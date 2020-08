Used 2016 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

Dadeland Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Miami / Florida

This 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L is proudly offered by Dadeland Dodge CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Honda Odyssey. One of the best things about this Honda Odyssey is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda Odyssey EX-L. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Honda Odyssey, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2016 Honda Odyssey: The 2016 Odyssey stands out from the pack by offering an especially thoughtful, versatile interior layout and stylish design. The Odyssey's 3-mode second-row seat is also a standout in its class, able to fold, widen for passenger comfort or become narrower for easier access to the third row. The Odyssey remains one of the sportiest-driving minivans available -- especially with respect to handling. Feature-wise, the Odyssey is the first minivan to offer an all-digital entertainment system with a high-resolution HDMI input to keep it compatible with modern electronics. For safety, Honda also claims to offer the most LATCH child seat positions of any vehicle -- a total of five to easily allow four child seats of any design. The Odyssey has earned an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+, the highest honor ever bestowed upon a minivan. Strengths of this model include Bold styling details, innovative cargo storage, living-room-on-wheels comfort and versatility, smooth, refined ride, responsive handling, and top safety pick

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL5H62GB048048

Stock: GB048048

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020