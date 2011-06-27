At five years and 56,000 miles we find our Odyssey hasn't aged as much as I have, thank goodness. Vehicle's outside appearance is still very good, interior shows little wear, engine still sounds and feels sound, transmission doesn't whine, gas mileage still ranges around 20 to 24 mpg (on the road), handling hasn't loosened up to any significant degree and resale value is excellent. The problems I have with this vehicle have to do with braking (although there's never been a loss of braking there's a softer pedal than I like) and when you do longer road trips across the prairies you have to be aware you're not driving a Ford, for example, with a Ford dealer and shop in almost every town. With a Honda reliability is mandatory because dealerships are generally located in cities and often cities are few and far between. So, we do like our Odyssey because it's been a great "buy" and a vehicle that lives up to its reputation. Now, in 2017, at a little over 64,000 miles the vehicle still handles well (except for the stupid brakes), rides well, looks good and I can't see why we need to replace it. I'm still impressed with the Honda resale value and that's made buying the Odyssey a wise investment. In 2020 we have a new CR-V in our garage to keep our Odyssey company. This will be the 4th new Honda and we are still so pleased with this make and the models. The Odyssey nears 80,000 miles, we've done the timing belt and other goodies according to recommendations, have new tires on it and this is still the long trip go-to vehicle. Ride is still comfortable with none of the squeaking, groaning, rattling old age noises of 10 year old vehicles. At oil changes our dealer's shop provides us with a check list and last time the wipers needed replacement. Besides tires that brings us to repair and replacement items of one tail light and three sets of wipers - in 10 years and 80,000 miles. No doubt the Odyssey is in better shape than I am.

