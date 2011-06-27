  1. Home
2002 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent crash-test scores, huge interior, fold-flat third-row seat, powerful V6, optional navigation and entertainment system, a bargain at sticker price.
  • Slow power sliding doors, dealer markup still a possibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The best minivan sold in America just got better for 2002.

Vehicle overview

The second-generation Honda Odyssey is currently recognized as the minivan benchmark, having thieved the crown from Chrysler shortly after its debut in 1999. Honda reliability, coupled with a cavernous interior and useful features like a fold-flat third-row seat and second-row captain's chairs that can be slid together to serve as a bench are among the reasons the Odyssey has single-handedly revived interest in minivans. For 2002, Honda has made a number of changes to ensure that its minivan stays on top.

Headlining the changes is an increase in horsepower. The 3.5-liter VTEC-equipped V6 now produces 240 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque, an increase from 210 hp and 229 lb-ft. Honda says the revised engine provides for quicker acceleration and no longer requires premium fuel. It is connected to a new five-speed automatic transmission (upgraded from a four-speed) that offers improved shift quality and efficiency.

There are two trim levels: LX and EX. The base LX model includes such standard fare as a height-adjustable driver seat (with thicker bolstering this year), traction control, dual sliding doors, power windows (including power rear-vent windows), power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, a theft-deterrent system, front and rear air conditioning and antilock brakes. Step up to the EX and enjoy features like dual power sliding doors, a roof rack, keyless remote entry, an eight-way power driver seat, alloy wheels, a CD player and steering wheel-mounted radio controls.

Sitting on a four-wheel independent suspension, a first in the minivan segment, the Odyssey rides comfortably and keeps the driver in touch with the road. Combined with the Odyssey's wide track, the suspension contributes a nimble and stable feel. Body roll around corners is minimal, particularly for a vehicle of this size, and the suspension has been retuned this year to reduce harshness over bumps.

A key Odyssey feature continues to be its hideaway, or "magic," third-row seat. With a minimum of effort and the use of just one set of hands, the rear seat can be folded out of sight and sit flush with the floor in a matter of seconds. The second-row seats are convertible and can be used as separate captain's chairs or as a bench. In terms of features, a navigation system is optional on the EX and employs a single DVD disc for nationwide mapping. For 2002, Honda has added leather seating to the list, as well as a DVD entertainment system with a 7-inch LCD monitor that flips down from the ceiling.

A minivan would not be complete without safety features, and the Odyssey comes with its share. All seven seats have headrests and three-point seatbelts, and each Odyssey comes with ABS (four-wheel disc brakes are standard this year), traction control and an Electronic Brake Distribution system (EBD). Also new for this year are dual stage front airbags and driver- and front passenger-side airbags. In government and insurance institute crash testing, the 2001 Odyssey couldn't have scored better, getting five stars all around. This is one van that does a great job of protecting occupants.

With its excellent crash-test scores, innovative features and cavernous interior, the Honda Odyssey might just be the ultimate family vehicle.

2002 Highlights

The Odyssey gains a number of improvements this year. Included with the Odyssey 2.1 upgrade is more power, a new five-speed transmission, standard rear disc brakes and side airbags, optional leather seating and DVD entertainment, two new exterior colors and minor interior storage refinements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Honda Odyssey.

5(61%)
4(23%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.4
275 reviews
275 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Clipped by independent car dealer
Basil,11/18/2015
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
#1 check trans fluid. Pull dipstick and wipe on white paper towel. If fluid is black or otherwise not red, avoid the car because it needs a new torque converter. That is expensive. Otherwise, it is a comfortable, easy to drive car. Transmission was replaced, cost about double that for an American car. Power steering pump then failed and was replaced. Fluid leakage then increased and power steering rack had to be replaced. I am not very pleased with this car. It is expensive to maintain, much worse than expected
bad tramissions in 2002
Debbie,11/18/2005
The first transmission went out at 36,600 miles. Honda installed a new Honda remanufacturered transmission with another 36,000 mile warranty. Approximately 3000 miles later the transmission went out again. Now my lease is almost up and the 3rd transmission is starting to slip again. The dealer said that Honda is aware that they have problems with the transmissions for this year so I was shocked it was in the top 10 used car list. Prior to this van I had a Toyota Sienna van and I liked that van way more than this one. It had a much better ride by alot and I never had any mechanical problems. The Honda has a very tight feel and every bump jars you. I was very dissatisfied.
Transmission fails at only 62,000 miles
parveentexas,12/02/2014
I am the original owner of a 2002 Honda Odyssey van. On 11/07/2014, van failed to accelerate and the malfunction indicator was on. I had van towed to the local Honda dealership. Service dept at the dealership said the ECL code was P0730. They said transmission needs to be replaced. The approximate failure mileage on van was 62000. I had to pay around $3500 for having the dealer rebuilt the transmission. I had the Service Advisor take photos of the damaged transmission. Service Advisor told me that the 3rd gear has heat discoloration & is burned up. In addition he said, clutches were burnt up. Root cause was heat buildup in transmission. Honda refused any help with the repair cost!
transmition issues
Julie,09/12/2015
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
You may want to consider buying a new tranny the same day you buy this van. Alternator/battery as well. I have 228000 on this van. It has been good overall but is now on the 3rd transmission and 2nd alternator. Gas gauge and temp gauges are all messed up. They bounce around and are never correct. Certainly, I have 228000 miles and you can't expect perfection but it seems that when things go wrong, they are always expensive things...4K per tranny and over 500 for alternator. I do love the comfort and cargo space. Hoping that I get another 100K on the van and than I will sell.
See all 275 reviews of the 2002 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2002 Honda Odyssey

Used 2002 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2002 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

