honda approaches the challenge with a special thoughtfulness that has always set it apart from the competition. Although competiting minivans are also worthy candidates to consider, the Odyssey is our top recommendation to buyers in this class.

2006 Honda Odyssey models

The seven- or eight-passenger Honda Odyssey minivan is available in three main trim levels. The base-level LX model comes standard with items like manual-sliding rear doors, power front- and second-row windows, cruise control, air conditioning, keyless entry, a CD player, and a smart maintenance indicator. The EX trim level adds power-sliding doors, a power driver seat, an in-dash six-disc CD changer, automatic climate control and additional interior convenience and storage features. There's also an EX-L version that provides a leather-trimmed interior, heated front seats and a moonroof. Family road-trippers can also add a DVD entertainment system and a navigation system with voice recognition and an integrated rearview camera to the EX-L. For an Odyssey with all the toys, go with the Touring trim. It has a power liftgate, tri-zone auto climate control, driver-seat memory, a 115-volt AC outlet, a multi-information display, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, XM Satellite Radio and parking sensors.

2006 Highlights

Most significant for the Honda minivan this year is the option to get the Touring trim with the rear-seat entertainment system and not the navigation system. Previously, the two features were always packaged together. Other changes this year include additional child-seat tether anchors for the third row and standard satellite radio for the Touring model. Finally, stated power output for the Odyssey's V6 engine has dropped slightly due to Honda's adoption of a new SAE horsepower-rating procedure.

Performance & mpg

The Honda Odyssey is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 244 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. EX models with leather and Touring models have Honda's new Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) feature. Virtually imperceptible to the driver, VCM increases fuel-efficiency by "shutting off" three of the engine's six cylinders during cruising and deceleration. When more performance is needed, the engine switches back to using all six cylinders.

Safety

Standard safety features on the Honda Odyssey include stability and traction control; four-wheel antilock disc brakes with BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution; front-seat side airbags; and three-row side curtain airbags with rollover sensors. Touring models come with Michelin PAX run-flat tires and a tire-pressure monitoring system. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2006 Odyssey earned five out of five stars in all front- and side-impact tests. IIHS test results were equally impressive; the Honda minivan earned a "Good" rating (the best possible) for performance in frontal-offset crashes and was named a "Best Pick."

Driving

The Odyssey has always been highly regarded for its carlike driving characteristics. A high seating position, tight turning radius and nimble suspension make the 2006 Honda Odyssey easy to pilot both down the freeway and through the grocery store parking lot. The V6 complements the van's likable road manners, providing satisfying acceleration in virtually all situations.

Interior

The Odyssey's highly useful interior features three rows of seating. All versions have a 60/40-split third-row seat that folds flat in one motion. EX models feature a "Stowable Second-Row PlusOne seat" that gives the van eight-passenger capacity. When not in use, the seat can be converted into a center tray table or removed and stored in the vehicle's in-floor storage area (which is made even more functional with a rotating lazy Susan hidden inside). Touring models forego the bonus seat in favor of a removable second-row center console. With the third-row seat lowered, there's 91 cubic feet of cargo room available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Honda Odyssey.

5(68%)
4(20%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
325 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 325 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exceeded Expectations
daschneid,04/21/2014
This van has been absolutely fantastic. I have never had mechanical problems of any kind. The power sliding doors have worked consistently and I've never had a problem. Couldn't say that about the Ford Minivan I owned previously. Great ride, excellent mileage - average mid to high 20's. Very reliable. I bought it new in 2006 and I can see driving it for another 5 or 6 years. Design and quality is great. I highly recommend this vehicle.
Outstanding Vehicle
artchee,12/27/2012
Everything is relative; depends on what you may have been driving. I have been driving this 2006 Odyssey Touring for just over a year. Previously I drove a Lincoln Town Car for 10 years. Don't know if there is a better "ride" than with the Town Car, BUT I have not lost much with the Odyssey. I purchased it 5 years old, as $40K is entirely too much to pay for a "new" car which quickly becomes a "used" car. This model was clean and in excellent condition. I put in new spark plugs & changed the timing belt, & had to purchase a spare tire, as the former owner changed out the run-flat tires (thankfully). ONLY complaint: MPG is like 15/22, when rated at 20/28.
Rock solid, dependable, high value family car
David,07/17/2018
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We bought our 2006 Odyssey EX-L new in 2005 and have 160K on it. There were several minor recalls that the dealer took care of no problem. The only recurrent problem we have had is with the power steering pump which had to be replaced twice (it was also under recall and we weren’t charged either time). Otherwise, the car runs great and has plenty of power and acceleration even in the mountains. After 12 years I have not noticed a decrease in performance. This van is FWD only so slick roads can be tricky. We have found that Blizzak tires provide the best traction in the snow. The ground clearance is average so I don’t recommend taking this vehicle on backcountry forest roads or off road, but good dirt roads are fine. The inside of the van is huge and easily fits 7 adults plus 1 child in the middle second row. The seats are modular making it easy to carry cargo, groceries, bikes, coolers, tires, sports gear, camping gear, hunting equipment, etc. I have a couple of complaints for the manufacturer. Although the AC/heater works fine, the programming is weird and not user friendly. It takes a while to figure out how to work it. Several of the light bulbs on the instrument panel and dash have burned out and replacing them requires major disassembly of the interior and costs alot. We have learned to live without them. There is no Bluetooth or auxiliary inputs into the speakers so CD and radio are your only options for this year.
You can't find a better mini van.
Matt W,07/17/2016
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We bought ours new at the end of 2005. It now has 240,000 miles on it. This vehicle was always serviced at the dealership. the only things that have gone wrong on it were a minor issue with the AC, and a high pressure line on the power steering. The power steering was sometimes noisy, but it has never not worked. The only issue I have with the van is that if you do not rotate the tires at least every 5000 miles, they will become noisy. Other than that, you really cannot buy a better minivan. Despite the high miles, I have complete confidence int he van. We just drove it over 1000 miles for vacation, and it turned 240,000 miles on that trip. Last summer with over 220,000 miles we went over 13 hrs from home, into Canada. Now being down to only 1 kid at home, we will sell it. We just bought a Pilot to replace the van.
See all 325 reviews of the 2006 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2006 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

