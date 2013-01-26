Used 2013 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
- 101,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$3,114 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Alabaster Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda Hollywood. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Honda Odyssey EX-L. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2013 Honda Odyssey: The 2013 Odyssey stands out from the pack by offering an especially thoughtful, versatile interior layout and stylish design. The Odyssey's new 3-mode second-row seat is also a standout in its class, able to fold, widen for passenger comfort, or become narrower for easier access to the third row. And the Odyssey remains one of the sportiest-driving minivans available-- especially with respect to handling. Feature-wise, the Odyssey is the first minivan to offer an all-digital entertainment system with a high-resolution HDMI input to keep it compatible with modern electronics. For safety, Honda also claims to offer the most LATCH child seat positions of any vehicle--a total of five to easily allow four child seats of any design. Interesting features of this model are Bold styling details, innovative cargo storage, smooth, refined ride, responsive handling, and living-room-on-wheels comfort and versatility All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H66DB009569
Stock: DB009569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 102,500 miles
$11,495$3,216 Below Market
Royal Auto Dealer CA - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H67DB046176
Stock: 46176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,395$1,825 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Smoky Topaz Metallic Truffle; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2013 Honda Odyssey EX 1OWNER AutoNation Certified only has 85,293mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Honda includes: SMOKY TOPAZ METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Honda Odyssey makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. With new tires, this vehicle is ready for miles and miles of driving. More information about the 2013 Honda Odyssey: The 2013 Odyssey stands out from the pack by offering an especially thoughtful, versatile interior layout and stylish design. The Odyssey's new 3-mode second-row seat is also a standout in its class, able to fold, widen for passenger comfort, or become narrower for easier access to the third row. And the Odyssey remains one of the sportiest-driving minivans available-- especially with respect to handling. Feature-wise, the Odyssey is the first minivan to offer an all-digital entertainment system with a high-resolution HDMI input to keep it compatible with modern electronics. For safety, Honda also claims to offer the most LATCH child seat positions of any vehicle--a total of five to easily allow four child seats of any design. This model sets itself apart with Bold styling details, innovative cargo storage, smooth, refined ride, responsive handling, and living-room-on-wheels comfort and versatility All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H40DB038404
Stock: DB038404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 75,828 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,299$2,290 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2013 Honda Odyssey Touring Minivan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! DVD SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! 3RD ROW SEATS!ONE OWNER!2013 Honda Odyssey is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'The 2013 Honda Odyssey is a top pick for minivans thanks to its versatile interior, long list of features and engaging driving dynamics. Notably, we picked the 2013 Honda Odyssey as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Agile handling - fuel-efficient V6 - quiet cabin - configurable second-row seat - top safety scores - easy-to-fold third-row seat.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H92DB042661
Stock: 11-3648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,441 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,200
Travis Auto Group - Abilene / Texas
***LEATHER***SUNROOF***DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS***POWER REAR HATCH***BACK UP CAMERA***NAVIGATION***DVD***HEATED SEATS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H94DB080988
Stock: 11112172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 82,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,988$2,179 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L Front Wheel Drive, like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, 8Passengers, New Tires, Leather Int, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H6XDB078247
Stock: 2384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 32,917 miles
$15,988$2,450 Below Market
Northtowne Hyundai - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H63DB065646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,989$2,409 Below Market
Auffenberg Ford O'Fallon - O Fallon / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H6XDB088678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,336 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,786$838 Below Market
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
This vehicle is located at BIRMINGHAM LUXURY MOTORS *HOOVER* at 1850 Southpark Drive Hoover, AL 35244. (Directly behind Waffle House off HWY 31) You can find this 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L and many others like it at Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc. This Honda includes: BEIGE, SEAT TRIM DARK CHERRY PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Honda Odyssey EX-L is in a league of its own It might be impossible to find a vehicle that has more features, including an unbelievable entertainment package, at a price as nice as this one. More information about the 2013 Honda Odyssey: The 2013 Odyssey stands out from the pack by offering an especially thoughtful, versatile interior layout and stylish design. The Odyssey's new 3-mode second-row seat is also a standout in its class, able to fold, widen for passenger comfort, or become narrower for easier access to the third row. And the Odyssey remains one of the sportiest-driving minivans available-- especially with respect to handling. Feature-wise, the Odyssey is the first minivan to offer an all-digital entertainment system with a high-resolution HDMI input to keep it compatible with modern electronics. For safety, Honda also claims to offer the most LATCH child seat positions of any vehicle--a total of five to easily allow four child seats of any design. Interesting features of this model are Bold styling details, innovative cargo storage, smooth, refined ride, responsive handling, and living-room-on-wheels comfort and versatility ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H6XDB008408
Stock: H-008408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 137,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$819 Below Market
Aria Auto Sales - El Cajon / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H43DB012363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,334 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,429
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
Polished Metal Metallic exterior and Gray interior, LX trim. 3rd Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Fourth Passenger Door, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Fourth Passenger Door Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. Honda LX with Polished Metal Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5700 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "The 2013 Honda Odyssey is a top pick for minivans thanks to its versatile interior, long list of features and engaging driving dynamics." -Edmunds.com. WHY BUY FROM US: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H21DB052942
Stock: 19329HV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 106,385 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,988$1,511 Below Market
Boktor Motors - Valley Village / California
Must see to appreciate leather seats Dvd with 2 head phones moonroof show room shape...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H69DB018685
Stock: 18064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,987$1,957 Below Market
Gerald Jones Honda - Augusta / Georgia
*3RD ROW SEATS*NEVER A RENTAL*METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY*CLEAN CARFAX,*NAVIGATION*SUNROOF/MOONROOF*HONDA DEALER MAINTAINED*SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*LOCALLY OWNED*19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H98DB075714
Stock: 350456A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 93,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Gunn Chevrolet - Selma / Texas
New Price!CARFAX One-Owner.Odyssey Touring Navigation, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Gray, Beige Leather, Air Conditioning, Entertainment system, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning.Gray 2013 Honda Odyssey Touring Navigation Navigation 6-Speed Automatic FWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 19/28 City/Highway MPGServing San Antonio, Bexar, Shertz, Selma, Hill Country, Texas 78154.Thank You for shopping with Gunn! We would like to welcome you to a much better way of doing business. Our objective is to provide the highest quality service with our haggle-free One Simple Price method for purchasing new and used vehicles. Customer satisfaction guides our business. We pride ourselves in transpearancy, honesty, and conducting business with real numbers and not the confusing shell game that most dealers play!! Come in where you can relax and enjoy the process without fear of somebody trying to get into your pocket! Give us a Call today and schedule a demonstration drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H9XDB039457
Stock: C210025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 101,145 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,895$671 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/28 City/Highway MPG 2013 Diamond White Pearl Honda Odyssey CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, NAVIGATION, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, POWER LIFT GATE, MP3-USB, PARK ASSIST. 6-Speed Automatic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H97DB026374
Stock: 12926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,984$1,171 Below Market
Chiefland Ford - Chiefland / Florida
Chiefland Ford is the best place to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours Call 352-493-4297 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H68DB071569
Stock: 5071569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 99,123 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900$680 Below Market
Highline Automotive - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Front Heated Seats. This Honda Odyssey also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Onboard Hard Drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Eric Patrick at 215-613-6279 or ericpatrick@outlook.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61DB029180
Stock: 2266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 153,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,788$607 Below Market
Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio
Hit the open road with our 2013 Honda Odyssey LX Van shown in magnificent Alabaster Silver Metallic. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 248hp while tied to a smooth shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing power. This Front Wheel Drive team scores near 27mpg on the open road. Surprisingly sporty and fun to drive, this minivan will impress you with its confident handling, acceleration and versatility. After all, there's a reason this is the official minivan of carpool lanes and soccer fields throughout the suburbs. The aerodynamic exterior design of the Odyssey adds style as well as function.Get behind the wheel of our LX and experience the quiet, refined interior--you may think you're in a luxury sedan! Designed with your busy family in mind the interior features innovative storage, massive cargo space and a 60/40 split-folding third-row seat. Even more impressive is the 8-inch multi-information screen that acts as your personal command center and allows you to customize your driving experience.Our Honda Odyssey LX is unparalleled in safety. It has earned superior safety ratings in its class due to anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, active front head restraints, and an army of smart airbags covering all three rows. Life is eventful--make this Odyssey your family's mobile command center. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H2XDB072784
Stock: R3097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
