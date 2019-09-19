2020 Honda Odyssey
2020 Honda Odyssey Review
- Configurable second-row seats are very useful
- Packed with modern safety and tech features
- Strong V6 engine and stable handling make it enjoyable to drive
- Second-row seats can be hard to remove
- No power-folding third-row seats
- 360-degree camera is not on the options list
- 10-speed automatic transmission now standard across the board
- Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018
The 2020 Honda Odyssey marks 25 years since the popular minivan entered production. Consider that impressive milestone for a minute. The Odyssey, like a handful of other popular minivans, has survived the SUV Era of the late 1990s/mid-2000s, the Crossover Era (present) and today's much-mulled Decline of the Sedan Era. As much as many buyers say they can't stomach the thought of driving a minivan, someone is buying them.
Our verdict
Some cringe at the thought of owning and driving a minivan. But you can't deny that this is the most efficient way to move people and cargo in just about any setting. The Honda Odyssey raises the segment bar by offering nimble handling, modern tech, gads of interior space, and ever-increasing levels of luxury and convenience as you move up the trim levels.
How does the Odyssey drive?
If there's such a thing as a "driver's car" among minivans, the Honda Odyssey is it. A strong V6 engine delivers plenty of power while the van's precise steering and stable handling instill confidence at higher speeds and on tighter roads. Even with passengers aboard, the Odyssey gets up to highway speed in no time, needing just 7.6 seconds for 0-60 mph in our tests.
The suspension can also handle bumpy roads without feeling overwhelmed, and the 10-speed transmission operates with swift and unobtrusive gear changes. Standard paddle shifters are a nice touch if you want to shift for yourself.
How comfortable is the Odyssey?
The Odyssey excels at comfort in all three rows. The front seats are supportive and perfect for logging miles, while the second and third rows offer enough room for kids and adults. (You won't want to keep adults in the very back for too long, though, since footroom is a little tight.) The suspension shakes off bumps pretty well, but the ride is firmer than you might expect, even more so with the Elite's 19-inch wheels, and the van can get a little jittery over rough pavement.
Despite the firmer ride, the Odyssey is quiet on the highway. Credit goes to the active noise cancellation system and noise-reducing glass on the Odyssey's upper trims. Only on broken asphalt and rough concrete roads did we experience some tire noise.
How’s the interior?
A minivan should make your life easier, and the Odyssey comes through. The sliding rear doors beat a crossover's traditional doors for ease of use, and slipping into the front seats is effortless. The sliding and reclining second-row seat also provides superb access to the third row. Both the driver's seat and the steering column offer a wide range of adjustment, and finding a natural driving position is a cinch.
Mediocre visibility is the only downside. It's hard to gauge space around the front of the car, and the second-row headrests block over-the-shoulder views. Front pillars and mirrors are typically bulky. Honda should offer a surround-view camera here.
How’s the tech?
An 8-inch display, large icons and a snappy response make the Odyssey's infotainment system easy and enjoyable to use (standard on the EX and higher). When you don't feel like touching the screen, use voice commands to control navigation, front-row entertainment and calling functions, or summon your iPhone or Android voice assistants through the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections. An onboard Wi-Fi hotspot helps keep everyone connected on the go, although it's only available on the top two trim levels. A rear-cabin camera and intercom are also useful.
Driver aids are a mixed bag. Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist aren't that refined, but lane departure and blind-spot warnings work well.
How’s the storage?
Few vehicles can beat a minivan for cargo space and utility. The Odyssey has an above-average amount of cargo space, nearly 156 cubic feet at maximum capacity. You'll need to remove the second-row seats to clear all that room, and that's a tough task given the weight and awkward shape of the seats. A deep storage well behind the third row is useful for grocery bags and loose items. There's also ample room in the door pockets and deep bins all around the cabin for personal items.
The car seat anchor points for child seats are easily accessible in the second- and third-row seats. And the second-row sliding function comes in very handy when installing a large or bulky child seat.
How economical is the Odyssey?
The EPA puts the Odyssey Elite's fuel economy at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), which is about in line with the segment. During our mix of driving, we ranged from 14 to 24 mpg, achieving 21 mpg on our fuel loop, somewhat less than advertised.
Is the Odyssey a good value?
The Odyssey Elite trim level that we tested is pricey, no question. But the fundamentals of the Odyssey are available for much less if you can live without tech features such as active noise cancellation or a rear-seat vacuum cleaner. If you simply need maximum people-moving space, even the base LX captures the Odyssey's best qualities: smooth power, comfortable seating and an open, airy cabin.
Compared to its EPA rating, we saw slightly less fuel efficiency from the Odyssey during our testing. It's rated at 22 mpg combined, but we got anywhere from 14 to 24 mpg. However, it came closest with a steady diet of highway miles. Inside, the Odyssey is very well put-together.
Wildcard
Most buyers think of minivans primarily as family movers. And they indeed excel in this role. But the Odyssey's range of qualities will appeal to drivers of many stripes, including empty nesters, tech-savvy drivers, outdoor enthusiasts, home project enthusiasts, musicians and film professionals. Anyone needing to move people or equipment will appreciate the Odyssey's space and cargo versatility.
Which Odyssey does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Odyssey models
The 2020 Odyssey comes in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. But in typical Honda fashion, there aren't any packages or factory-installed options offered aside from a navigation and rear-seat entertainment upgrade for the EX-L. So to find the Odyssey you want, you'll need to pick a trim that matches your desired features and budget.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Odyssey.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great car. Very sound. Quietest honda we have owned, we've had 5. Smooth responsive engine/ transmission. Would have knocked off a star for having the motor shut off at every stop. But since you can over ride that function by pressing a button, although you have to do that every time you start the motor we let it slide.
As a long time Honda owner I am EXTREMELY infuriated with the fact that I am already having an issue with a brand new vehicle. Purchased a 2020 Odyssey on May 26, 2020 and on June 25, 2020 the audio just stopped working mid drive. I get home, turn the car completely off and the display would not turn off. After troubleshooting over the phone to no avail we have had to physically taken it in. Mind you, there is a fuse you can disconnect or you can disconnect the battery in order to potentially force a reboot but the real question is WHY DO I HAVE TO DEAL WITH THIS IN THE FIRST PLACE WITH A BRAND NEW VEHICLE? After a quick google search it appears that Honda KNOWS about this issue with the 2018 and 2019 odyssey which further indicates they have done NOTHING to fix the actual problem and continue to knowingly sell DEFECTED CARS. Shame on you Honda! If you are considering purchasing a new Honda Odyssey, I strongly urge you to reconsider. We replaced our 2014 Honda Odyssey with this and completely regret doing so.
I didn’t want a minivan, but it was the most practical choice. Now, I LOVE this thing. My young kids can get in and out on their own and even help move the seats down in the back row. This was a huge step up from my old car as far as technology, but now I learned how to use the flexible cruise control, Apple Play, etc. I can’t wait for an excuse to drive it.
It's been 3 weeks since we got our Ody back, and a month since my 'Take it Back' review, so far all is well, fingers crossed. The dealership has bent over backwards to resolve the issues with this car, mainly the infotainment system, it took 3 weeks to get it right, hopefully this problem is history. All other aspects of this 2020 Odyssey Touring are excellent.
Features & Specs
|EX-L 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$37,960
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$40,060
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$34,690
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Elite 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$47,320
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Odyssey safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Informs you if you start to drift out of your lane and can help steer you back. Standard on the EX and above.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Monitors what's ahead of you, warns about potential collisions and can automatically apply the brakes. Also standard on the EX and above.
- HondaLink
- Bundles various telematic features such as roadside assistance and automatic collision notification. Standard on the EX and above.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Odyssey vs. the competition
Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna
The Odyssey was fully redesigned for the 2018 model year, while the Sienna hasn't had a full redesign since 2011. As such, the Odyssey presents a more stylish cabin and a fresher look. Both have healthy, reliable V6 engines, but the Honda gives you a better sense of the road when you're driving around turns. If you need all-wheel drive, though, the Sienna is your only choice among minivans.
Honda Odyssey vs. Kia Sedona
It's been five years since the Sedona was last redesigned, and it has seen only incremental changes since then. Not surprisingly, it trails the Odyssey in terms of more modern features and simple cabin flair. But the Sedona excels on value, offering impressive standard features at less cost than the Odyssey. The Sedona isn't quite as refined as the Odyssey on the road, and it offers less cargo capacity, but it's a solid choice for not a lot of money.
Honda Odyssey vs. Chrysler Pacifica
The Odyssey's strong V6 engine and nimble handling make it a little more enjoyable to drive than the Pacifica. It's also a better choice if you have young children in child safety seats because of its Magic Slide second-row seats. On the other hand, Chrysler's Stow 'n Go second-row seats conveniently fold flat into the floor, making it ideal for those who frequently haul a lot of bulky cargo. The Pacifica also offers a plug-in hybrid, which is a class-exclusive.
FAQ
Is the Honda Odyssey a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Odyssey?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Odyssey:
- 10-speed automatic transmission now standard across the board
- Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018
Is the Honda Odyssey reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Odyssey a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Odyssey?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Odyssey is the 2020 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,690.
Other versions include:
- EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,960
- EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,060
- EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $34,690
- Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,320
- Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,960
- LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $30,690
What are the different models of Honda Odyssey?
