Vehicle overview

For some people, the minivan is a stigma, a vehicle to be shunned as if it were infected with the bird flu and leprosy at the same time. They go for the big and bold SUV and, in hopes of softening its image, add a trendy stick-figure nuclear family sticker to the back window. While we're fine with all of this, we test enough vehicles to know that the minivan, whatever perceived stereotypes it seems to incur, is still the ultimate family- and gear-hauling machine.

If you prioritize utility, safety and refinement, then your next vehicle purchase could very well be the 2007 Honda Odyssey. This minivan, much like Tiger Woods (but without the incongruous Buick endorsements), is at the top of its game. Starred qualities include a roomy and easily accessed interior, seating for seven or eight passengers, agile handling and plenty of convenience and safety features. Though there are other worthy minivans on the market, none of them can quite match the thoughtfulness that Honda seems to have put into the design of the Odyssey.

Over the years, this Honda minivan has been a near-perennial winner of an Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted award, and the same holds true for this year. If you're shopping for a minivan, the 2007 Honda Odyssey is simply the best choice overall. The only thing that might give you pause is price. Top-shelf Odysseys are priced close to $40,000. This could seem like a lot for a family hauler, but sticking with the midgrade EX is an easy way to get nearly all of the Odyssey's best features without going over budget.