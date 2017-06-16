We replaced my wife's 2016 Honda Odyssey Touring a few months back for the all new 2018 Elite. We were having Transmission Issues at only 21K miles with the 16' and upon reading several online reviews and forums, found this to be more common than it should be. We initially picked up a new 18' EX-L as the options were pretty similar to our Touring and immediately started having issues with a couple of rattles that the dealer could not pinpoint after keeping the car for a week. Being that we only had it in our possession for 1 full day the dealer agreed to let me swap it for the Elite. Fortunately the rattle's have not been an issue, but now we have a new problem. There is a rather severe popping from the front end when turning under power (i.e. into a parking spot, parking in driveway). We took it back to the dealer where they kept it for a week to replace the entire front/left strut assembly and coil. Picked it up and less than 30 minutes later when backing out of a parking spot and turning we heard the pop again. It's done this several times since and we are planning to take back to the shop once more. Also as other reviews have pointed out, the placement of the rear a/c vents is horrible if you have children in car seats. I can't believe Honda wouldn't think about this issue before removing the vents from the roof. Other than these problems, the new Odyssey drives great, is quiet and gets better mileage. The new electronics are a huge improvement as well. We love driving the new Odyssey, just very disappointed with the quality of our $47K van.

