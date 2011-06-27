Estimated values
2009 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,861
|$5,632
|$6,774
|Clean
|$3,692
|$5,384
|$6,445
|Average
|$3,356
|$4,888
|$5,787
|Rough
|$3,019
|$4,392
|$5,129
2009 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,053
|$6,817
|$7,974
|Clean
|$4,833
|$6,517
|$7,587
|Average
|$4,392
|$5,916
|$6,812
|Rough
|$3,952
|$5,316
|$6,038
2009 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,381
|$4,931
|$5,933
|Clean
|$3,233
|$4,714
|$5,645
|Average
|$2,938
|$4,280
|$5,069
|Rough
|$2,644
|$3,845
|$4,492
2009 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,189
|$4,450
|$5,272
|Clean
|$3,050
|$4,254
|$5,016
|Average
|$2,772
|$3,862
|$4,504
|Rough
|$2,494
|$3,470
|$3,992
2009 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,062
|$5,925
|$7,128
|Clean
|$3,885
|$5,664
|$6,782
|Average
|$3,530
|$5,142
|$6,089
|Rough
|$3,176
|$4,620
|$5,397
2009 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,219
|$6,155
|$7,404
|Clean
|$4,035
|$5,883
|$7,044
|Average
|$3,667
|$5,341
|$6,325
|Rough
|$3,299
|$4,799
|$5,606
2009 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan w/PAX (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,903
|$6,484
|$7,526
|Clean
|$4,690
|$6,198
|$7,161
|Average
|$4,262
|$5,627
|$6,430
|Rough
|$3,834
|$5,056
|$5,699