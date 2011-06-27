  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2007 Honda Odyssey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(291)
Appraise this car

2007 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling, split flat-folding rear bench, optional eight-passenger seating, extensive feature list, smooth and powerful V6.
  • Top-line trim levels are expensive.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Honda Odyssey for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$4,500 - $7,500
Used Odyssey for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A perennial favorite of ours, the 2007 Honda Odyssey deftly excels at all things important for a minivan. This is one you won't want to miss.

Vehicle overview

For some people, the minivan is a stigma, a vehicle to be shunned as if it were infected with the bird flu and leprosy at the same time. They go for the big and bold SUV and, in hopes of softening its image, add a trendy stick-figure nuclear family sticker to the back window. While we're fine with all of this, we test enough vehicles to know that the minivan, whatever perceived stereotypes it seems to incur, is still the ultimate family- and gear-hauling machine.

If you prioritize utility, safety and refinement, then your next vehicle purchase could very well be the 2007 Honda Odyssey. This minivan, much like Tiger Woods (but without the incongruous Buick endorsements), is at the top of its game. Starred qualities include a roomy and easily accessed interior, seating for seven or eight passengers, agile handling and plenty of convenience and safety features. Though there are other worthy minivans on the market, none of them can quite match the thoughtfulness that Honda seems to have put into the design of the Odyssey.

Over the years, this Honda minivan has been a near-perennial winner of an Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted award, and the same holds true for this year. If you're shopping for a minivan, the 2007 Honda Odyssey is simply the best choice overall. The only thing that might give you pause is price. Top-shelf Odysseys are priced close to $40,000. This could seem like a lot for a family hauler, but sticking with the midgrade EX is an easy way to get nearly all of the Odyssey's best features without going over budget.

2007 Honda Odyssey models

The 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan is available in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. The base-level LX model comes standard with items like manual-sliding rear doors, power front- and second-row windows, cruise control, air-conditioning, keyless entry and a CD player. The EX trim level adds alloy wheels, power-sliding doors, a power driver seat, an in-dash six-disc CD changer, automatic climate control and additional interior convenience and storage features. There's also an Odyssey EX-L version that provides a leather-trimmed interior, heated front seats and a power moonroof. For the EX-L, Honda offers a navigation system with a rearview camera and a DVD entertainment system for rear passengers. For an Odyssey with all the toys, go with the Touring trim. It has a power liftgate, parking sensors, fully automatic tri-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio.

2007 Highlights

The steering wheel now features telescoping movement, and a tire-pressure monitor is standard on all trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 capable of 244 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. For EX-L and Touring models, Honda also adds a cylinder deactivation feature to the V6 to slightly increase fuel economy. So equipped, the Odyssey has an EPA fuel economy rating of 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway, which is slightly above average for the minivan segment.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2007 Honda Odyssey include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control, front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor. All 2007 trim levels also have a tire-pressure monitor. For the Touring trim, Honda adds Michelin PAX run-flat tires, a technology that allows punctured tires to be driven on for more than 100 miles.

In terms of crash safety, the 2007 Odyssey earns five out of five stars in all NHTSA front- and side-impact tests. IIHS test results are equally impressive; the Honda minivan has a "Good" rating (the best possible) for performance in frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

The Odyssey has always been highly regarded for its carlike driving characteristics. A high seating position, tight turning radius and nimble suspension make the 2007 Honda Odyssey easy to pilot, though its bulk can be a hindrance if you're never taking extra passengers or gear along. The V6 complements the van's likable road manners, providing satisfying acceleration in virtually all situations.

Interior

The Odyssey can seat seven or eight passengers. Enabling the latter is a stowable middle seat in the second row on EX and EX-L models. This optional seat can be converted into a center tray table or removed and stored in the vehicle's in-floor storage area, which can be made even more functional with a rotating "lazy Susan" feature hidden inside. Touring models forgo the bonus seat in favor of a removable second-row center console. Additionally, the second-row captain's chairs can be pushed together to form a two-passenger bench. In the far back, the third-row seat remains a fold-flat 60/40-split bench. Primed for cargo transport, the Odyssey can hold up to 91 cubic feet of cargo volume behind its second-row seats. Remove the second-row chairs and this minivan can hold up to 147 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Honda Odyssey.

5(50%)
4(30%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.2
291 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 291 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Family Car
RFKastendick,12/22/2006
Purchased Ody EX on Dec, 14th and took a 600 mile trip to Kansas City with the family. There was some pronounced noise on very course pavement, but overall much quieter than our 1999 Honda Ody. The overall gas mileage was 22 mpg..not bad with headwinds to and from our destinations. The engine has lots of power during acceleration onto freeways or in town. Cornering is great even on tight turns. Seats are firm but comfortable. Instruments are well positioned. Really like the small light that shines on the tray between the front passenger/driver seats as it allows you to see your cell phone or whatever in on the tray without turning on the reading/dome lights. Kids love the window shades.
290,000 Now !!
Clubber1,11/08/2015
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
290K and still going strong. Might have to replace CV Axles, they having been making a clicking noise for about 80k miles now. Engine still as smooth and powerful as when new. Goes like a tank through the snow with Blizzaks on. Power doors having issues. Just have open manually now, good exercise. Still on only second set of spark plugs, all original exhaust, transmission. This van is pretty amazing.
On the Road Again...buying my 3rd Odyssey Touring
Nana of 7,09/14/2016
Touring 4dr Minivan w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This van has been wonderful! We had a 2004 now a 2007. Our son, then 14 years old, introduced us to the Odyssey because he loved riding in his friends van...an Odyssey. He made arrangements for us to test drive theirs...and we were sold. Road trips for travel baseball and vacations from Indiana to Florida and Minnesota were a breeze. In 2007 when they introduced the auto rear gate lift, parking sensors, rear backup camera and more, we had to have it. We've averaged 14,333 mi per year on our 2007. The roomy interior minimized the "she's touching me" arguments and the entertainment center with the wireless headphones are a real treat. It's spacious cargo area has held baseball equipment to college dorm move in...in one trip. Easy smooth ride with 4 captains chairs and split seating in the 3rd row. Awesome turning radius...great for those crazy Michigan U-Turns and all of our Round-Abouts in our fair city. Everyone loves it in our family...we are moving on to our 3rd Odyssey to transport our grandchildren safely. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.
302,000 and running great !!!
clubber1,03/16/2013
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
2007 Ody, bought new in May of 2007, now has 297k. I have changed oil with Mobil 1 Extended Performance Synthetic every 10-12k miles. Been through four sets of front pads, rotors, rear pads and rotors replaced once, full timing belt service at 135k and 250k. Changed plugs myself at 176k, they still had more life, but changed anyway. Power sliding doors have had issues, had tranny reflash, brake recall done (air in lines) , tranny fluid done three times so far, four sets of tires, rear lift gate struts failed at 200k and five years. Doing new front axles, lower ball joints, wheel hubs and bearings, front struts, rear shocks soon. Looking to get another 200k out of her, heck at this rate the van will outlive me !!
See all 291 reviews of the 2007 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2007 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Honda Odyssey

Used 2007 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2007 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr Minivan w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L is priced between $4,500 and$6,400 with odometer readings between 105800 and200187 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Odyssey LX is priced between $4,550 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 172000 and191577 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 145055 and145055 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Odyssey Touring is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 141646 and141646 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2007 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 105800 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Honda Odyssey.

Can't find a used 2007 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,612.

Find a used Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,532.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,381.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,537.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Odyssey lease specials

Related Used 2007 Honda Odyssey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles