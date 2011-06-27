  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 1996 Honda Odyssey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

1996 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Honda Odyssey for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$900 - $1,565
Used Odyssey for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

With its doors open and beckoning, Honda's stylish and competent family hauler resembles a tall station wagon more than a minivan. Why? Because instead of the expected sliding side door--a staple of minivan design from the start--you find that all four side doors swing open, like those in a sedan. They contain roll-down windows, too. Naturally, Honda hopes that this unique attribute will help steal sales away from the competition, but a single special feature isn't enough to ensure success in the ferocious minivan market.

Fortunately for Honda, Odysseys possess other virtues. For starters, you get plenty of room for four or five, with a spacious center section that's exceptionally easy to enter. Either bucket seats or a three-place bench can go there. Not enough? Well, a handy two-passenger bench seat pops out of the cargo floor to expand passenger capacity to seven. That back bench folds flat very easily when cargo is the priority, and an inside-mounted, compact spare tire takes up very little space.

The driver occupies a comfortable position, ahead of a low cowl and steering wheel, and a severely sloped windshield, its base stretched far forward. Small front quarter windows do little for visibility in that direction, but mirrors are very good. An unusual slanted dashboard holds a distinctive speedometer. In addition to a large glovebox and ample console storage box, the Odyssey offers a smaller supplementary glovebox. On the safety front, airbags are installed for both the driver and front passenger. So is all-disc antilock braking.

Power comes from a VTEC 140-horsepower, 2.2-liter 16-valve four-cylinder engine, borrowed from the Accord. Adequately brisk performance is accompanied, unfortunately, by an excess of buzziness. If noise is a drawback for you, a V6 choice is likely to arrive soon. Engines in both the LX and EX editions drive an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission, complete with a Grade Logic Control System and controlled by a column-mounted gearshift lever. Both Japanese-built models are well-equipped, priced competitively, and carry on Honda's reputation for solid construction.

1996 Highlights

Minivan-wagon hybrid carries into 1996 sans changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Honda Odyssey.

5(77%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Ever
smalbanian,10/17/2011
We just wrecked and lost the best car ever, the 1996 Honda Odyssey. We have been looking for a new car replacement for several months, but nothing compares. Today's vans are gigantic by comparison and have those stupid sliding doors. Absolutely nothing today under $60K has seats as comfortable as the FOUR captains chairs in our 96 Odyssey. Closest available today are the Mazda5 or Toyota Hylander, but for long trips, we will have to live without the luxury seating of our 96 Odyssey. Only reason we are not just finding another 96 Odyssey is that the new cars have all those airbags and other safety features. Boo hoo.
I love my Oddessy
luvmyoddy,10/21/2013
I bought this car in 2001 from a Honda car dealer in Harrisonburg,VA and still driving it! It now has 245K miles on it. It's the most reliable car I ever own, no roadside breakdowns that I can think of since I owned it. Changed timing belt twice, and it keeps going and going.
I cant decide
happyhippieinmymini,03/05/2010
This Mini Van was my first car. I got it when it only had 125,000 miles on it and now she has 190,000 and still running. I have had some trouble with the radiator and oil leaking. I am considering selling her for scion xA or Toyota Matrix but this car has overall been great!
198,000 Owned for 164 Months!
chrissy,11/06/2010
198,000 miles 14 years later. This was my first and only "new" vehicle. I don't want another "new" one. Dependable! Dependable! Dependable! We have taken care of her--timing belts replaced (preventative maintenance) at 63,000 and 146,000. At 198k now, we are planning another belt at 219k---without a doubt! A few years ago, in the winter, I let her 'warm up' for about 20-30 minutes. Mistake! she blew a tiny 'o' ring. oil everywhere. I shut her down. got her to the shop/ paid hundreds for the repair. The door locks have a mind of their own-so what. The valve cover gasket was replaced a few years ago and around 1999 we had to replace a seal in a tail light. She is awesome!
See all 30 reviews of the 1996 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1996 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1996 Honda Odyssey

Used 1996 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 1996 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan, and EX 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Honda Odyssey?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Honda Odyssey for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Honda Odyssey.

Can't find a used 1996 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,885.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,577.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,847.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Odyssey lease specials

Related Used 1996 Honda Odyssey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles