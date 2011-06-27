  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2011 Honda Odyssey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(86)
Appraise this car

2011 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling
  • fuel-efficient V6
  • quiet cabin
  • configurable second-row seat
  • easy-to-fold third-row seat.
  • Pricier than some competitors
  • some desirable options and features only offered on upper trim levels
  • button-heavy dash.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Honda Odyssey for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$4,900 - $14,895
Used Odyssey for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it can end up being expensive, the 2011 Honda Odyssey is a top pick for a minivan thanks to its highly versatile interior, long list of features and responsive handling.

Notably, we picked the 2011 Honda Odyssey as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

Minivans, it seems, just aren't cool anymore. In the past decade or so, more and more shoppers have been avoiding the juice-box-and-diapers stigma by purchasing crossovers SUVs. But don't count the minivan out just yet. This is still the best kind of vehicle for larger families, and new models like the 2011 Honda Odyssey promise to make the minivan, if not hip, at least a bit less uncool.

The latest Odyssey is still very much a modern not-so-mini minivan, with seating for up to eight passengers, sliding rear doors, V6 power and a familiar boxy silhouette. But Honda has tried to spruce things up with a sleeker grille, more pronounced front fenders and a stylized rear beltline. On the inside, you'll find higher-quality materials and a new dash design that's slightly less busy-looking than before.

The new Odyssey also offers more comfort and practicality. Thanks to a size increase (it's about an inch longer and more than 2 inches wider than last year), the 2011 model has more legroom for second- and third-row passengers. The second-row seat is also more useful this year, with a center section that slides forward and a special configuration mode that's wide enough for three child safety seats. There's also a revised mechanism that makes the 60/40-split third-row seat easier to stow.

Under the hood, the Odyssey continues to draw power from a 3.5-liter V6, though Honda's fuel-saving Variable Cylinder Management technology is now standard on all models. More importantly, the V6 comes mated to a new six-speed automatic on top-of-the-line models to deliver snappier acceleration and better fuel economy. A reworked suspension is also new this year, giving the Odyssey a smoother ride quality while also maintaining the van's reputation for above-average handling.

Overall we like what Honda has done and think the Odyssey is still a fine choice for a minivan. Its main competition comes from the 2011 Toyota Sienna, which is also redesigned this year. The 2011 Honda Odyssey is a bit roomier, but the Sienna can be had with some features not found on the Honda, such as keyless ignition/entry, adaptive cruise control and all-wheel drive. The Odyssey is also a bit pricey compared to vans like the 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and 2011 Kia Sedona. But all things considered it's a great choice for a family vehicle. And if people say it's uncool, well, they don't know what they're missing.

2011 Honda Odyssey models

The 2011 Honda Odyssey is offered in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Touring Elite. The entry-level LX comes reasonably well-equipped with 17-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding third-row seat, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control and a five-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

Step up to the midrange EX and you'll get 17-inch alloy wheels, power-sliding side doors, heated outside mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control, a removable front center console, a multifunction second-row seat, retractable second-row sunshades, a conversation mirror and an upgraded audio system with 2GB of digital music storage, seven speakers and steering-wheel-mounted controls.

EX-L versions add still more upscale standard features including a power liftgate, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a power front passenger seat, heated front seats, a chilled storage box, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, satellite radio and a USB audio input. The EX-L's options list includes a choice of either a voice-operated navigation system with 15GB of digital storage and a rearview camera or a rear-seat entertainment system with a 9-inch screen and a 115-volt AC household-style power outlet; the two systems can't be ordered together on the EX-L.

Move up to the Touring and Touring Elite models and you gain 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, memory settings for the driver, retractable third-row sunshades and a fold-down armrest for third-row passengers and both the navigation and rear-seat entertainment systems as standard. The new Touring Elite model adds xenon headlights, a blind spot warning system, an upgraded rear-seat entertainment system with a 16-inch HD widescreen video monitor (with HDMI input) and a premium 650-watt, 12-speaker surround-sound audio system.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Honda Odyssey has been completely redesigned. Highlights include sleeker styling, a roomier interior, improved fuel economy and new features like a chilled storage box and a rear-seat entertainment system with surround-sound audio and a high-definition display.

Performance & mpg

The Honda Odyssey comes with a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 248 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. The LX, EX and EX-L models send that power to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission; Touring and Touring Elite versions get a new six-speed automatic. EPA estimates for the five-speed automatic-equipped versions are 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined, while those fitted with the six-speed transmission post 19/28/22.

In testing, a six-speed Odyssey Touring Elite accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is essentially a dead heat with the Toyota Sienna's 7.7 seconds.

Safety

The 2011 Honda Odyssey comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, electronic stability and traction control, active front head restraints, side-impact airbags for front seat passengers and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows. In Edmunds brake testing from 60 mph, the Odyssey required 129 feet to come to a stop, which is an acceptable distance among minivans. Even after repeated braking runs, this distance remained consistent with no sign of fade.

Driving

Considering it essentially uses the same powertrain as the previous generation, it should come as no surprise that the 2011 Honda Odyssey LX and EX models feel very familiar. Performance is more than adequate for most people's daily needs. Touring models are a bit more responsive thanks to their six-speed automatic transmission that executes shifts quickly and smoothly. Even though the Odyssey is outpowered by the Toyota Sienna's 266-hp V6, this new powertrain feels just as lively, with either minivan able to confidently merge onto the highway or pass slower moving traffic.

Complementing this extra oomph is a retuned suspension that delivers a comfortable ride and excellent handling. Part of the credit for this above-average drivability goes to the reworked body structure that's both more rigid and between 50 and 100 pounds lighter depending on the model. Larger brake discs result in improved braking ability, though the pedal does feel unsettlingly spongy.

On the inside, the 2011 Honda Odyssey is as quiet as a premium luxury sedan. Road and wind noise are nearly silent, as is the drivetrain. Honda's continuing use of active noise-cancelling technology contributes to the impressively peaceful cabin by emitting counter-phase sound through the speakers to eliminate much of the drone that passengers would otherwise hear.

Read our Honda Odyssey Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

This new Odyssey's updated exterior may be the first thing that catches your eye, but the most significant changes are inside. The Odyssey's growth spurt has made room for a new second-row seat that's nearly 4 inches wider than the one in the outgoing model, a change that makes it roomy enough to fit three car seats side by side. The reconfigured seat's center section also slides forward 5.5 inches (except on the LX trim) to put little ones within easy reach of mom and dad.

The third-row seat also benefits from the new Odyssey's larger dimensions with an extra 1.1 inches of legroom. This 60/40-split bench still drops neatly into the deep well just inside the rear liftgate, but now the process is easier thanks to changes in the folding mechanism. Yanking out the second-row seats -- which are light enough for a reasonably fit adult to wrangle into the garage -- opens up a total interior cargo capacity of 148 cubic feet.

Honda designers have also added a handful of clever details, including a new removable center console with a handy flip-up trash bag holder and a "cool box" beverage cooler built into the bottom of the dash's center section. On the electronics front, the new "multiview" back-up camera offers three different driver-selectable perspectives on the area behind the rear bumper. Top-of-the-line Touring Elite models also get a new rear-seat video entertainment system that includes a super-wide high-definition 16-inch screen that can display two different program sources -- say, a DVD movie and a video game, for example -- at the same time.

Though it's been redesigned, the Odyssey's dash can still be a bit daunting. We counted more than 80 buttons and dials at the driver's command in the range-topping Touring Elite. Fortunately, most of these controls are logically grouped for easier operation, but we found their small labels hard to decipher at a glance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Honda Odyssey.

5(52%)
4(19%)
3(16%)
2(8%)
1(5%)
4.1
86 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Unreliable
lefty007,06/04/2014
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought this new. Had a noise coming from the front strut at 10K miles. Took it to the dealership and they performed service bulletin 11-038, that fixed the problem for another 10K until the noise came back. Took it back to the dealership and they fix it again. Another 15K or so and the noise came back. Took it back to the dealership, now they found they have to change the struts. Car out of warranty, Honda made me paid for the repair, although it had been documented that this was a problem and they even had a service bulletin out. Do some research and see how many service bulletins there are. I guess 2011 wasn't a good year for Odysseys, and Honda won't stand by their products.
2011 Odyssey Still Has Front Brake Rotor Issues
dustync,04/21/2011
This is a Love - Hate Relationship... Love the Fuel Economy (31.9 mpg at 64 mph Hwy). Hate that Honda actually advertised the fact that they "re-engineered" the Front Brake Rotors, yet at 11,850 miles, the Dealer (Honda Autopark in Cary,NC) replaced them due to "WARPING". The very same issue I had with my 2007 Odyssey! The front windshield had excessive distortion along a 5-6" band of the sides, so this was also replaced. Several of the bolt together body parts, fenders,etc. do not line up well at all (assembly issues), but have not addressed that yet. If you start having any vibration coming from the front-end of your Odyssey, have the brake rotors checked before 12,000 mile warranty.
115k Miles and No Drama
BrianG,01/22/2018
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
In one sentence? So far, so good. In five years of ownership, we've followed the maintenance minder religiously, changing stuff as needed. Replaced rear brakes at 45k and 95k, fronts at 41k and about due for another round. Did the 'midlife crisis' maintenance to replace the timing belt and water pump at 105k for $1,100 or so. We're on our third set of tires. No transmission issues so far. I guess what I'm saying is we've had a totally normal, boring ownership experience. Our Ody has provided great gas mileage (16 city and 27 hwy) and we've schlepped our family of five, family of five plus in-laws, the whole baseball team, etc. with no problem. Funny how our kids will never experience 'ten kids in a Buick Skylark going to the roller rink' (progress?). Pros: Great power, comfort, handling, easy to park, and man can this thing swallow stuff. Dressers, bikes, beds, you-name-it. Our neighbor with a Chevy Tahoe has asked us for help hauling stuff for him. Cons: The driver's side seat heat never really worked after 42k miles and we have the clicky-sound people have complained about in the steering. Also, if you have a narrow single-car garage door, watch your mirrors! It's no Mini-Cooper. Bottom line, if you need a mini-van and still have a burning desire for something that sort-of handles, this is the vehicle you're seeking. Jan 2019 Update: Couple of issues have arisen, but at 130k and mechanically solid, we're still really happy. Had a failure where the master cylinder was losing brake fluid into the brake booster ($1,200 dollar repair) and from a wear-and-tear standpoing, the shifter and armrest in the driver and passenger seats aren't wearing well.
Another rave review
noflash1,09/29/2011
The ride is very smooth and the van feels so solid, it really feels like you are driving an Acura. We got the EXL to get a ton of goodies and nothing too frivilous. I can't consider $2k for nav when I need it once a year and can buy an aftermarket for $200. And I don't want my kids watching DVDs the second they get in the car. The EXL has tons of great features; my favorite being the CD Library -- it'll record about 400 songs from your CDs to a hard drive. The safety is top notch, great crash test, large rear view camera is very comforting. We've been averaging 24 mpg in mild weather -- no A/C. It's the only minivan you can fit 2 carseat and a Granni in the middle row. :)
See all 86 reviews of the 2011 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2011 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Honda Odyssey
More About This Model

The family minivan is a staple of the American road. Sure, SUVs have taken a big bite out of the market in the last couple of decades, but when it comes to shuttling multiple passengers and their personal effects, minivans are as purpose-built as it gets. After spending quite a bit of time with the redesigned 2011 Honda Odyssey, we confidently proclaim it the best minivan you can get today.

From tip to stern, the Odyssey delivers just what the carpool demands — convenience, comfort and confidence. Accessing any of the eight seats is easier than one could manage in any SUV, and once in place, passengers are treated to a smooth and quiet ride that can best be described as luxurious. The new Honda Odyssey also has enough power under the hood to get out of its own way and a suspension that helps it get out of the way of most everything else.

Just like the morning carpool, though, the 2011 Honda Odyssey isn't all smiles and sing-a-longs. The Odyssey is more expensive than the competition. Our range-topping Touring Elite model is as fully loaded as they come, and its $44,000 price tag is likely to frighten away a good portion of shoppers. Rest assured, the lower trim levels are comparably good, albeit with fewer bells and whistles.

The Toyota Sienna is a close second to the Odyssey, with similar features and power, but it lacks Honda's confidence in the curves. Most minivan shoppers might consider handling a nonissue, and for them the decision between the two will likely come down to personal preference. But we contend that a vehicle's handling prowess is key to avoiding life's little unpleasantries. For its all-around excellence, the 2011 Honda Odyssey takes the minivan crown, and it should definitely be on your short list of family haulers.

Used 2011 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2011 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX-L is priced between $9,995 and$12,991 with odometer readings between 92661 and172459 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $4,900 and$13,100 with odometer readings between 21714 and208940 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring is priced between $9,000 and$14,895 with odometer readings between 89823 and173953 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda Odyssey LX is priced between $9,981 and$9,981 with odometer readings between 95768 and95768 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 23 used and CPO 2011 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 21714 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Honda Odyssey.

Can't find a used 2011 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,396.

Find a used Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,097.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,937.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,860.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Odyssey lease specials

Related Used 2011 Honda Odyssey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles