Used 2016 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

I went to buy a 2016 Pilot. Wanted it bad, was dreaming about one. Family is growing, was thinking a Pilot would do it. It is OK Pilot has a smaller trunk, OK that 3rd row is smaller, OK it is 5 grands more - such a nice car. Well, after trying Pilot and Odyssey (just to prove myself that Odyssey is no match for a 40yo alfa male) I almost cried. Pilot is a truck, plain and simple. I felt that I'm driving an 18 wheeler. Attach wheels to my house, give it an engine - that's how it I felt. Parking garage at work? OMG, not in a Pilot. Odyssey is a car like. Not as silent as Pilot, but so much easier to drive. Feels much secure. Acceleration is about the same. So much easier to see what is around you. Dung, I hate minivans. But unless I'm in the middle of a desert in Texas or in Chicago snows in January Odyssey still would be my choice. Also, 31k for SE OTD with 0.9% apr is so much better than 37k with 2.8% for Pilot. ------- Update, 6 months and 10k miles later. I'm averaging 22mpg 50 highway/50 city combined. We made multiple long trips in Odyssey with 4 kids and it is great for that. I also think that LX at the current price (25k) is probably a better deal after all - the middle seat on the second row had to be removed to allow two kids to get into the third row without troubles. With car seats in place second row seats do not give you enough space to slide them (LX doesn't have middle second row seat by default). Vac was used once, not sure if it is really needed because of that :) Sliding doors are fine but for $6000 extra many people wouldn't mind to get out and close the doors for the youngest ones, plus 4yo need help to do her seat belt anyway. DVD is ok, but it is cheaper get all of them brand new iPads with movies and still keep bunch of money. The car has been into the shop once and it bothers me, to the point I've got Honda care extended warranty to 120K miles. VSA light came on and stuck like that after making a tight turn during city driving. Dealer just did a reset, didn't find anything wrong with it. After 60k miles it would be a $1000 ordeal to fix I bet, some "sensor replacement-adjustment", not "it is all good, we didn't find anything wrong and reset cleared it". Overall I still like it, however would go with LX probably to save the money. ------------- 3/2017 One year of owning the Odyssey, update. I have 22,000 miles on the odometer. Except that weird incident with VSA light no other isssues that required a visit to a shop. Overal MPG is about 23.4 combined. Usually my 25 miles trip to work deliveres 24.8-25.5 mpg with 65% hwy/35% city driving. We still like the Odyssey --------- 3/2018 Two years of owning the Odyssey. I'm at 39,000 miles now. The only negative thing to report is a rear door lock/push button that had to be replaced by Honda. That thing started driving me nuts, during cold freezing days it was not possible to open rear door (liftgate, hatch - whatever you call it). Apparently, the rubber seal inside of the button is not good enough and allows water to get into the button membranes. There is no other way to open the rear door, you have to press on that rubber button while holding proximity key 2-3' away. The issue was intermittent but I was lucky to have it once for Honda service people to see it, part and labor was around $500 for a small button covered by warranty. I have to call it a very poor design, Honda did a TSB for other years to replace that thing for free but not for 2016 (yet). Other than that the car is still great, tires are at 3/32 and need to replace soon. We still love our Odyssey. ———————- 9/2018, 51k miles on the Odyssey. No other issues with the car, we like it a lot. Had to replace front tires at 48K miles, the back are still OK and I stopped doing rotation at around 15k miles. I know, I know. There was a recall for the second row issue when people do not pay attention and put the seats into incorrect middle position when they don’t latch. Honda has installed some brackets to make it impossible to slide the seas into the middle making the seats much harder to move in and out. Luckily we do not move them at all so it didn’t affect anything. Oil changes - I’m averaging about 9-10k miles between those, it is controlled by the maintenance minder. At 60k expecting second transmission fluid change, those are super expensive when done with the dealer so I just got a box of ATF from Honda and do it myself.

Read more