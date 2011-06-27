  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2010 Honda Odyssey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(86)
Appraise this car

2010 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling, smooth V6 power, convenient split and flat-folding rear bench seat, available eight-passenger capacity, excellent crash-test scores.
  • Pricier than the competition, dated interior, elevated road noise, too many buttons on higher trim levels, no iPod integration.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Honda Odyssey for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,900 - $11,437
Used Odyssey for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Reports of the Odyssey's redesign have been greatly exaggerated. The 2010 Honda Odyssey remains unchanged, despite rumors of an expected new generation.

Vehicle overview

The current-generation Honda Odyssey has been around since 2005. In car years, it's in the twilight of its run. There were whispers of a complete redesign for 2010, but those rumors have proved unsubstantiated, as the latest Odyssey is essentially the same as it was last year. From the outside, the Odyssey hides its age well, thanks to a face-lift a few years back. The interior, however, could have benefitted from a makeover as well. Still, the Odyssey's impressive all-around talent should earn it a spot on every minivan buyer's test-drive list.

Compared to many contemporary vehicles, the 2010 Honda Odyssey's cabin lacks the refinement, simplicity and bells and whistles we've come to expect. An abundance of hard plastics serve to cheapen the experience, an excessive amount of buttons overcomplicate even the simplest of tasks, and iPod integration is notably absent. On higher trim levels, even the leather upholstery is decidedly downmarket.

Some of these drawbacks are not without their silver linings, though, as the hard plastics and thick leather are easy to clean and able to absorb years of hard use. Furthermore, the Odyssey's unparalleled combination of agility, capable V6 power, utility, convenience and safety ultimately outweighs our comparably minor complaints. Given that these traits are paramount among family car buyers, it's easy to see why the Honda Odyssey remains our top pick for a minivan.

However, those contemplating the purchase of a 2010 Honda Odyssey should keep in mind that the base price is about as expensive as minivans get, and that price makes a steep climb upward as the trim level advances. Rival minivans like the Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna are also worthy of consideration, as are top large crossovers like the Ford Flex and Mazda CX-9. But for larger families, our money is still on the Honda Odyssey.

2010 Honda Odyssey models

The 2010 Honda Odyssey is offered in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. The base LX model includes 16-inch steel wheels, dual manual sliding rear doors, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, front and rear air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a retractable center tray between the front seats and a four-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The EX trim level adds alloy wheels, power-sliding rear doors, roof rails, heated outside mirrors, automatic headlights, a power driver seat, a removable second-row center seat, a conversation mirror, automatic triple-zone climate control and a six-speaker audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The EX-L goes markedly upscale by adding a leather-trimmed interior, heated front seats, a power front passenger seat, a power liftgate, a back-up camera with a rearview-mirror-mounted display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, satellite radio and a sunroof. Finally, the fully loaded Touring edition adds foglights, run-flat tires, rear parking sensors, power-adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory positioning and a premium audio system. Also included on the Touring are a rear-seat entertainment system, a navigation system with a back-up camera and Bluetooth. The entertainment system can be had on the Odyssey EX, and both the entertainment and navigation systems are optional on the EX-L.

2010 Highlights

There are no significant changes to the 2010 Honda Odyssey.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Honda Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 244 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque (EX-L and Touring models get an additional boost of 5 pound-feet). The only transmission available is a five-speed automatic that channels power to the front wheels.

The EX-L and Touring models come equipped with Variable Cylinder Management (VCM), which deactivates up to three cylinders when coasting. This system allows those particular Odysseys to return an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined -- a notable improvement over the base engine's 16/23/18. In performance testing, we accelerated a Touring model from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds -- slower than some competitors, but still respectable.

Safety

The 2010 Honda Odyssey comes with standard safety features that include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor.

In government crash tests, the Odyssey earned a perfect five-star rating for front- and side-impact protection for the driver and passengers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Odyssey a best-possible "Good" rating for both frontal-offset and side-impact collisions.

Driving

The 2010 Honda Odyssey's responsive steering, taut suspension, smooth V6 power and relatively tight turning radius make it the most carlike minivan on the road, unless you count the much smaller Mazda 5. When the road goes from straight and flat to hilly and curvy, the suspension skillfully keeps this minivan solidly planted and stable. Gearchanges from the five-speed automatic are quick and smooth.

On the highway, road noise is prominent in the Odyssey compared to the competition, and the overall ride quality isn't as luxurious as the Toyota Sienna's. Still, the Odyssey can ably transport plenty of passengers for long distances quite comfortably.

Interior

The Odyssey can be configured to seat seven or eight passengers, with the eighth occupant relegated to the removable PlusOne center seat in the second row on EX, EX-L and Touring models. In a pinch, this seat could come in handy, but otherwise, it is far too narrow for any passenger to sit in comfortably. When not in use as a seat, it can be converted into a tray table or removed and stowed in the Odyssey's in-floor storage area.

For added versatility, the second-row captain's chairs can be mounted left and center, allowing for easier third-row access. The three-passenger third-row seats feature a 60/40-split bench that effortlessly folds flat into the floor. With these seats stowed, the Odyssey can accommodate 91 cubic feet of cargo. The second-row seats are rather heavy and unwieldy, but when removed, cargo capacity expands to just over 147 cubic feet -- about average for this segment but significantly more than any crossover SUV can offer.

From an aesthetic perspective, the Odyssey's cabin is looking rather dated these days. Hard plastics are prevalent on the old-school center stack, and those gathered leather seat surfaces haven't been in style since the '90s. On higher trim levels, the button-heavy cockpit can be confusing and aggravating.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Honda Odyssey.

5(58%)
4(22%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(5%)
4.3
86 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent for family. Decent mpg. Reliable
DiVa_3181377,07/09/2018
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought it new. Used it for lots of long trips and daily city trips. Pros: Super reliable, power, decent mpg, good steering feel, low maintenance cost and excellent family hauler. Cons: Thin paint, eats tires (heavy car), warped rotors which cause wobble at highway speed braking. Engine mounts were shot at around 78K. City mpg could be little bit better. Aftermarket batteries last lot longer. Regular service is affordable at dealership. Wish it had a timing chain instead of belt.
May Outlast Me
Jim Stein,12/13/2015
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
At five years and 56,000 miles we find our Odyssey hasn't aged as much as I have, thank goodness. Vehicle's outside appearance is still very good, interior shows little wear, engine still sounds and feels sound, transmission doesn't whine, gas mileage still ranges around 20 to 24 mpg (on the road), handling hasn't loosened up to any significant degree and resale value is excellent. The problems I have with this vehicle have to do with braking (although there's never been a loss of braking there's a softer pedal than I like) and when you do longer road trips across the prairies you have to be aware you're not driving a Ford, for example, with a Ford dealer and shop in almost every town. With a Honda reliability is mandatory because dealerships are generally located in cities and often cities are few and far between. So, we do like our Odyssey because it's been a great "buy" and a vehicle that lives up to its reputation. Now, in 2017, at a little over 64,000 miles the vehicle still handles well (except for the stupid brakes), rides well, looks good and I can't see why we need to replace it. I'm still impressed with the Honda resale value and that's made buying the Odyssey a wise investment. In 2020 we have a new CR-V in our garage to keep our Odyssey company. This will be the 4th new Honda and we are still so pleased with this make and the models. The Odyssey nears 80,000 miles, we've done the timing belt and other goodies according to recommendations, have new tires on it and this is still the long trip go-to vehicle. Ride is still comfortable with none of the squeaking, groaning, rattling old age noises of 10 year old vehicles. At oil changes our dealer's shop provides us with a check list and last time the wipers needed replacement. Besides tires that brings us to repair and replacement items of one tail light and three sets of wipers - in 10 years and 80,000 miles. No doubt the Odyssey is in better shape than I am.
It's Not A Porsche - And Isn't Meant to Be
Rob,10/02/2017
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I got this to soak up some long distance travel miles to keep them off of my twin turbo Porsche Macan S while lugging kids and stuff long distance. So far it's doing exactly what I'm asking it to do, so I'm pleased. It handles like a wet sponge, but hey, it's a van. Can't fault it for doing exactly as it was designed to do. 6 Month Update!! Have put 5000 miles on the van, now at 108K, oil life is at 40%, averages a solid reliable 300 miles per tank and 20mpg. No mechanical problems at all this thing is a tank, brakes have a little flutter but I consider those consumables, not mechanical. The electronic nannies are aggressive, the slightest wheel spin, wet road, gust of wind and she lights up and all the "stop having any fun" electronic controls kick in to keep me from anything but slow and steady and straight ahead - oh well. Some water issues, both rear tail lights filled with water some seal somewhere must be bad somewhere so I drained them, and the driver A-pillar was dripping a tiny amount of water in a recent storm - odd. I've noticed a huge number of these Honda vans on the road since getting one as a second car. All conditions. Clearly mechanically these are built to last, they sold a lot of them and I bet almost all of them are still on the road. Impressive, Honda.
Got a Honda and Got a Dud
Chris Stoker,08/23/2016
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We purchased this car used at 46K miles in 2012 with after market warranty and Car Fax clean record. I'm just going to list the issues we've had with this car instead of explain all of the instances of failure because that would require more time than I have. After the first week or two we were notified a recall and had to take it back in to get it repaired. A week later the transmission began failing and had to force the dealership to replace it under warranty. The steering column has a continuous pop whether driving or turning or turning the wheel while sitting still, still have yet to get it diagnosed or fixed. Already had to have the bearings replaced on one of the back tires. One of the shocks in the back is also now leaking oil everywhere. The driver side sliding door middle bracket fell to pieces, the dealership admitted that this was a very well known issue. The auto window module went bad and made it so we could only roll down the driver side window. Multiple burned out lights. Terrible paint that falls to pieces off of the body with any contact. Another active recall, where the fuel pump overheats and can cause fires. The driver side sliding door motor is going bad and can't fully open or close the door properly even after repair. There are other issues, but I've grown tired trying to remember everything. Genuinely, this is by far the worst vehicle I have ever owned. I will NEVER purchase another Honda for the rest of my life. 30K miles that we've driven this car, mostly on highways in the country where the roads are very well maintained, and all of these things have occurred within that time frame...absolutely appalling.
See all 86 reviews of the 2010 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2010 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Honda Odyssey

Used 2010 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2010 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Honda Odyssey EX-L is priced between $5,900 and$11,437 with odometer readings between 81749 and197176 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $5,999 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 83968 and165029 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Odyssey LX is priced between $8,495 and$8,495 with odometer readings between 99719 and99719 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2010 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 81749 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Honda Odyssey.

Can't find a used 2010 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,793.

Find a used Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,241.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,995.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,958.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Odyssey lease specials

Related Used 2010 Honda Odyssey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles