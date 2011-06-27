  1. Home
2004 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent crash test scores, huge interior, fold-flat third-row seat, powerful V6, optional navigation and entertainment system.
  • Quality of some interior materials could be better, stability control and side curtain airbags aren't available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though now six years old, continual improvements have helped the Odyssey maintain its status as one of the best minivans on the market.

Vehicle overview

The second-generation Honda Odyssey is most often recognized as the minivan benchmark, having thieved the crown from Chrysler shortly after its debut in 1999. Honda reliability, coupled with a cavernous interior and useful features like a fold-flat third-row seat and second-row captain's chairs that can slide together to serve as a bench are among the reasons the Odyssey has won every Edmunds.com minivan comparison test conducted since 1999.

For 2004, however, the Honda faces revitalized competition in the form of the all-new Toyota Sienna and Nissan Quest. Though neither looks to be revolutionary, minivan shoppers would be wise to add them to their list of potential purchases. And even if you still decide on an Odyssey, keep in mind that this new competition could aid you in getting a better price on the Honda -- in years past, the high popularity of the Odyssey gave dealers the advantage when it came time for price negotiations.

2004 Honda Odyssey models

There are two trim levels: LX and EX. The base LX model includes such standard fare as a height-adjustable driver seat, traction control, dual manual-sliding doors, power windows (including power rear-vent windows), power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, front and rear air conditioning and antilock brakes. Step up to the EX and enjoy features like dual power-sliding doors, automatic climate control, keyless remote entry, an eight-way power driver seat, alloy wheels, a CD player and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Should you want more, leather seating, a navigation system and an entertainment system for rear passengers are all available for EX models. Worthy of note, however, is the fact that the nav and entertainment systems, both DVD-based, cannot be ordered together and are only available when the optional leather interior is specified.

2004 Highlights

Other than an improved database for the navigation system and a seatbelt reminder system, there are no significant changes for the '04 Odyssey.

Performance & mpg

The 3.5-liter V6 produces a stout 240 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to a five-speed automatic transmission that puts power to the front wheels. This is one of the quickest minivans available, with 0-to-60 mph coming up in less than 8.0 seconds. It also posts an EPA mileage estimate of 18 city/25 highway.

Safety

A minivan would not be complete without safety features, and the Odyssey comes with its share. All seven seats have headrests and three-point seatbelts, and each Odyssey comes with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and side airbags for front occupants. In government crash testing, the Odyssey has earned five stars, the best ranking possible, for both frontal and side-impact safety. The IIHS has also given the minivan a "Good" rating (the highest possible) for its performance in the 40-mph frontal offset crash test. Two relatively new safety features found on the new Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna -- stability control and head-protecting side curtain airbags -- aren't available on the Odyssey.

Driving

Sitting on a four-wheel independent suspension the Odyssey rides comfortably and keeps the driver in touch with the road. Combined with the Odyssey's wide track, the suspension contributes a nimble and stable feel. Body roll around corners is minimal, particularly for a vehicle of this size, and the suspension does a respectable job of smoothing over bumps.

Interior

A key Odyssey feature continues to be its hideaway, or "magic," third-row seat. With a minimum of effort and the use of just one set of hands, the rear seat can be folded out of sight and sit flush with the floor in a matter of seconds. A number of other manufacturers have copied this design, however, and the Sienna now offers a 60/40-split folding version that offers greater seating flexibility for larger families. The Odyssey's second-row seats are convertible and can be used as separate captain's chairs or as a bench. With the third-row seat lowered and the second-row seats removed, the Odyssey can fit up to 146 cubic feet of cargo, almost twice the amount of your average midsize SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda Odyssey.

5(77%)
4(13%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.6
393 reviews
393 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tranmission Failure
brenyahoo,09/11/2013
I can't help but return to this site to provide our feedback. We had our 2004 Honday Odyssey transmission fail around 90K miles and after 50K miles the rebuild is now starting to fail again. We were stupid and didn't look back at reviews at the time - we should have because we of course now know this was a known problem. So nice to know a Honda dealership salesperson would sell you a vehicle they knew had problems. It's not a terrible vehicle but having the transmission problems is unacceptable. We don't buy another honda regardless.
Ditto of the Majority
awcheney,01/17/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought car brand new! I'm just agreeing with what most are saying here. Any time I went in for a state inspection, was told I needed to replace a motor mount or two after 60,000 miles or so. Don't do jackrabbit starts. Transmission went at around 120,000 miles, $4,000 to replace at a Honda dealership; Drivers side passenger door, no longer auto-locks; rear vent windows haven't worked in years; several center dash lights went out; then a year after the transmission was replaced by the dealership, told the bolts were missing from the transmission???? I've owned two Hondas before this, an 88 Accord LX, Standard, (240K with really no problems and a 2001 Accord LX, with 35K traded on minivan.
Great Van
Bibi,08/12/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Absolutely love this van. Bought it with 15Ok Miles and it working good as ever. Only problem is that the V6 takes a lot of gas. The front seats are really great. Have a lot of leg space. The trunk has a lot of space. Great Family Van.
what honda won't tell you
phidknee,01/30/2014
tranny, radio, engine mounts , sliding doors , rear vent windows , battery cables are the cause of many problems with this van in my opinion ,change at least the positive side . Now the big problem the tranny in 2004 mid year (April I believe) is when you have a chance to have your tranny last . 1 do a total drain on tranny fluid ( you tube ) while running van . 2 change tranny filter , yes you need to look up on Honda parts drawings , there is a filter ! 3 you need to install a tranny cooler a second tranny inline filter( magna filter ) all the rest you can also find on you tube . You must have some knowledge about car repairs .Also do all your yearly maintenance on time ( timing belt
See all 393 reviews of the 2004 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Honda Odyssey

Used 2004 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2004 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

