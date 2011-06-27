  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2000 Honda Odyssey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(144)
Appraise this car

2000 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good power, excellent crash test scores, tons of interior space.
  • Transmission hesitates to shift, leather seating not available.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Honda Odyssey for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,422 - $2,413
Used Odyssey for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A large cabin, excellent crash test scores, a reputation for reliability and a high resale value make this our favorite minivan on the market.

Vehicle overview

The second-generation Honda Odyssey is only a year old, and already it is recognized as the new minivan benchmark. It's powered by a 3.5-liter 24-valve VTEC V6 that produces up to 210 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque, according to Honda. To get that kind of power requires 91-octane, but with 87-octane fuel, the engine makes 205 horses and 217 lb-ft of torque. The V6 is based on the Accord's 3.0-liter engine but it offers more power, since the Odyssey's got a bit of extra girth.

The base model LX includes such standard fare as dual sliding doors, power windows (including power rear-vent windows), power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, a theft-deterrent system, two 12-volt power outlets, front and rear air conditioning, antilock brakes and, of course, the 3.5-liter V6 engine. The EX features such niceties as dual power-sliding doors, body-colored door handles, a roof rack, keyless remote, an eight-way power driver's seat, alloy wheels, traction control, a CD player and steering-wheel-mounted radio controls.

Sitting on a four-wheel independent suspension, a first in the minivan segment, the Odyssey is supported comfortably and keeps the driver in touch with the road. Combined with the Odyssey's wide track, the suspension adds a nimble feel. Body roll around corners is well-damped for a vehicle of this height.

The most unique Odyssey feature continues to be its hideaway, or "magic" seat. With a minimum of effort and the use of one set of hands only, the rear seat can be folded out of sight and be flush with the floor in a matter of seconds. The second-row seats are convertible and can be used as separate captain's chairs or as a bench.

A minivan would not be complete without safety features, and the Odyssey comes with its share. All seven seats have headrests and three-point seatbelts, both firsts in the minivan market. ABS and an Electronic Brakeforce Distribution system (EBD) are also standard. EBD senses the placement and amount of cargo, then compensates for it during hard braking to avoid rear-wheel lockup.

With terrific crash test scores, innovative features, and nice power to boot -- the Honda Odyssey might just be the ultimate family vehicle.

2000 Highlights

The only new feature is an optional navigation system on the EX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Honda Odyssey.

5(46%)
4(35%)
3(11%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
144 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 144 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 odyssey
christislord,09/25/2011
No longer a Honda fan. My 2000 odyssey is on it's 5th transmission. The first failed at about 55000. Honda put 3 rebuilt transmissions in, one only lasted about 15,000 miles. The fifth i put in at an independent dealer who rebuilt it. We bought new and had all work done at the dealership, took good care of it. Honda Corporate refused to pay for the last transmission. I feel that since they know there are problems with the transmissions they should take responsiblity for them. They advertise that 80% of their Honda's are on the road 20 years later, they should keep them running by replacing defective transmissions for 20 years. I expected to keep this for 20 years.
2nd transmission gone
Ross_t,10/14/2010
Decent minivan, has some squeaks and rattles, struts are shot and the second transmission just blew. The first transmission went at ~58k, less than 40k on the second. I have kept the transmission fluid clean by drain and fills, has Honda trans cooler. Other items replaced have been wear items. I would be quite happy with this vehicle if the transmissions had been better engineered and reliable. Honda has been poor in standing behind their product IMHO and won't get another purchase out of me. (multiple Honda car owner.)
2000 Honda Ody EX
Edex,07/29/2010
I'd be very happy with this vehicle if it weren't for the automatic transmission. I nursed the original transmission along for years, but it finally became too flaky to consider safe. I just had it rebuilt at 160k miles at a private shop for almost $4,000 exactly. I had my car serviced by the dealer until 4 years ago; they kept telling me that they couldn't find anything wrong. Only when I took it to a private mechanic did I get the news that these transmissions are not up to par.
Great Van - Reliable and Works Every Time
DonM3Z,08/21/2015
EX 4dr Minivan
The van has been one of the most reliable vehicles we have owned. We have traveled across the country with it a few times with no problems and it is a solid performer during the harsh winters in Chicago. We purchased the van used 5 years ago with 110,000 miles and it currently has 150,000 miles. During those 40,000 miles we have not had any transmission problems and aside from preventive maintenance and tires the only things we have had to replace were: battery, rear hub, oxygen sensor, oil pan gasket and sway bar links. I keep very detailed records of all the maintenance and our annual cost to maintain this van has averaged only $800/ year. Not bad for a car that is fully paid for! The interior is very roomy and we can haul a ton of stuff. The quality of the interior is top notch as it has held up very well to the abuse of our three kids, dog, and numerous trips to the hardware store. The technology is not the best since it is a 15 year old van now, but a Pioneer aftermarket stereo fixed all of that. Our van now has bluetooth audio for our iPhones and handsfree calling. The exterior is in great shape and the paint still holds a nice shine. Personally I think the 99-04 years is one of the nicest designs among all the Odyssey's. There are a couple of small rust spots along the rear wheel wells, but no complaints here given that we live in the rust belt. Overall, we have been extremely happy with our van and plan to drive it another 50,000 or 70,000 miles. After that we will purchase another Odyssey - perhaps an EX-L this time.
See all 144 reviews of the 2000 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 Honda Odyssey

Used 2000 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2000 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan, and EX 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Honda Odyssey?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Honda Odyssey for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Honda Odyssey.

Can't find a used 2000 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,704.

Find a used Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,995.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,303.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,944.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Odyssey lease specials

Related Used 2000 Honda Odyssey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles