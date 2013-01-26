Used 2013 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Smoky Topaz Metallic Truffle; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2013 Honda Odyssey EX 1OWNER AutoNation Certified only has 85,293mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Honda includes: SMOKY TOPAZ METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Honda Odyssey makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. With new tires, this vehicle is ready for miles and miles of driving. More information about the 2013 Honda Odyssey: The 2013 Odyssey stands out from the pack by offering an especially thoughtful, versatile interior layout and stylish design. The Odyssey's new 3-mode second-row seat is also a standout in its class, able to fold, widen for passenger comfort, or become narrower for easier access to the third row. And the Odyssey remains one of the sportiest-driving minivans available-- especially with respect to handling. Feature-wise, the Odyssey is the first minivan to offer an all-digital entertainment system with a high-resolution HDMI input to keep it compatible with modern electronics. For safety, Honda also claims to offer the most LATCH child seat positions of any vehicle--a total of five to easily allow four child seats of any design. This model sets itself apart with Bold styling details, innovative cargo storage, smooth, refined ride, responsive handling, and living-room-on-wheels comfort and versatility All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL5H40DB038404

Stock: DB038404

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-30-2020