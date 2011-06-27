Vehicle overview

While its name may bring to mind tales of epic sailing adventures penned by an ancient Greek poet, the 2015 Honda Odyssey isn't really designed to go exploring uncharted waters. It will, however, take you and your valiant crew members pretty much anywhere else you'd care to go in comfort and style.

Fresh off last year's makeover, this best-selling minivan offers seating for up to eight passengers in three rows. The cabin is full of innovative features, including second-row seats with sections that can be spread apart to keep sparring siblings at arm's length or rearranged to create a middle or side aisle. On upper trim levels, the center portion of the seat can even be scooted forward to keep high-maintenance young'uns close at hand. Dark-tinted rear privacy glass and side-window sunshades do their part to help backseat passengers keep their cool.

There are a number of nifty technology items here as well, like an 8-inch color touchscreen audio interface, smartphone app integration, active noise cancellation, a standard rearview camera and even a built-in vacuum designed to take care of the messes kids inevitably leave in their wake. Top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests, combined with advanced safety features like optional forward collision alert and lane-departure warning, are available to help drivers avoid potential collisions altogether.

Perhaps the Odyssey's most notable attribute, however, is a driving experience that feels a good bit more engaging than what you get from other competing minivans. Though the Odyssey -- like virtually all modern minivans -- long ago outgrew its "mini" dimensions, it rides and handles like a smaller vehicle. The 3.5-liter V6 engine complements this with quick acceleration and respectable EPA fuel economy ratings.

Though there's a lot to like about the 2015 Honda Odyssey, buyers who feel the need to explore all their options should have a look at the substantially revised 2015 Toyota Sienna, which boasts a more powerful V6 and available all-wheel drive, plus newly added technology and safety features. The Nissan Quest is also worth considering by virtue of its handsome, high-quality interior. If price is a top consideration, models like the Dodge Grand Caravan or the all-new Ford Transit Connect wagon are solid lower-cost options. Yet, even measured against all these worthy rivals, the 2015 Honda Odyssey is a very likable traveling companion, no matter where your adventures may take you.