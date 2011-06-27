Vehicle overview

The second-generation Honda Odyssey is most often recognized as the minivan benchmark, having thieved the crown from Chrysler shortly after its debut in 1999. Honda reliability, coupled with a cavernous interior and useful features like a fold-flat third-row seat and second-row captain's chairs that can slide together to serve as a bench are among the reasons the Odyssey has won every Edmunds.com minivan comparison test conducted since 1999.

For 2004, however, the Honda faces revitalized competition in the form of the all-new Toyota Sienna and Nissan Quest. Though neither looks to be revolutionary, minivan shoppers would be wise to add them to their list of potential purchases. And even if you still decide on an Odyssey, keep in mind that this new competition could aid you in getting a better price on the Honda -- in years past, the high popularity of the Odyssey gave dealers the advantage when it came time for price negotiations.