Consumer Rating
(115)
2016 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient V6
  • quiet cabin
  • configurable second-row seat
  • easy-to-fold third-row seat
  • top crash test scores
  • confident handling.
  • Pricier than some competitors
  • removal process for the heavy second-row seats is cumbersome.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Honda Odyssey continues its reign as one of the best minivans on the market.

Vehicle overview

Let's say you've got two kids and one on the way. Then you find out the one on the way is actually twins! Less dramatically, perhaps you and several friends want to get away for a weekend, but nobody wants to double the gasoline bill by taking two cars. Either way, you're going to need the right vehicle. And for situations like these, there are few vehicles better than the 2016 Honda Odyssey.

While a three-row SUV can also accommodate you and everyone else, the third-row seat is typically cramped, and luggage space is modest when it's deployed. The Odyssey's vast cabin, in contrast, ensures that both second- and third-row passengers will be comfortable, even if they're adults. The second row is highly configurable, too, particularly on the EX trim and above -- you can spread the seats apart to create more shoulder room or slide them around to open up more third-row space. Even with the third row in use, there are a useful 38.4 cubic feet of space in the rear to store luggage, strollers or whatever else you've got.

Sexy it is not, but the 2016 Honda Odyssey is a great choice for a do-it-all vehicle.

But this Honda isn't just about functionality. Even in its base trim, the Odyssey comes pretty well equipped with features such as a power driver seat, a back-up camera and separate air-conditioning controls for front and rear passengers. Additional creature comforts, including a touchscreen interface, a rear seat entertainment system and rear sunshades, are available on the higher trim levels. Another Odyssey hallmark is the way it drives. It's far from being a sports car, but among minivans, it's an agile handler, and its 3.5-liter V6 delivers quick acceleration and high fuel economy.

As good as the Odyssey is, there are other minivans that are also worth checking out. The Toyota Sienna is fresh off a recent update, and it offers available all-wheel drive. The Nissan Quest is smaller but boasts a smooth ride and highly configurable seating of its own. We've grown fond of the Kia Sedona's crossover-inspired styling and front cabin during its long-term stay with us. You can also spend less and still get a fully functional van in the form of the Dodge Grand Caravan. But overall, Honda's Odyssey remains a top choice for when your life is, for better or worse, begging for a minivan. Notably, we picked the 2016 Honda Odyssey as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2016 Honda Odyssey models

The 2016 Honda Odyssey minivan is offered in six trim levels: LX, EX, SE, EX-L, Touring and Touring Elite.

The base seven-passenger LX model is well-equipped with 17-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, a rear spoiler, manual two-zone air-conditioning, active noise cancellation, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, cruise control, an 8-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, Pandora compatibility, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB port.

Moving up to the eight-passenger EX model gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, power-sliding side doors, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, two-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver, a multi-adjustable second-row seat, a removable front center console, second-row sunshades and a conversation mirror. The EX also features Honda's "LaneWatch" blind-spot camera system and an additional 7-inch touchscreen with HondaLink smartphone app integration (including smartphone-enabled Aha radio features).

The SE includes a 115-volt household-style power outlet, an integrated vacuum cleaner, satellite radio and a rear seat entertainment system.

The EX-L gives up the SE's additional features (except satellite radio) but adds a power liftgate, forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems, a sunroof, a chilled storage box, leather seating (front and outboard second row) and heated front seats. Options include a choice of a voice-operated navigation system with an upgraded rearview camera or the rear-seat entertainment system with the 115-volt power outlet. These two systems can't be ordered together on the EX-L.

You will have to move up to at least the EX-L trim to get navigation on the 2016 Honda Odyssey.

Step up to the Touring model and you gain 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, the 115-volt power outlet, retractable third-row sunshades and a fold-down armrest for third-row passengers. Additionally, both the navigation and rear-seat entertainment systems are standard.

Finally, the Touring Elite adds xenon headlights, a regular blind-spot warning system (the blind spot camera is nixed), the vacuum, an upgraded rear-seat entertainment system (with a widescreen video monitor and HDMI input) and a premium 12-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD radio.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Honda Odyssey gets a Special Edition (SE) trim that takes several features from the range-topping Touring Elite and puts them in a more affordable package. Otherwise, the Odyssey is unchanged for 2016.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Honda Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 248 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA estimates are very good for a minivan at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), and we achieved close to 21 mpg in real-world mixed driving.

At the Edmunds test track, a Touring Elite accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8 seconds, which is about average for the minivan class. Properly equipped, the Honda Odyssey can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2016 Honda Odyssey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags that cover all three rows and front-seat active head restraints.

A rearview camera is standard on all models, with an upgraded multi-angle rearview camera available as an option on the EX-L and standard on the Touring and Touring Elite. Odyssey EX and above models come with Honda's "LaneWatch" blind-spot camera system, but Touring Elite models replace it with a conventional blind-spot monitor. Forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems are standard on EX-L, Touring and Touring Elite models, though it should be noted that this collision warning setup lacks the auto-braking feature found in many similar systems.

In Edmunds simulated panic-stop testing, an Odyssey stopped from 60 mph in 128 feet, slightly longer than average for vehicles in this segment.

The Odyssey earned five out of five stars for overall crash protection in government tests, with five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it a top rating of "Good" for its performance in the frontal-offset tests (both small and moderate overlaps) and the side-impact and roof-strength tests. It also earned a top rating in the seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) test.

Driving

While the 2016 Honda Odyssey is technically down a few horsepower compared to rivals like the Toyota Sienna and Kia Sedona, these vans perform similarly in both our acceleration tests and real-world driving situations. The Odyssey's V6 has more than enough juice to merge confidently on the freeway or overtake slower cars on the open road. Class-leading steering precision and confidence-inspiring handling make the Odyssey feel smaller and more carlike than it actually is. Thanks to active noise-cancelling technology, wind and road noise are held to pleasantly low levels, a difficult feat for what is essentially a big box on wheels.

Interior

As befits a purpose-built people mover, the 2016 Odyssey's interior offers a wide array of seating arrangements. Particularly noteworthy is the multifunction second-row seat that can be adjusted to create a middle aisle or side aisle for easier third-row access. On EX and higher trim levels, the center portion of the second-row bench can slide forward more than 5 inches to put the youngest passenger's car seat within easy reach of mom or dad. The second-row outboard seats can also slide away from the center, allowing plenty of room for three car seats side-by-side.

The Odyssey's cabin has many other clever features, like the handy flip-up trash bag holder built into the removable center console, or the cooling compartment that means a refreshing beverage is always close at hand. The large touchscreen included on all but the base LX model also serves as a rearview camera display and provides access to audio system features, including popular apps like Pandora and Aha. The remaining controls are sensibly arranged and clearly labeled in a way that makes everything very user-friendly.

The 2016 Honda Odyssey SE and Touring Elite come with a built-in vacuum. You supply the Cheerios and dog hair.

Buyers who simply must have all the toys will gravitate to the Touring Elite model, which includes a rear-seat entertainment system built around a widescreen monitor that can play two different sources -- a DVD and a video game, for example -- at the same time. This top-of-the-line model (like the new-for-2016 Odyssey SE) also comes equipped with Honda's unique built-in vacuum with a 10-foot hose capable of reaching crumbs in every corner of the cabin.

When it comes to hauling things, the Odyssey's cavernous interior is remarkably flexible. Even with a full load of passengers, there are still a generous 38.4 cubic feet of space behind the third row. Folding the 60/40-split third-row seat into the floor is simple and creates a 93.1-cubic-foot cargo hold behind the second row. The downside to the design of those second-row seats (55 pounds each) quickly becomes apparent when you discover they must be removed from the vehicle to make full use of the Odyssey's 148.5 cubic feet of total cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Honda Odyssey.

5(58%)
4(21%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.3
115 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Odyssey vs Pilot
Join Gordon,02/28/2016
SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I went to buy a 2016 Pilot. Wanted it bad, was dreaming about one. Family is growing, was thinking a Pilot would do it. It is OK Pilot has a smaller trunk, OK that 3rd row is smaller, OK it is 5 grands more - such a nice car. Well, after trying Pilot and Odyssey (just to prove myself that Odyssey is no match for a 40yo alfa male) I almost cried. Pilot is a truck, plain and simple. I felt that I'm driving an 18 wheeler. Attach wheels to my house, give it an engine - that's how it I felt. Parking garage at work? OMG, not in a Pilot. Odyssey is a car like. Not as silent as Pilot, but so much easier to drive. Feels much secure. Acceleration is about the same. So much easier to see what is around you. Dung, I hate minivans. But unless I'm in the middle of a desert in Texas or in Chicago snows in January Odyssey still would be my choice. Also, 31k for SE OTD with 0.9% apr is so much better than 37k with 2.8% for Pilot. ------- Update, 6 months and 10k miles later. I'm averaging 22mpg 50 highway/50 city combined. We made multiple long trips in Odyssey with 4 kids and it is great for that. I also think that LX at the current price (25k) is probably a better deal after all - the middle seat on the second row had to be removed to allow two kids to get into the third row without troubles. With car seats in place second row seats do not give you enough space to slide them (LX doesn't have middle second row seat by default). Vac was used once, not sure if it is really needed because of that :) Sliding doors are fine but for $6000 extra many people wouldn't mind to get out and close the doors for the youngest ones, plus 4yo need help to do her seat belt anyway. DVD is ok, but it is cheaper get all of them brand new iPads with movies and still keep bunch of money. The car has been into the shop once and it bothers me, to the point I've got Honda care extended warranty to 120K miles. VSA light came on and stuck like that after making a tight turn during city driving. Dealer just did a reset, didn't find anything wrong with it. After 60k miles it would be a $1000 ordeal to fix I bet, some "sensor replacement-adjustment", not "it is all good, we didn't find anything wrong and reset cleared it". Overall I still like it, however would go with LX probably to save the money. ------------- 3/2017 One year of owning the Odyssey, update. I have 22,000 miles on the odometer. Except that weird incident with VSA light no other isssues that required a visit to a shop. Overal MPG is about 23.4 combined. Usually my 25 miles trip to work deliveres 24.8-25.5 mpg with 65% hwy/35% city driving. We still like the Odyssey --------- 3/2018 Two years of owning the Odyssey. I'm at 39,000 miles now. The only negative thing to report is a rear door lock/push button that had to be replaced by Honda. That thing started driving me nuts, during cold freezing days it was not possible to open rear door (liftgate, hatch - whatever you call it). Apparently, the rubber seal inside of the button is not good enough and allows water to get into the button membranes. There is no other way to open the rear door, you have to press on that rubber button while holding proximity key 2-3' away. The issue was intermittent but I was lucky to have it once for Honda service people to see it, part and labor was around $500 for a small button covered by warranty. I have to call it a very poor design, Honda did a TSB for other years to replace that thing for free but not for 2016 (yet). Other than that the car is still great, tires are at 3/32 and need to replace soon. We still love our Odyssey. ———————- 9/2018, 51k miles on the Odyssey. No other issues with the car, we like it a lot. Had to replace front tires at 48K miles, the back are still OK and I stopped doing rotation at around 15k miles. I know, I know. There was a recall for the second row issue when people do not pay attention and put the seats into incorrect middle position when they don’t latch. Honda has installed some brackets to make it impossible to slide the seas into the middle making the seats much harder to move in and out. Luckily we do not move them at all so it didn’t affect anything. Oil changes - I’m averaging about 9-10k miles between those, it is controlled by the maintenance minder. At 60k expecting second transmission fluid change, those are super expensive when done with the dealer so I just got a box of ATF from Honda and do it myself.
Ride and drive is cute- dash technology is weird
Ragan Goff,03/18/2016
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The versatility of the interior is great. The seats are awesome and I enjoy the sound system. Drives like a car but drivers view is elevated like an SUV. Love those things. The double screens (one a touch screen, one isn't) are really confusing to work with. One screen controls the other screen and sometimes you have to use a series of buttons and a knob to control that same screen. I can plug my iPhone into it or even connect the Bluetooth, but unless I have the setting on 'ipod' I can't use the phones navigation. Not through the speakers in car and not through the phone itself. As if the car is literally controlling the speakers on the phone. Sometimes my phone calls come through the system automatically and sometimes it doesn't. The owners manual is lacking on how to use the entertainment system and the hands free features. I love this van for its drive and convenience of seating and the dvd player. I just have to ignore the dashboard technology so it doesn't make me slowly start to dislike it. I'll just use the radio and be happy. Update after 1 year.... still love how it drives and how versatile it is. I'll never drive anything without automatic doors again. That being said....I still find the dash controls cumbersome and hard to use. (even after a year)
New 2016 Odyssey -- First 20,000 miles
Jim Carlins,07/16/2016
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The main difference between models is features. The basic vehicle is the same. There is no factory protection applied to the fabric interior. A real oversight for a vehicle to carry around sloppy children, or in our case grandchildren. I added a dealer protection package which included interior and exterior clear coat and was the only option. It would be better to negotiate this adder before agreeing to purchase. Internet pricing for the dealers allowed me to get the best price and the color I wanted. I highly recommend using it for your shopping. The vehicle performed well for the first 6 months and 8,000+ miles. Very reliable operation, comfortable ride, good gas efficiency. During a trip to Florida we approached 30 mpg for a few all highway segments of the drive, and 28+ was typical. Around town with combine highway and city driving yields 20 - 25 mpg. A few trips pulling a fully loaded trailer through the hills dropped vehicle efficiency to 15 - 17 mpg, which is acceptable for that infrequent type of usage. After 18 months and 20,000 miles the vehicle has continued to be a solid performer. No anomalies or problems have arisen. The vehicle delivers a comfortable ride while maintaining flexibility and versatility of use. Our vehicle carries 8 passengers with our extended family; the interior is easily reconfigured to haul supplies; the roof racks transport our kayaks; and the trailer hitch to transport our bicycles. The roof racks and trailer hitch are optional features but essential to our active lifestyle. The backup camera is a great feature. However with snowy winter weather, the camera lens must be occasionally cleared of slush to maintain visibility. Not a big issue, just something to be aware of.
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/navigation
Joe Butcher,09/23/2016
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Research the vehicle value. Test drive, but don't purchase on the spot. Challenge the lowest price with an even lower price and send your offer to the dealership. Rule #1: Best prices will be found at high volume dealers. Dealerships with low inventory have to make their profit off the customer, not incentives from the manufacturer. Don't believe the old line: You are asking me to sell my vehicle for less than I paid for it...how can I stay in business without a profit? Case in point: Every dealership I called was quoting $37,000+ drive out (list $38,900) and two said $35,700 was the lowest drive out price possible. One dealership, Honda of Conyers, knocked off over $7K the list price and sold me the van for $34,934 drive out with 1.9% financing for 4 years. The reason for them to deal was they received the van from another high volume dealership and it had sat on their lot for 60 days or more. According to Donald Trump (Art of the deal), any deal you can't walk away from is a deal your are too emotionally involved with to get a good deal (paraphrased). Case in point: I originally negotiated a purchase with a Honda dealership for $36,000 drive out and was sitting at the finance managers desk with $1500 cash and a certified cashiers check for $8500. The finance manager and subsequent sales manager told me their dealership had a "policy" against taking cashiers checks and told me I would have to cash the check and bring them the cash. I told them if they wouldn't take the check I was walking out...and they refused to waive their policy, and I walked. Praise God, because 5 days later Honda of Conyers agreed to sell me the same van for $1066 less and would have taken my cashiers check (but I had subsequently cashed it in preparation for a cleaner deal). Also, Internet sites like Edmunds and TruCar have their favorite dealerships, and don't actually give you access to all the possibilities. Most will only provide 1 or 2 dealership prices, not necessarily the lowest. In fact, Honda of Conyers was not mentioned by either site and they were the lowest. Good luck and be that educated consumer!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2016 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Honda Odyssey

Used 2016 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2016 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L is priced between $16,995 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 30943 and113289 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Odyssey SE is priced between $18,770 and$24,990 with odometer readings between 35018 and89897 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Odyssey LX is priced between $13,995 and$21,900 with odometer readings between 28744 and71473 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Odyssey Touring is priced between $19,795 and$25,999 with odometer readings between 48551 and94669 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $18,717 and$19,400 with odometer readings between 70070 and70344 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite is priced between $19,999 and$24,990 with odometer readings between 90717 and104257 miles.

Which used 2016 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Research Similar Vehicles