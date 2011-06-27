  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(46)
Appraise this car

2015 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling
  • fuel-efficient V6
  • quiet cabin
  • configurable second-row seat
  • easy-to-fold third-row seat
  • top crash test scores.
  • Pricier than some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Honda Odyssey is a top pick for minivans thanks to its versatile interior, long list of features and engaging driving dynamics.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Honda Odyssey as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

While its name may bring to mind tales of epic sailing adventures penned by an ancient Greek poet, the 2015 Honda Odyssey isn't really designed to go exploring uncharted waters. It will, however, take you and your valiant crew members pretty much anywhere else you'd care to go in comfort and style.

Fresh off last year's makeover, this best-selling minivan offers seating for up to eight passengers in three rows. The cabin is full of innovative features, including second-row seats with sections that can be spread apart to keep sparring siblings at arm's length or rearranged to create a middle or side aisle. On upper trim levels, the center portion of the seat can even be scooted forward to keep high-maintenance young'uns close at hand. Dark-tinted rear privacy glass and side-window sunshades do their part to help backseat passengers keep their cool.

There are a number of nifty technology items here as well, like an 8-inch color touchscreen audio interface, smartphone app integration, active noise cancellation, a standard rearview camera and even a built-in vacuum designed to take care of the messes kids inevitably leave in their wake. Top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests, combined with advanced safety features like optional forward collision alert and lane-departure warning, are available to help drivers avoid potential collisions altogether.

Perhaps the Odyssey's most notable attribute, however, is a driving experience that feels a good bit more engaging than what you get from other competing minivans. Though the Odyssey -- like virtually all modern minivans -- long ago outgrew its "mini" dimensions, it rides and handles like a smaller vehicle. The 3.5-liter V6 engine complements this with quick acceleration and respectable EPA fuel economy ratings.

Though there's a lot to like about the 2015 Honda Odyssey, buyers who feel the need to explore all their options should have a look at the substantially revised 2015 Toyota Sienna, which boasts a more powerful V6 and available all-wheel drive, plus newly added technology and safety features. The Nissan Quest is also worth considering by virtue of its handsome, high-quality interior. If price is a top consideration, models like the Dodge Grand Caravan or the all-new Ford Transit Connect wagon are solid lower-cost options. Yet, even measured against all these worthy rivals, the 2015 Honda Odyssey is a very likable traveling companion, no matter where your adventures may take you.

2015 Honda Odyssey models

The 2015 Honda Odyssey is offered in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Touring Elite.

The entry-level seven-passenger LX is well-equipped with 17-inch steel wheels, variable intermittent wipers, rear privacy glass, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, manual two-zone air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power front passenger seat, a 60/40 split-folding third-row seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, cruise control, an 8-inch multi-information display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, text-to-speech functionality and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, Pandora compatibility, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB/iPod interface.

Moving up to the eight-passenger EX model gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, power-sliding side doors, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power lumbar adjustment for the driver, a multi-adjustable second-row seat, a removable front center console, retractable second-row sunshades and a conversation mirror. The EX also features Honda's "LaneWatch" blind-spot camera system (built into the passenger-side mirror) and an additional 7-inch touchscreen with HondaLink smartphone app integration.

EX-L versions add a sunroof, a power liftgate, forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems, leather seating (front and outboard second row), heated front seats, a chilled storage box, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio. Options include a choice of a voice-operated navigation system with a rearview camera or a rear-seat entertainment system. These two systems can't be ordered together on the EX-L.

Move up to the Touring model and you gain 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, retractable third-row sunshades and a fold-down armrest for third-row passengers. Additionally, both the navigation and rear-seat entertainment systems are standard. The Touring Elite model adds xenon headlights, a regular blind-spot warning system, an integrated vacuum cleaner, an upgraded rear-seat entertainment system (with a widescreen video monitor and HDMI input) and a premium 12-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD radio.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Honda Odyssey is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Honda Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 248 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA estimates are very good for a minivan at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), and we achieved close to 21 mpg in real-world mixed driving.

At the Edmunds test track, a Touring Elite accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8 seconds. That's fairly quick for such a big vehicle, and just ahead of the average for minivans. Properly equipped, the Honda Odyssey can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2015 Honda Odyssey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags that cover all three rows and front-seat active head restraints.

A rearview camera is standard on all models, with an upgraded multi-angle rearview camera available as an option on the EX-L and standard on the Touring and Touring Elite. The Odyssey EX, EX-L and Touring models come standard with Honda's "LaneWatch" blind-spot camera system, and Touring Elite models come with an additional conventional blind-spot warning system. Forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems are standard on EX-L, Touring and Touring Elite models, though it should be noted that this collision warning setup lacks the auto-braking feature found in many similar systems.

In Edmunds simulated panic-stop testing, the most recent Honda Odyssey Touring Elite stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet, which is a few feet longer than average for vehicles in this segment.

The Odyssey earned a five-star rating (out of five) for overall crash protection in government tests, with five stars for overall frontal impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, it received a top rating of "Good" for its performance in the frontal-offset tests (both small and moderate overlaps) and the side-impact and roof-strength tests. It also earned a top rating for its seats and head restraint design for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

While the 2015 Honda Odyssey's V6 may be out-muscled by rivals like the Toyota Sienna, there's still more than enough power to handle situations like passing slower cars on a two-lane country road or merging onto a busy urban freeway. The suspension delivers a nice balance of ride comfort and secure handling, which is further enhanced by the most precise and responsive steering feel in the minivan segment. These were only some of the reasons we favored the Odyssey in a head-to-head comparison test against the Sienna.

After you've been on the road for a while, however, you may begin to notice what's missing: wind and road noise. The Odyssey is pretty quiet for a big box on wheels, which is no doubt helped out by the standard active noise-canceling technology that senses and electronically nullifies whatever unwelcome sounds manage to enter the cabin.

Interior

As befitting a purpose-built people mover, the engineers who created the 2015 Odyssey's interior put a lot of thought into its seating arrangements. Particularly noteworthy is the multifunction second-row seat that can be adjusted to create a middle aisle or side aisle for easier third-row access. On EX and higher trim levels, the center portion of the second-row bench can slide forward more than 5 inches to put the youngest passenger's car seat within easy reach of mom or dad.

Further proof that the Odyssey's design team sweated the details can be found in the passenger cabin's many clever features, like the handy flip-up trash bag holder built into the removable center console, and the cooling compartment that means a refreshing beverage is always close at hand. The large touchscreen included on all but the base LX model serves as a rearview camera display and provides access to audio system controls, including popular apps like Pandora. The remaining controls are sensibly arranged and clearly labeled in a way that makes everything very user-friendly.

Buyers who simply must have all the toys will gravitate to the Touring Elite model, which includes a rear-seat entertainment system built around a widescreen monitor that can play two different sources -- a DVD and a video game, for example -- at the same time. This top-of-the-line model also comes equipped with Honda's unique built-in vacuum with a 10-foot hose capable of reaching crumbs in every corner of the cabin.

When it comes to hauling things, the Odyssey's cavernous interior is remarkably flexible. Even with a full load of passengers, there's still a generous 38.4 cubic feet of space behind the third row. Folding the 60/40-split third-row seat into the floor is simple and creates a 93.1-cubic-foot cargo hold behind the second row. The downside to the design of those second-row seats (55 pounds each) quickly becomes apparent when you discover they must be removed and stored to make full use of the Odyssey's 148.5 cubic feet of total cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Honda Odyssey.

5(35%)
4(37%)
3(11%)
2(8%)
1(9%)
3.8
46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2005 TO 2015
rescuegal,09/11/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Yes, traded my old lady for a new version. Have had my LX for a few weeks and am happy with it. Runs very quiet and smooth. As for a comparison to my 2005: The driver's seat is ok but would prefer the old version and no adjustable seat. Just not a good trade off for me. With less padding, I feel the new seat fabric will wear out faster and it is not as comfortable. I miss the center console in front that you can actually reach. The new one is on the floor. (safety factor) The standard wheels look cheap. You can get better Honda wheels but you might need a second job. It is time to have the ability to fold the middle seats into the floor and have a flat storage surface. Tired of storing seats in the house. (dog friendly issue) Manual is a little hard to read. Taking the above into account, I still feel that the Odessey is the best van out there.
A great van for the Grandparents and the grandkids
Papa Craig,05/04/2016
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Traded in a 2009 Toyato Avalon with 68000 miles on it/ a totally problem free vehicle. The Honda van offers great mpg, better then the Avalon-6 speed transmission is wonderful. Love the rear entertainment center, ease of controls , back up camera, side camera and low noise whether in city or on highway! Drives like a expensive large sedan. Like the styling . As of May 2017 the Van has 22000 miles on it and still handles great, looks nice, and we are still getting 20 MPG in town and 28/29 on Hiway. As of June 2018 the Van has around 33,000 on it and is hardly broken in...it's a great family vehicle. Very quiet and lots of power. Getting ready for it's 30,000 miles tune up....around $300 or so but worth it to keep this fine vehicle in tip top running order. Only problem was that the rubber mat below the gas pedal wore out...huge cracks in it.. So I put the carpeted floor mats in and I like them better even if the rubber mats were more durable. They just look better. January 2020: The Van will be 5 yrs old this August.; has around 46,000 miles on it. We still love it and haven't had one problem with it. It runs and drives like the first day we purchased it.August 2020...no problems. Replaced the battery as it was 5 yrs old. Love the van, easy to drive and so much more room then an SUV.
Nice but....
SW,12/16/2015
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is our second minivan for our family of five. We had a Toyota Sienna for 10 years (2005) and just upgraded to a 2015 Odyssey. It has very hard for me to go to Honda over Toyota, but in general, I liked the appearance and features of the interior better than the Sienna (dash was very "truck" and I wanted a bit more luxury). My husband loves the way this drives - quick and sharp handling. The three boys fit great, and we have room when needed for long trips. HOWEVER, we bought it September 3. It has been to the shop for a torn sun visor, weather stripping on a sliding door falling off (after 2 months of terrible wind noise at my ear, I was glad to have it fixed), two blown fuses for interior lights, AND now the wind noise is starting to be very bad at the driver's door. That's a lot of visits to the repair shop for a 39K vehicle. Perhaps we got a lemon and most don't have these issues? But for me, I have had buyer's remorse, and have thought more than once "should've stayed with Toyota" as we had one issue in ten years with that van. Looks good. Drives good. Functional. I'm just thankful for the new car warranty to cover all these small, petty issues!
The appliance we needed
Mike,03/19/2016
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
When we had our second child, we were forced to face a cold hard fact: we needed a van. I looked at Sedona, Sienna and Odyssey. While I really liked it, poor resale kicked the Kia out of the running. While it felt a bit more powerful and had a bit more storage, poor fuel economy kicked out the Toyota. Among the many things we liked in the Honda were a reliable powertrain, sensible, comfortable interior, and good safety features like the side view camera and collision warning. We have now had our 2015 EX-L for about a year and 15,000 miles, and so far it is nothing shy of terrific. The dynamics are good, and it made a cross-country trip of 2500 miles a pleasant experience. When you consider reliability and resale, I think this car should jump to the top of the list. Update at 28509 miles: we continue to like and trust this van. Overall maintenance has been inexpensive and fuel economy remains good. A recent 2000 mole trip averaged about 27 mpg. The only issue is shaking front brakes, as a result of warped front rotors. Dealer offered to turn them under warranty. Other than that it's held up well.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2015 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Honda Odyssey

Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2015 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L is priced between $15,092 and$24,998 with odometer readings between 28394 and110109 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite is priced between $19,500 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 62179 and95031 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $14,995 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 77221 and113395 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Odyssey LX is priced between $16,000 and$16,183 with odometer readings between 56552 and68383 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring is priced between $20,000 and$26,800 with odometer readings between 43620 and106870 miles.

