2007 Honda Odyssey Review
Pros & Cons
- Agile handling, split flat-folding rear bench, optional eight-passenger seating, extensive feature list, smooth and powerful V6.
- Top-line trim levels are expensive.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A perennial favorite of ours, the 2007 Honda Odyssey deftly excels at all things important for a minivan. This is one you won't want to miss.
Vehicle overview
For some people, the minivan is a stigma, a vehicle to be shunned as if it were infected with the bird flu and leprosy at the same time. They go for the big and bold SUV and, in hopes of softening its image, add a trendy stick-figure nuclear family sticker to the back window. While we're fine with all of this, we test enough vehicles to know that the minivan, whatever perceived stereotypes it seems to incur, is still the ultimate family- and gear-hauling machine.
If you prioritize utility, safety and refinement, then your next vehicle purchase could very well be the 2007 Honda Odyssey. This minivan, much like Tiger Woods (but without the incongruous Buick endorsements), is at the top of its game. Starred qualities include a roomy and easily accessed interior, seating for seven or eight passengers, agile handling and plenty of convenience and safety features. Though there are other worthy minivans on the market, none of them can quite match the thoughtfulness that Honda seems to have put into the design of the Odyssey.
Over the years, this Honda minivan has been a near-perennial winner of an Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted award, and the same holds true for this year. If you're shopping for a minivan, the 2007 Honda Odyssey is simply the best choice overall. The only thing that might give you pause is price. Top-shelf Odysseys are priced close to $40,000. This could seem like a lot for a family hauler, but sticking with the midgrade EX is an easy way to get nearly all of the Odyssey's best features without going over budget.
2007 Honda Odyssey models
The 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan is available in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. The base-level LX model comes standard with items like manual-sliding rear doors, power front- and second-row windows, cruise control, air-conditioning, keyless entry and a CD player. The EX trim level adds alloy wheels, power-sliding doors, a power driver seat, an in-dash six-disc CD changer, automatic climate control and additional interior convenience and storage features. There's also an Odyssey EX-L version that provides a leather-trimmed interior, heated front seats and a power moonroof. For the EX-L, Honda offers a navigation system with a rearview camera and a DVD entertainment system for rear passengers. For an Odyssey with all the toys, go with the Touring trim. It has a power liftgate, parking sensors, fully automatic tri-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 capable of 244 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. For EX-L and Touring models, Honda also adds a cylinder deactivation feature to the V6 to slightly increase fuel economy. So equipped, the Odyssey has an EPA fuel economy rating of 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway, which is slightly above average for the minivan segment.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2007 Honda Odyssey include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control, front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor. All 2007 trim levels also have a tire-pressure monitor. For the Touring trim, Honda adds Michelin PAX run-flat tires, a technology that allows punctured tires to be driven on for more than 100 miles.
In terms of crash safety, the 2007 Odyssey earns five out of five stars in all NHTSA front- and side-impact tests. IIHS test results are equally impressive; the Honda minivan has a "Good" rating (the best possible) for performance in frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.
Driving
The Odyssey has always been highly regarded for its carlike driving characteristics. A high seating position, tight turning radius and nimble suspension make the 2007 Honda Odyssey easy to pilot, though its bulk can be a hindrance if you're never taking extra passengers or gear along. The V6 complements the van's likable road manners, providing satisfying acceleration in virtually all situations.
Interior
The Odyssey can seat seven or eight passengers. Enabling the latter is a stowable middle seat in the second row on EX and EX-L models. This optional seat can be converted into a center tray table or removed and stored in the vehicle's in-floor storage area, which can be made even more functional with a rotating "lazy Susan" feature hidden inside. Touring models forgo the bonus seat in favor of a removable second-row center console. Additionally, the second-row captain's chairs can be pushed together to form a two-passenger bench. In the far back, the third-row seat remains a fold-flat 60/40-split bench. Primed for cargo transport, the Odyssey can hold up to 91 cubic feet of cargo volume behind its second-row seats. Remove the second-row chairs and this minivan can hold up to 147 cubic feet.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Honda Odyssey.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Odyssey
Related Used 2007 Honda Odyssey info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021