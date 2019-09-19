  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. 2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

Honda Odyssey Elite Passenger Minivan Exterior Shown
8.1/10 Expert Rating #1 Minivan
Honda Odyssey Elite Passenger Minivan Exterior
Honda Odyssey Elite Passenger Minivan Exterior
Honda Odyssey Elite Passenger Minivan Exterior
Honda Odyssey Elite Passenger Minivan Exterior Shown
+292
Ad
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda Odyssey
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com
(22)

2020 Honda Odyssey
MSRP Range: $30,690 - $47,320

Select a trim
Build & Price

2020 Honda Odyssey Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Configurable second-row seats are very useful
  • Packed with modern safety and tech features
  • Strong V6 engine and stable handling make it enjoyable to drive
Cons
  • Second-row seats can be hard to remove
  • No power-folding third-row seats
  • 360-degree camera is not on the options list
What's new
  • 10-speed automatic transmission now standard across the board
  • Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018

The 2020 Honda Odyssey marks 25 years since the popular minivan entered production. Consider that impressive milestone for a minute. The Odyssey, like a handful of other popular minivans, has survived the SUV Era of the late 1990s/mid-2000s, the Crossover Era (present) and today's much-mulled Decline of the Sedan Era. As much as many buyers say they can't stomach the thought of driving a minivan, someone is buying them.

It's not hard to see why. Minivans offer unparalleled comfort and cargo versatility. No SUV can touch them for ease of use or flexibility. From low step-in heights to walkable aisles and floor space to near-luxury features and technology, today's minivan is an almost no-compromise solution for families large and small.

The Odyssey sits at the top of that class with a slew of features that make life easier, such as configurable second-row seats and a zoomable, night-vision-equipped cabin camera that makes checking on your rear passengers a cinch. Anyone can cram in a load of features, though. What sets the Odyssey apart is its smooth-operating V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission and its alert, stable handling that makes it feel more like driving a sedan than a truck or SUV. It's not by coincidence that today's Odyssey sits atop our Edmunds rankings for minivans.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

8.1 / 10
Some cringe at the thought of owning and driving a minivan. But you can't deny that this is the most efficient way to move people and cargo in just about any setting. The Honda Odyssey raises the segment bar by offering nimble handling, modern tech, gads of interior space, and ever-increasing levels of luxury and convenience as you move up the trim levels.

How does the Odyssey drive?

8.0
If there's such a thing as a "driver's car" among minivans, the Honda Odyssey is it. A strong V6 engine delivers plenty of power while the van's precise steering and stable handling instill confidence at higher speeds and on tighter roads. Even with passengers aboard, the Odyssey gets up to highway speed in no time, needing just 7.6 seconds for 0-60 mph in our tests.

The suspension can also handle bumpy roads without feeling overwhelmed, and the 10-speed transmission operates with swift and unobtrusive gear changes. Standard paddle shifters are a nice touch if you want to shift for yourself.

How comfortable is the Odyssey?

8.0
The Odyssey excels at comfort in all three rows. The front seats are supportive and perfect for logging miles, while the second and third rows offer enough room for kids and adults. (You won't want to keep adults in the very back for too long, though, since footroom is a little tight.) The suspension shakes off bumps pretty well, but the ride is firmer than you might expect, even more so with the Elite's 19-inch wheels, and the van can get a little jittery over rough pavement.

Despite the firmer ride, the Odyssey is quiet on the highway. Credit goes to the active noise cancellation system and noise-reducing glass on the Odyssey's upper trims. Only on broken asphalt and rough concrete roads did we experience some tire noise.

How’s the interior?

8.5
A minivan should make your life easier, and the Odyssey comes through. The sliding rear doors beat a crossover's traditional doors for ease of use, and slipping into the front seats is effortless. The sliding and reclining second-row seat also provides superb access to the third row. Both the driver's seat and the steering column offer a wide range of adjustment, and finding a natural driving position is a cinch.

Mediocre visibility is the only downside. It's hard to gauge space around the front of the car, and the second-row headrests block over-the-shoulder views. Front pillars and mirrors are typically bulky. Honda should offer a surround-view camera here.

How’s the tech?

8.0
An 8-inch display, large icons and a snappy response make the Odyssey's infotainment system easy and enjoyable to use (standard on the EX and higher). When you don't feel like touching the screen, use voice commands to control navigation, front-row entertainment and calling functions, or summon your iPhone or Android voice assistants through the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections. An onboard Wi-Fi hotspot helps keep everyone connected on the go, although it's only available on the top two trim levels. A rear-cabin camera and intercom are also useful.

Driver aids are a mixed bag. Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist aren't that refined, but lane departure and blind-spot warnings work well.

How’s the storage?

9.0
Few vehicles can beat a minivan for cargo space and utility. The Odyssey has an above-average amount of cargo space, nearly 156 cubic feet at maximum capacity. You'll need to remove the second-row seats to clear all that room, and that's a tough task given the weight and awkward shape of the seats. A deep storage well behind the third row is useful for grocery bags and loose items. There's also ample room in the door pockets and deep bins all around the cabin for personal items.

The car seat anchor points for child seats are easily accessible in the second- and third-row seats. And the second-row sliding function comes in very handy when installing a large or bulky child seat.

How economical is the Odyssey?

6.0
The EPA puts the Odyssey Elite's fuel economy at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), which is about in line with the segment. During our mix of driving, we ranged from 14 to 24 mpg, achieving 21 mpg on our fuel loop, somewhat less than advertised.

Is the Odyssey a good value?

7.0
The Odyssey Elite trim level that we tested is pricey, no question. But the fundamentals of the Odyssey are available for much less if you can live without tech features such as active noise cancellation or a rear-seat vacuum cleaner. If you simply need maximum people-moving space, even the base LX captures the Odyssey's best qualities: smooth power, comfortable seating and an open, airy cabin.

Compared to its EPA rating, we saw slightly less fuel efficiency from the Odyssey during our testing. It's rated at 22 mpg combined, but we got anywhere from 14 to 24 mpg. However, it came closest with a steady diet of highway miles. Inside, the Odyssey is very well put-together.

Wildcard

8.0
Most buyers think of minivans primarily as family movers. And they indeed excel in this role. But the Odyssey's range of qualities will appeal to drivers of many stripes, including empty nesters, tech-savvy drivers, outdoor enthusiasts, home project enthusiasts, musicians and film professionals. Anyone needing to move people or equipment will appreciate the Odyssey's space and cargo versatility.

Which Odyssey does Edmunds recommend?

The EX hits the spot if you're on a budget. For not much more money than the base trim LX, you get active safety features and driver aids, conveniences such as power-sliding doors and three-zone climate control, and the desirable second-row Magic Slide seats. If you're looking for more, try the Touring, which gives you tons of extra features — including a built-in vacuum cleaner and a rear-seat monitoring system.

Honda Odyssey models

The 2020 Odyssey comes in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. But in typical Honda fashion, there aren't any packages or factory-installed options offered aside from a navigation and rear-seat entertainment upgrade for the EX-L. So to find the Odyssey you want, you'll need to pick a trim that matches your desired features and budget.

All Odysseys are equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

The Odyssey LX is a good platform if you want minivan versatility at the best price. It comes with a robust list of standard features, including automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat, a 5-inch central display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, two USB ports and a seven-speaker sound system.

Moving up to the EX starts to make life easier, adding features such as power-sliding rear doors, three-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and enhanced sliding second-row seats with a removable center seat. The EX also tacks on more tech, including an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a host of driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.

The EX-L notches up the luxury factor with a sunroof, a noise-reducing windshield, a power liftgate and leather upholstery. As an upgrade, an EX-L subtrim (EX-L with Advanced Navi and RES) adds a navigation system, a 10.2-inch overhead display in the second row, and a Blu-ray player. This version of the EX-L also has a cabin intercom system, which broadcasts the driver's or front passenger's voice to the rear seating areas.

The Touring takes things up with front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free liftgate, an integrated vacuum cleaner, a rear-cabin camera monitoring system (CabinWatch), and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The Elite trim tops it off with luxuries such as ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging and a premium audio system.

Save as much as $5,931 with Edmunds

2020 Honda Odyssey pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Odyssey

msrp 

$31,790
starting price
See All Trims
ShopHonda.com
Build & price

Shopping Tools

See all for sale
See all Odyssey lease offers
2020 Honda Odyssey price drops
Shop used 2020 from $28,300
Ad
Build Your Odyssey
129 people are viewing this car

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Odyssey.

5 star reviews: 68%
4 star reviews: 13%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 4%
1 star reviews: 15%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 22 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • seats
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • spaciousness
  • doors
  • safety
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • road noise
  • visibility
  • infotainment system
  • dashboard
  • brakes
  • maintenance & parts
  • lights
  • transmission
  • sound system
  • off-roading
  • technology
  • value
  • electrical system
  • steering wheel
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, "Automatic idle stop" not a fan
Steve R.,
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

Great car. Very sound. Quietest honda we have owned, we've had 5. Smooth responsive engine/ transmission. Would have knocked off a star for having the motor shut off at every stop. But since you can over ride that function by pressing a button, although you have to do that every time you start the motor we let it slide.

1 out of 5 stars, Computer issues 30 DAYS after purchase!
MDaniel,
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

As a long time Honda owner I am EXTREMELY infuriated with the fact that I am already having an issue with a brand new vehicle. Purchased a 2020 Odyssey on May 26, 2020 and on June 25, 2020 the audio just stopped working mid drive. I get home, turn the car completely off and the display would not turn off. After troubleshooting over the phone to no avail we have had to physically taken it in. Mind you, there is a fuse you can disconnect or you can disconnect the battery in order to potentially force a reboot but the real question is WHY DO I HAVE TO DEAL WITH THIS IN THE FIRST PLACE WITH A BRAND NEW VEHICLE? After a quick google search it appears that Honda KNOWS about this issue with the 2018 and 2019 odyssey which further indicates they have done NOTHING to fix the actual problem and continue to knowingly sell DEFECTED CARS. Shame on you Honda! If you are considering purchasing a new Honda Odyssey, I strongly urge you to reconsider. We replaced our 2014 Honda Odyssey with this and completely regret doing so.

5 out of 5 stars, Even the kids just want to hang out in it
Kelly,
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

I didn’t want a minivan, but it was the most practical choice. Now, I LOVE this thing. My young kids can get in and out on their own and even help move the seats down in the back row. This was a huge step up from my old car as far as technology, but now I learned how to use the flexible cruise control, Apple Play, etc. I can’t wait for an excuse to drive it.

4 out of 5 stars, Take it back!
Unhappy Ody Owner,
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

It's been 3 weeks since we got our Ody back, and a month since my 'Take it Back' review, so far all is well, fingers crossed. The dealership has bent over backwards to resolve the issues with this car, mainly the infotainment system, it took 3 weeks to get it right, hopefully this problem is history. All other aspects of this 2020 Odyssey Touring are excellent.

Write a review

See all 22 reviews

Used Years for Honda Odyssey
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995

Features & Specs

EX-L 4dr Minivan features & specs
EX-L 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
MSRP$37,960
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System features & specs
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System
3.5L 6cyl 10A
MSRP$40,060
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
EX 4dr Minivan features & specs
EX 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
MSRP$34,690
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Elite 4dr Minivan features & specs
Elite 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
MSRP$47,320
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Odyssey safety features:

Lane Keeping Assist System
Informs you if you start to drift out of your lane and can help steer you back. Standard on the EX and above.
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Monitors what's ahead of you, warns about potential collisions and can automatically apply the brakes. Also standard on the EX and above.
HondaLink
Bundles various telematic features such as roadside assistance and automatic collision notification. Standard on the EX and above.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.6%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Honda Odyssey vs. the competition

Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna

The Odyssey was fully redesigned for the 2018 model year, while the Sienna hasn't had a full redesign since 2011. As such, the Odyssey presents a more stylish cabin and a fresher look. Both have healthy, reliable V6 engines, but the Honda gives you a better sense of the road when you're driving around turns. If you need all-wheel drive, though, the Sienna is your only choice among minivans.

Compare Honda Odyssey & Toyota Sienna features

Honda Odyssey vs. Kia Sedona

It's been five years since the Sedona was last redesigned, and it has seen only incremental changes since then. Not surprisingly, it trails the Odyssey in terms of more modern features and simple cabin flair. But the Sedona excels on value, offering impressive standard features at less cost than the Odyssey. The Sedona isn't quite as refined as the Odyssey on the road, and it offers less cargo capacity, but it's a solid choice for not a lot of money.

Compare Honda Odyssey & Kia Sedona features

Honda Odyssey vs. Chrysler Pacifica

The Odyssey's strong V6 engine and nimble handling make it a little more enjoyable to drive than the Pacifica. It's also a better choice if you have young children in child safety seats because of its Magic Slide second-row seats. On the other hand, Chrysler's Stow 'n Go second-row seats conveniently fold flat into the floor, making it ideal for those who frequently haul a lot of bulky cargo. The Pacifica also offers a plug-in hybrid, which is a class-exclusive.

Compare Honda Odyssey & Chrysler Pacifica features
Honda Odyssey for sale
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995

FAQ

Is the Honda Odyssey a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Odyssey both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Honda Odyssey fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Odyssey gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Odyssey has 38.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Odyssey. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Honda Odyssey?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Odyssey:

  • 10-speed automatic transmission now standard across the board
  • Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Honda Odyssey reliable?

To determine whether the Honda Odyssey is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Odyssey. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Odyssey's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Honda Odyssey a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Honda Odyssey is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Odyssey and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Odyssey is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Odyssey?

The least-expensive 2020 Honda Odyssey is the 2020 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,690.

Other versions include:

  • EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,960
  • EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,060
  • EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $34,690
  • Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,320
  • Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,960
  • LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $30,690
Learn more

What are the different models of Honda Odyssey?

If you're interested in the Honda Odyssey, the next question is, which Odyssey model is right for you? Odyssey variants include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A). For a full list of Odyssey models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey Overview

The 2020 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A).

What do people think of the 2020 Honda Odyssey?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Odyssey and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Odyssey 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Odyssey.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Odyssey and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Odyssey featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Odyssey?

2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

The 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,180. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $5,167 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,167 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,013.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 26 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

The 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,080. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $4,943 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,943 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,137.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 80 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

The 2020 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,810. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $4,564 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,564 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,246.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 12.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 33 2020 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

The 2020 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,440. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $6,012 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,012 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,428.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 12.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 21 2020 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

The 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,080. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $5,762 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,762 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,318.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 12 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 549 new 2020 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,785 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Odyssey. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,203 on a used or CPO 2020 Odyssey available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Honda Odyssey for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,046.

Find a new Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,754.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials

Related 2020 Honda Odyssey info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings