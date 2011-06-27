  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 1997 Honda Odyssey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

1997 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish, 4-door minivan that drives like a sedan.
  • Underpowered engine.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Honda Odyssey for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$954 - $1,659
Used Odyssey for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

With its doors open and beckoning, Honda's stylish and competent family hauler resembles a tall station wagon more than a minivan. Why? Because instead of the expected sliding side door--a staple of minivan design from the start--you find that all four side doors swing open, like those in a sedan. They contain roll-down windows, too. Naturally, Honda hopes that this unique attribute will help steal sales away from the competition, but a single special feature isn't enough to ensure success in the ferocious minivan market.

Fortunately for Honda, Odysseys possess other virtues. For starters, you get plenty of room for four or five, with a spacious center section that's exceptionally easy to enter. Either bucket seats or a three-place bench can go there. Not enough? Well, a handy two-passenger bench seat pops out of the cargo floor to expand passenger capacity to seven. That back bench folds flat very easily when cargo is the priority, and an inside-mounted, compact spare tire takes up very little space.

The driver occupies a comfortable position, ahead of a low cowl and steering wheel, and a severely sloped windshield, its base stretched far forward. Small front quarter windows do little for visibility in that direction, but mirrors are very good. An unusual slanted dashboard holds a distinctive speedometer. In addition to a large glovebox and ample console storage box, the Odyssey offers a smaller supplementary glovebox. On the safety front, airbags are installed for both the driver and front passenger. So is all-disc antilock braking.

Power comes from a VTEC 140-horsepower, 2.2-liter 16-valve four-cylinder engine, borrowed from the Accord. Adequately brisk performance is accompanied, unfortunately, by an excess of buzziness. If noise is a drawback for you, a V6 choice is likely to arrive soon. Engines in both the LX and EX editions drive an electronically-controlled four-speed automatic transmission, complete with a Grade Logic Control System and controlled by a column-mounted gearshift lever. Both Japanese-built models are well-equipped, priced competitively, and carry on Honda's reputation for solid construction.

1997 Highlights

No changes for the 1997 Honda Odyssey.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Honda Odyssey.

5(79%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Far more advanced then other vans
Ruchy,05/23/2010
We bought this van for $500, yes it needed work ( suspension ), it does have 259k on it. Why any one would buy another van is beyond me, if you have $3k to spend pick one up, even if it has a lot of miles. This van is FAR MORE advanced than anything from this year all the way up until now. The ride is great, the gas mileage is superior even to anything now, for a 6-7 passenger vehicle. I wish they still had them but Honda decided to use a 6 cylinder, boo-hoo. I call this car a wagon on steroids, we take it when we go on any outings because it is very comfy and roomy. Drive one, you'll buy it.
God Bless my 1997 Honday Odyssey
V Weiskopf,03/07/2016
LX 4dr Minivan
First let me state: I love this car. I am a 66 year old woman. I appreciate the roominess, utility, reliability, serviceability and overall quality of this car. I am aiming for 300k miles. If you see a vintage 'older' Honda van such as this one, by all means buy it. You will not regret it!
Quality
reliable,04/22/2010
Reliable, efficient, quality. Much better than newer model, drive up the Rocky mountain with speed 70 and drive very stable in the snow, never had any problems or die on me.
War wagon just keeps going!
Eszti,04/28/2010
I bought my '97 Oddy in 2000 with 27,000 miles on it. Now the odometer is at 242,000, and it just keeps going! I haven't done anything but brake work! There is now a little rust around the rear wheel well, front passenger door bottom, and under the rear bumper guard. Also the steering is getting a little loose, but heck! I love this car, and would buy another in a heart beat! There are still plenty of them out there, and their price is still way up there for a really old car. Honda made a huge mistake when they "upgraded" to the new Oddy. Nowhere near as good as the old one. I understand the Honda Stream, available in Japan and maybe Europe, is very similar. Why can't we get that here?
See all 33 reviews of the 1997 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1997 Honda Odyssey

Used 1997 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 1997 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan, and EX 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Honda Odyssey?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Honda Odyssey for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Honda Odyssey.

Can't find a used 1997 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,954.

Find a used Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,503.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,517.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,962.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Odyssey lease specials

Related Used 1997 Honda Odyssey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles