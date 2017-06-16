  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(161)
2018 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Configurable second-row seats are very useful
  • Packed with modern safety and tech features
  • Strong V6 engine and stable handling make it enjoyable to drive
  • Impressively quiet in the top Elite trim level
  • Second-row seats can be hard to remove
  • No power-folding third-row seats
  • Overhead view camera is not on the options list
Which Odyssey does Edmunds recommend?

Picking an Odyssey largely comes down to knowing which features you want. But from our standpoint, there are two trim levels to focus on. The EX is the way to go if you've got a limited budget. Yes, there's the cheaper LX , but the EX has the features you're really going to want on a minivan. If you've got more to spend, skip all the way to the Touring. This Odyssey has the feature equipment you get on the intervening trims plus the desirable 10-speed automatic and two cool features: the integrated vacuum and the rear-cabin camera monitoring system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

It's the "R" word: responsibility. Once upon a time, your life was fun and carefree. You only had to worry about yourself. You could stay out late, take impromptu trips to the lake with friends or hang out at sun-drenched cafes on Sunday mornings sipping flat whites and gossiping about the friends you just went to the lake with. But that was then. Now you have kids. You look at these miracles of life you're responsible for (and the insane pile of stuff that you need to schlep along with them) and you think, "I'm gonna need a bigger and safer car." Enter the 2018 Honda Odyssey.

Honda's been selling the Odyssey since 1995, and the fully redesigned 2018 represents the van's fifth generation. There have been a lot of evolutionary improvements along the way, but the basic functionality remains. The Odyssey has three rows of seating, sliding rear doors and more room for cargo than just about anything short of a full-size van. For 2018, the Odyssey's upgrades include improved performance and some truly useful upgrades such as the enhanced sliding of the second-row seats and the cabin-monitoring camera system. You can read more about these features in our 2018 Honda Odyssey First Drive.

Overall, we're fond of this Odyssey and think it's a wise choice, particularly if you're a new parent or if you're looking to own something with that same driving spirit found in other Honda automobiles. It makes that whole responsibility thing a little easier to swallow, too.

2018 Honda Odyssey models

The 2018 Odyssey comes in six trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, EX-L with Navi and RES, Touring and Elite. In typical Honda fashion, there aren't any packages or stand-alone options offered so finding the Odyssey you want largely comes down to picking a trim that matches your desired features and budget. All Odysseys come with a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and front-wheel drive. The first four trim levels come with a nine-speed automatic and the Touring and Elite have a 10-speed automatic. There's seating for seven passengers in the LX and eight passengers in everything else.

The Odyssey LX starts you off with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, automatic climate control, power front seats, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat, a 5-inch central display screen, Bluetooth, a USB charging port, and a seven-speaker sound system with a USB interface.

Next up is the EX, and it's here that you get features that really start to make your life easier. These include power-sliding rear doors, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, three-zone automatic climate control, driver-seat power lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, enhanced sliding functionality for the second-row outboard seats, a removable center seat and second-row window sunshades. The EX also has more modern tech with its 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and satellite and HD radio. But, wait, there's more! Honda also fits this trim level with extra driver safety aids that include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning and intervention.

Honda starts to crank up the luxury with the EX-L. You get a sunroof, a noise-reducing windshield, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings and two charging USB ports for the second row.

The EX-L with Navigation and Rear Entertainment System is similar but adds, as its name implies, a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system. The latter includes a 10.2-inch overhead display, a Blu-ray player and an HDMI input. This version of the EX-L also has a 110-volt power outlet and a cabin intercom system (broadcasts the driver's/front passenger's voice to the rear seating areas).

Moving up to the Odyssey Touring gets you the above plus front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, automatic engine stop-start, a hands-free liftgate, an integrated vacuum cleaner, a rear cabin camera monitoring system and an onboard 4G LTE connection with a Wi-Fi hotspot and HondaLink services.

Finally, the Elite tops off the Odyssey range with 19-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors, noise-reducing glass for the front and rear windows, ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker premium audio system and a wireless phone charger.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2018 Honda Odyssey Elite (3.5L V6 | 10-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

8.0
The 2018 Honda Odyssey is the driver's choice in the minivan class. A strong V6 gives you plenty of power for passing while the van's precise steering and stable handling instill confidence. It's still a box on wheels, yes, but it rarely feels that way from the driver's seat.

Acceleration

8.0
There's a lot of parity in the minivan class, but the Odyssey's V6 stands out with its smoothness and willingness to rev. Even with a few passengers aboard, the Odyssey's 3.5-liter V6 makes quick work of accelerating up to highway speeds or passing slow-going traffic.

Braking

7.5
In routine driving, the brake pedal is easy to modulate and has solid stopping power. We have yet to perform our emergency panic-stop testing, but we don't expect any surprises.

Steering

8.0
The Odyssey has precise and relatively quick steering. It gives you confidence when you're going around turns because you know how the van's going to react. It also tracks straight and true on the highway and is light enough for easy maneuvering in parking lots.

Drivability

8.0
Ten speeds might be overkill, but the transmission's shifting is quick and unobtrusive and will pick the best gear for your needs. Paddle shifters are standard, which is an unusual but welcome minivan feature. The V6's auto stop-start engagement is a little rough at times, though.

Comfort

8.0
We like how the Odyssey is comfortable in all three rows of seating. Whether you've got a van full of kids on a road trip or you're just taking friends out to dinner, the Odyssey should keep everyone happy.

Seat comfort

8.0
The driver's seat is wide, comfortable and supportive. You can drive for hours at a time without getting stiff or sore. The second row's outboard seats are similarly comfy and have soft padding and folding armrests. In the third row, adults should be fine on short trips.

Ride comfort

7.0
In general, the Odyssey rides smoothly over bumps. The suspension tuning is a little firmer than the norm, however, and that stiffness, along with the Elite's 19-inch wheels, means it can get a little jittery over rough pavement.

Noise & vibration

8.0
In Elite trim, the Odyssey is superbly quiet at highway speeds. Credit goes to the active noise cancellation system and the new noise-reducing body and windshield and windows. The 10-speed auto keeps engine rpm low at cruising speed, too.

Climate control

8.0
Automatic triple-zone climate is standard on most Odysseys, as are heated front seats. The front air vents blow hard if you crank up the fan speed. The second row's air vents are mounted in the door pillar rather than overhead, but they are still effective.

Interior

8.5
A minivan should make your life easier, and the Odyssey comes through in stellar fashion. It's easy to get in and out, particularly because of the new inward and outward sliding function for the second-row seats. Mediocre outward visibility is the only downside.

Ease of use

9.0
All main controls that you frequently use are physical buttons, and the layout is logical. The gauge cluster is almost all digital, and it presents information in a clear manner.

Getting in/getting out

9.5
Sliding rear doors are better than a crossover's traditional doors every time. Up front, stepping in and out is easy; just put your butt in and twist your legs in. The front doors, however, need a good tug to close. The multi-sliding second-row seat gives superb access to the third-row seat.

Driving position

8.0
The driver's seat has a lot of adjustment range vertically and horizontally. Just about any driver should be able to find a seating position he or she likes. At times, the driving experience is surprisingly sedanlike. A somewhat narrow footwell is our only complaint.

Roominess

9.0
It's one of the most effective people movers you can get. Room for adults in all three rows. The second-row seats slide and recline. Headroom and legroom are plentiful in the second row. Even adults can sit in the third row with the second row moved all the way back.

Visibility

6.0
It's hard to see the end of the hood through the windshield, and your view over the shoulder can be blocked by the second-row headrests. The front roof pillars and side mirrors are average in size. Honda doesn't offer a top-down camera system. Overall, the Odyssey doesn't rise above adequate.

Quality

8.0
Overall, the Odyssey looks modern and upscale inside, and most surfaces that you come in contact with are soft to the touch. Everything is solidly put together.

Utility

9.0
The newest Odyssey is still great at being a minivan. It seats up to eight passengers and has plenty of room for your personal items and bigger and bulkier cargo. Second-row seats have to be removed manually for maximum cargo space.

Small-item storage

9.0
There's plenty. Up front, there's a spot below the center stack for handbags, and the center storage bin is huge. Thirsty? You've got cupholders everywhere for all the rows.

Cargo space

9.0
Few vehicles can best a minivan here. The storage well behind the third row is useful for grocery bags. The third-row seats aren't power-operated, but the strap and handle system is easy enough to use. Max capacity is above average at 155.8 cubic feet. Second-row seats are bulky and hard to remove.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
LATCH anchor points are easily accessible for the second- and third-row outboard seats. We've yet to test the Odyssey with the second-row middle seat installed. The sliding second-row seat feature is super helpful. Seat contouring is flat, and there's plenty of room for rear-facing safety seats.

Technology

8.0
Up front is a singular 8-inch center touchscreen display that runs on a new software system. It boasts modern graphics and is impressively quick to respond to your finger touches and slides. Modern features such as the rear-cabin camera are useful.

Audio & navigation

9.0
Honda's new infotainment system has big virtual buttons and quick responses. Organization is customizable, with smaller button shortcuts. Some of the navigation operations are a little hard to figure out, though. The rear-cabin camera monitor is neat, as is the intercom feature.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Pairing phones is easy, and the Odyssey comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We noticed some intermittent drops of Bluetooth audio streaming during our testing.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda Odyssey.

5(34%)
4(14%)
3(17%)
2(15%)
1(20%)
3.3
161 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

KNOWN defective DVD/TV setup Honda cannot fix
Upset Mom,04/18/2018
EX-L w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
UPDATE: when the “software update” didn’t fix our DVD In September 2018 they replaced the entire unit and now it works. We purchased the 2018 Honda Odyssey with DVD. The first time we tried it out, the DVD shut off after 10 minutes saying "network connection lost" and wouldn't turn back on. The sound still worked, the drop-down TV just turned black. After the car had been off for a while, it worked again, for about 10 minutes and then again said, "network connection lost." Every single time it overheats after 10 to 30 minutes of play and says "network connection lost." Finally, I brought it to the dealership. After keeping my car almost all day, they informed me that this was a KNOWN ISSUE that they don't have a fix for. They told me that even when they replace the DVD system it still overheats and does the same thing. They told me they would call me "whenever they come up with a solution." Totally unacceptable to keep selling these cars with DVD systems that don't work and no known repair. DEFECTIVE!!
Test Drove 2018 Odyssey - major issue with AC
Joseph V,07/15/2017
Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
We waited over 7 months to finally purchase a Honda Touring 2018. Went to dealership and it only had an Elite in stock. So, we finally got around to test driving it. Here are the results: Pros - Magic Seat (awesome!), performance - good, brakes - good, navigation system - good (thought there would be a glare; however, it was minimal), cabin watch - good, remote engine start (thank god) - great! Cons - OMG, they screwed up the Air Conditioning. The front seat is okay. However, I would feel very sorry for anyone sitting in the third row. It just blows air (and not even cold). Also, the vent is on the bottom side. If anyone push the seat back, it gets partially cover. Forget the person sitting in the middle - no air at all. And, the second seat is almost the same. Unbelievable mistake. We live in Las Vegas and it can get up to 115 degrees during the summer. I sat in the car for 20 minutes, had the fan blowing high with the AC set to the lowest setting, and still, it was uncomfortable in the back seats. I even got the sales guy to finally admit that he was not comfortable with it. This is not acceptable in Las Vegas. As a result, we decided to hold off on this purchase. Hopefully, they have this fix in 2019. Unreal!!
3rd and last Honda - beware of the 2018 Odyssey
Eric,06/25/2018
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
We purchased this van brand new in March 2018. This van is scared of vacations. At 800 miles, van speed derated from 70 mph to 40 mph on vacation journey through north Florida. Drove van in limp mode 16 miles away to Lake City, FL Honda dealer. Van was repaired several days later for a stuck valve cylenoid. After returning home to north Georgia @ 1,700 miles, van derated again on highway. After parking, van would not shift into gear and had to be drug onto tow truck sent by Honda Roadside assistance. Van was down for an additional week as spool valve assembly was replaced. Today, at 3,800 miles and three months old, oil is leaking on back side of motor and is dripping onto catalytic converter. Heading back to dealer again. We have created our third case file with Honda N.A. After second break down, Honda NA response was that they didn’t see the van as having an issue and told us they would not be offering any trade assistance towards an another Odyssey in an effort to get us out of the apparent lemon. So much for Honda customer service. This will definitely be the last Honda in our family.
Pretty Disappointed with Quality Decline of Honda
AJ,09/20/2017
Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
We replaced my wife's 2016 Honda Odyssey Touring a few months back for the all new 2018 Elite. We were having Transmission Issues at only 21K miles with the 16' and upon reading several online reviews and forums, found this to be more common than it should be. We initially picked up a new 18' EX-L as the options were pretty similar to our Touring and immediately started having issues with a couple of rattles that the dealer could not pinpoint after keeping the car for a week. Being that we only had it in our possession for 1 full day the dealer agreed to let me swap it for the Elite. Fortunately the rattle's have not been an issue, but now we have a new problem. There is a rather severe popping from the front end when turning under power (i.e. into a parking spot, parking in driveway). We took it back to the dealer where they kept it for a week to replace the entire front/left strut assembly and coil. Picked it up and less than 30 minutes later when backing out of a parking spot and turning we heard the pop again. It's done this several times since and we are planning to take back to the shop once more. Also as other reviews have pointed out, the placement of the rear a/c vents is horrible if you have children in car seats. I can't believe Honda wouldn't think about this issue before removing the vents from the roof. Other than these problems, the new Odyssey drives great, is quiet and gets better mileage. The new electronics are a huge improvement as well. We love driving the new Odyssey, just very disappointed with the quality of our $47K van.
Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Odyssey models:

Lane Keeping Assist System
Informs you if you start to drift out of your lane and can help steer you back. Standard on EX and above.
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Monitors what's ahead of you, warns about potential collisions and can automatically apply the brakes. Also standard on EX and above.
HondaLink
Bundles various telematic features such as roadside assistance and automatic collision notification. Standard on Touring and Elite.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Honda Odyssey

Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2018 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L is priced between $27,744 and$31,998 with odometer readings between 15834 and80926 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring is priced between $29,800 and$34,500 with odometer readings between 25660 and46898 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Elite is priced between $31,991 and$34,900 with odometer readings between 27845 and52051 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Odyssey LX is priced between $22,999 and$26,000 with odometer readings between 25621 and37777 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $27,500 and$27,500 with odometer readings between 31379 and31379 miles.

