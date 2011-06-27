2002 Honda Odyssey Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent crash-test scores, huge interior, fold-flat third-row seat, powerful V6, optional navigation and entertainment system, a bargain at sticker price.
- Slow power sliding doors, dealer markup still a possibility.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The best minivan sold in America just got better for 2002.
Vehicle overview
The second-generation Honda Odyssey is currently recognized as the minivan benchmark, having thieved the crown from Chrysler shortly after its debut in 1999. Honda reliability, coupled with a cavernous interior and useful features like a fold-flat third-row seat and second-row captain's chairs that can be slid together to serve as a bench are among the reasons the Odyssey has single-handedly revived interest in minivans. For 2002, Honda has made a number of changes to ensure that its minivan stays on top.
Headlining the changes is an increase in horsepower. The 3.5-liter VTEC-equipped V6 now produces 240 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque, an increase from 210 hp and 229 lb-ft. Honda says the revised engine provides for quicker acceleration and no longer requires premium fuel. It is connected to a new five-speed automatic transmission (upgraded from a four-speed) that offers improved shift quality and efficiency.
There are two trim levels: LX and EX. The base LX model includes such standard fare as a height-adjustable driver seat (with thicker bolstering this year), traction control, dual sliding doors, power windows (including power rear-vent windows), power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, a theft-deterrent system, front and rear air conditioning and antilock brakes. Step up to the EX and enjoy features like dual power sliding doors, a roof rack, keyless remote entry, an eight-way power driver seat, alloy wheels, a CD player and steering wheel-mounted radio controls.
Sitting on a four-wheel independent suspension, a first in the minivan segment, the Odyssey rides comfortably and keeps the driver in touch with the road. Combined with the Odyssey's wide track, the suspension contributes a nimble and stable feel. Body roll around corners is minimal, particularly for a vehicle of this size, and the suspension has been retuned this year to reduce harshness over bumps.
A key Odyssey feature continues to be its hideaway, or "magic," third-row seat. With a minimum of effort and the use of just one set of hands, the rear seat can be folded out of sight and sit flush with the floor in a matter of seconds. The second-row seats are convertible and can be used as separate captain's chairs or as a bench. In terms of features, a navigation system is optional on the EX and employs a single DVD disc for nationwide mapping. For 2002, Honda has added leather seating to the list, as well as a DVD entertainment system with a 7-inch LCD monitor that flips down from the ceiling.
A minivan would not be complete without safety features, and the Odyssey comes with its share. All seven seats have headrests and three-point seatbelts, and each Odyssey comes with ABS (four-wheel disc brakes are standard this year), traction control and an Electronic Brake Distribution system (EBD). Also new for this year are dual stage front airbags and driver- and front passenger-side airbags. In government and insurance institute crash testing, the 2001 Odyssey couldn't have scored better, getting five stars all around. This is one van that does a great job of protecting occupants.
With its excellent crash-test scores, innovative features and cavernous interior, the Honda Odyssey might just be the ultimate family vehicle.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Honda Odyssey.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Odyssey
Related Used 2002 Honda Odyssey info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021