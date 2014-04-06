Used 2011 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
- 134,188 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,565$3,217 Below Market
Uftring Nissan - Peoria / Illinois
This Honda Odyssey Touring is equipped with Navigation, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and Much More! When you think Pre-Owned, think Uftring on Allen!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H9XBB038077
Stock: 1138077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 122,675 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,880$1,723 Below Market
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
ALL POWER OPTIONS, DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE FREE FOR MOST OUR VEHICLES! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.georgiaimporauto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to a employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H49BB070166
Stock: Q070166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 208,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,900$1,124 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, MP3. This Honda Odyssey also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Subwoofer, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input, Onboard Hard Drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Heated Mirrors, Power Sliding Door, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H49BB003907
Stock: 122642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 150,656 milesGreat Deal
$11,226$2,769 Below Market
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, DVD, HEATED SEATING, REAR HEAT / AC, MOONROOF, LEATHER, HOMELINK, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE AC, FOG LIGHTS.Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Crystal Black Pearl Exterior with a Truffle Leather Interior. With only 150,656 miles this 2011 Honda Odyssey is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2011 Honda Odyssey represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Wireless Headset, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# STK005003* Honda Marysville has this 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 19.0 City MPG! This Honda Odyssey comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Power Moonroof, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Head Restraints, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 403 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 56 Honda Odyssey van / minivans like this Crystal Black Pearl 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H93BB005003
Stock: BB005003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 178,905 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,487$1,280 Below Market
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H41BB060909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 192,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,998$1,936 Below Market
Raleigh Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H96BB067107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,488$1,287 Below Market
Kyle Edwards Buick GMC - Muskogee / Oklahoma
2011 Honda Odyssey 4D Passenger Van REAR ENTERTAINMENT / DVD, 3RD ROW SEATING, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, USB!, AUX!, REMOTE START, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, Odyssey EX-L, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, FWD, White, Beige Leather, 17 x 7 Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, XM Radio.Odometer is 1746 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Every effort has been made to make sure all vehicle descriptions are accurate, please verify options with one of our sales professionals. Prices include up to $1000 trade assistance and $1000 discount for dealer obtained financing. $399 Documentary fee will be added to every purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H62BB011994
Stock: 32577B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,354 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,450$697 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2011 Honda Odyssey 4dr 5dr EX-L features a 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alabaster Silver Metallic with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 7 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, XM Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 4.31 Axle Ratio 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H64BB068553
Stock: 882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 112,981 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,500$1,548 Below Market
Auto Expo - Norfolk / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H68BB069950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,714 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,100$1,747 Below Market
Heritage Subaru Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. Recent Arrival! *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, *POWER SUNROOF*, *NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *FRONT BUCKET SEATS*, *SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, *ONE OWNER*, Appearance Package, Audio Package, Cargo Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Security Package, LOCAL OWNER / TRADE IN. 18/27 City/Highway MPG 2011 Honda Odyssey EX Odometer is 117298 miles below market average! Certification Program Details: Value Lot Certified, 17" x 7" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.31 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD-Library 2GB Memory Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H42BB056075
Stock: 5SU56075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 137,859 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,995$1,481 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H40BB017694
Stock: 8603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-17-2019
- 102,824 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950
Economy Auto Superstore - Chattanooga / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H91BB017408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,995$1,013 Below Market
Cars Buyer - New Jersey / New Jersey
Looking for a luxury vehicle without the luxury price!!! you have stumbled upon the right place!!! Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. All our vehicles are Carchex certified with 90 days warranty and 1 year roadside assistance. Financing available at a low rate (credit approval required). Good credit, bad credit, no credit or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience that takes pride in satisfying our customer's needs. Please visit us and take your dream vehicle for a test drive and let our friendly team walk you thru the whole transaction step by step whether it is cash or finance, always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Ad expires at 08:00 PM everyday. Price updates everyday at 12:00 PM at our website, however, call us and check for the availability of this vehicle and price update. For more detailed information and terms and conditions of sale please visit us at carsbuyer.com. The price showing above does not include dealer preparation fee, tax (if applicable), Doc, and tags. However, we have many other options, savings and special discounts to offer you. And we are always looking to accommodate our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H44BB003863
Stock: 003863CB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,714 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,798
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
Load your family inside the 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring featuring Power Fourth Passenger Door, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Entertainment System, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, and much more. This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. At Lute Riley Honda you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H96BB019378
Stock: YBB019378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 85,081 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,950$886 Below Market
Auto Group Wholesale - Pensacola / Florida
Come see this stunning 2011 Honda Odyssey EX 8-Passenger with ONLY 85k miles on the odometer. ONE owner with a clean CARFAX with 18 detailed service records on file! This sporty minivan is equipped with power seating w/ memory, Satellite w/AUX input, power sliding doors, rear air controls, stow and go, premium wheels, and a 3.5L V6 engine! The price listed is a cash price, bank loan, or financed with one of our lenders.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H43BB100875
Stock: E1149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,891 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,492$1,219 Below Market
Ed Morse Honda - Riviera Beach / Florida
Cleaned and Sanitized Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The look is unmistakably Honda, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Honda Odyssey LX will definitely turn heads. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2011 Honda Odyssey: The new 2011 Odyssey stands out from the pack by offering an especially thoughtful, versatile interior layout and stylish design. The Odyssey's new 3-mode second-row seat is also a standout in its class, able to fold, widen for passenger comfort, or become narrower for easier access to the third row. And the Odyssey remains one of the sportiest-driving minivans available-- especially with respect to handling. Feature-wise, the Odyssey is the first minivan to offer an all-digital entertainment system with a high-resolution HDMI input. For safety, Honda also claims to offer the most LATCH child seat positions of any vehicle--a total of five to easily allow four child seats of any design. Strengths of this model include Bold styling details, responsive handling, smooth, refined ride, living-room-on-wheels comfort and versatility, and innovative cargo storage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H21BB054963
Stock: LB046489B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 122,809 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,500$951 Below Market
Rivertown Buick GMC - Columbus / Georgia
CLEAN 2011 HONDA ODYSSEY EX-L MODEL WITH NAVIGATION. CLEAN CARFAX, FULLY SERVICED AND MAINTAINED. 7 PASSENGER SEATING WITH AMPLE STORAGE BEHIND THE THIRD ROW. LEGENDARY HONDA QUALITY, SAFETY AND DEPENDABILITY. GREAT VALUE IN THIS ONE. COME GRAB THE SAVINGS!!! COME AROUND BACK TO RIVERTOWN BUICK/GMC AT THE BACK OF THE RIVERTOWN AUTOMALL BEHIND THE TOYOTA STORE. WHEN YOU SEE THE MILITARY FLAGS, YOU KNOW YOU ARE HERE. WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN COLUMBUS. COME EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H64BB098040
Stock: BB098040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 122,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,492$587 Below Market
Kuni Honda on Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
CLEAN 1-OWNER CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY, Odyssey LX, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 17 x 7 w/Full Covers Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry. Kuni Honda is proud to offer this handsome-looking 2011 Honda Odyssey. GO Secure 3 mnth or 3,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty!!!! Coverage includes: Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and Hybrid/Electric vehicle components. Also includes rental reimbursement, nationwide coverage with only a $100 deductible. Coverage ends 3 months or 3,000 miles from vehicle purchasing date. Recent Arrival! Dark Cherry Pearl 2011 Honda Odyssey LX LX FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H28BB042101
Stock: TBB042101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
