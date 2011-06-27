Vehicle overview

Minivans, it seems, just aren't cool anymore. In the past decade or so, more and more shoppers have been avoiding the juice-box-and-diapers stigma by purchasing crossovers SUVs. But don't count the minivan out just yet. This is still the best kind of vehicle for larger families, and new models like the 2011 Honda Odyssey promise to make the minivan, if not hip, at least a bit less uncool.

The latest Odyssey is still very much a modern not-so-mini minivan, with seating for up to eight passengers, sliding rear doors, V6 power and a familiar boxy silhouette. But Honda has tried to spruce things up with a sleeker grille, more pronounced front fenders and a stylized rear beltline. On the inside, you'll find higher-quality materials and a new dash design that's slightly less busy-looking than before.

The new Odyssey also offers more comfort and practicality. Thanks to a size increase (it's about an inch longer and more than 2 inches wider than last year), the 2011 model has more legroom for second- and third-row passengers. The second-row seat is also more useful this year, with a center section that slides forward and a special configuration mode that's wide enough for three child safety seats. There's also a revised mechanism that makes the 60/40-split third-row seat easier to stow.

Under the hood, the Odyssey continues to draw power from a 3.5-liter V6, though Honda's fuel-saving Variable Cylinder Management technology is now standard on all models. More importantly, the V6 comes mated to a new six-speed automatic on top-of-the-line models to deliver snappier acceleration and better fuel economy. A reworked suspension is also new this year, giving the Odyssey a smoother ride quality while also maintaining the van's reputation for above-average handling.

Overall we like what Honda has done and think the Odyssey is still a fine choice for a minivan. Its main competition comes from the 2011 Toyota Sienna, which is also redesigned this year. The 2011 Honda Odyssey is a bit roomier, but the Sienna can be had with some features not found on the Honda, such as keyless ignition/entry, adaptive cruise control and all-wheel drive. The Odyssey is also a bit pricey compared to vans like the 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and 2011 Kia Sedona. But all things considered it's a great choice for a family vehicle. And if people say it's uncool, well, they don't know what they're missing.