Used 2013 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Alabaster Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda Hollywood. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Honda Odyssey EX-L. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2013 Honda Odyssey: The 2013 Odyssey stands out from the pack by offering an especially thoughtful, versatile interior layout and stylish design. The Odyssey's new 3-mode second-row seat is also a standout in its class, able to fold, widen for passenger comfort, or become narrower for easier access to the third row. And the Odyssey remains one of the sportiest-driving minivans available-- especially with respect to handling. Feature-wise, the Odyssey is the first minivan to offer an all-digital entertainment system with a high-resolution HDMI input to keep it compatible with modern electronics. For safety, Honda also claims to offer the most LATCH child seat positions of any vehicle--a total of five to easily allow four child seats of any design. Interesting features of this model are Bold styling details, innovative cargo storage, smooth, refined ride, responsive handling, and living-room-on-wheels comfort and versatility All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: 5FNRL5H66DB009569

Stock: DB009569

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020