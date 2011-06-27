  1. Home
2001 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent crash-test scores, tons of interior space, fold-flat third-row seat, second-row seats can be a bench or captain's chairs, optional navigation system.
  • Transmission hesitates when downshifting, dearth of low-end torque, leather seating not available, no optional on-board entertainment center, slow power sliding doors.
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Edmunds' Expert Review

A large cabin, excellent crash test scores, a reputation for reliability and a high resale value make this our favorite minivan on the market.

Vehicle overview

Introduced just two years ago, the second-generation Honda Odyssey is currently recognized as the minivan benchmark, having thieved the crown from Chrysler shortly after its debut in 1999. Honda reliability, coupled with the largest interior in its class and useful features like a fold-flat third-row seat and second-row captain's chairs that can be slid together to serve as a bench are among the reasons the Odyssey has single-handedly revived interest in minivans.

It's powered by a 3.5-liter, 24-valve VTEC V6 that produces up to 210 horsepower and 229 foot-pounds of torque, according to Honda. To get that kind of power requires 91-octane fuel, but with 87-octane, the engine makes 205 horses and 217 foot-pounds of torque. The V6 is based on the Accord's 3.0-liter engine but it offers more oomph, since the Odyssey's got a bit of extra girth. Still, acceleration away from a stoplight is somewhat leisurely, with power building in the mid-range where many Americans don't notice it. More low-end punch would be appreciated.

The base LX model includes such standard fare as a height-adjustable driver seat, traction control, dual sliding doors, power windows (including power rear-vent windows), power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, a theft-deterrent system, front and rear air conditioning and antilock brakes. Step up to the EX and enjoy features like dual power sliding doors, a roof rack, keyless remote entry, an eight-way power driver seat, alloy wheels, a CD player and steering-wheel-mounted radio controls.

Sitting on a four-wheel independent suspension, a first in the minivan segment, the Odyssey is supported comfortably and keeps the driver in touch with the road. Combined with the Odyssey's wide track, the suspension contributes a nimble and stable feel. Body roll around corners is well-damped for a vehicle of this size.

A unique Odyssey feature continues to be its hideaway, or "magic" seat. With a minimum of effort and the use of just one set of hands, the rear seat can be folded out of sight and be flush with the floor in a matter of seconds. The second-row seats are convertible and can be used as separate captain's chairs or as a bench. A navigation system is optional on the EX and employs a single DVD disc for nationwide mapping. Sadly for some buyers, an on-board entertainment system is not available, and there is no leather upholstery option. Dealers with dollar signs in their eyes would be happy to add both to your Odyssey, for a premium, of course.

A minivan would not be complete without safety features, and the Odyssey comes with its share. All seven seats have headrests and three-point seatbelts, both firsts in the minivan market. ABS, traction control and an Electronic Brake Distribution system (EBD) are also standard. In government and insurance institute crash testing, the Odyssey couldn't have scored better, getting five stars all around. This is one van that does a great job of protecting occupants.

With its terrific crash-test scores, innovative features and cavernous interior, the Honda Odyssey might just be the ultimate family vehicle.

2001 Highlights

Second- and third-row seats get new child seat-tether anchors, stereo speakers are upgraded, an intermittent feature for the rear window wiper is added and floor mats are made standard. LX models get a driver seat height adjuster and traction control, while EX models benefit from a new alarm feature for the remote control. A brighter Starlight Silver paint color replaces Canyon Stone Silver.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Honda Odyssey.

4.0
136 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

North to Alaska!
Lisa,10/07/2015
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
We purchased this 2001 Honda Odyssey Van used with approx 130,000 miles on it as we had outgrown our older vehicle. We have only done routine maintenance to it and it has been virtually bullet proof for us. We did have problems with the sliding doors...the plastic rollers just wore out (3 kids growing up with soccer, baseball, basketball, ranching, vacations, etc. equals LOTS of door openings and closings.) One door actually fell off when I opened it due to the roller breaking but that was around the 225,000 mile mark. We ordered the replacement parts and my husband changed them out and now it works fine. It has over 263,000 miles on it now and we are beginning to shop for another vehicle. My one really big dislike is the defroster! It takes FOREVER for the windshield to clear... bad engineering.
Very Pleased!
pithpress,09/11/2010
I have had absolutely no major problems with this van. Routine maintence, cleaning the electrical contacts for the auto-doors and windows (and replacing a solenoid or five). almost indestructible by the kids! Very pleased with the van's performance. So much so, we just traded in our Ford 500 for a new 2010 Odyssey to add to our little "fleet." I hope things keep going well, but I still feel I got my money's worth out of this mini-van! Congratulations Honda!
Excellent Car
Carlos,03/24/2010
I have owned my Odyssey since 2001, it's model year. So far, I have driven it for 163,000 miles without any problem. This model year had a transmission recall, so Honda replaced my transmission free of charge when the transmission died. Other than this covered warranty repair and routine maintenance, this car has not required any repairs. With three kids constantly going in and out of this car, I would have thought the automatic doors would eventually required some work. However, this car had not giving me any trouble. It's been completely reliable.
Honda fails miserably with the Odyssey
Mark,07/25/2005
I have had more problems with this van than any other vehicle I have owned. I purchased it based on the Honda name and now realize that even Honda can make a lemon. Definitely avoid the 1999-2001 model years and get the 2002 and later years. The interior is spartan with hard seats that are not too comfortable on a long ride The side doors have a problem with sticking in the winter. I'm on transmission number two...which has just failed. The original tires lasted only about 32,000 miles. The EGR valve is a problem on the 2001. Honda did a poor job on the 2001 Odyssey.
See all 136 reviews of the 2001 Honda Odyssey
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2001 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2001 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and EX 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $4,650 and$4,650 with odometer readings between 100274 and100274 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,650 and mileage as low as 100274 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Honda Odyssey.

Can't find a used 2001 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,431.

Find a used Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,458.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,065.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,728.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Odyssey lease specials

