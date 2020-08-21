Used 2018 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pacific Pewter Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Honda Odyssey. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Honda Odyssey has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. You can tell this 2018 Honda Odyssey has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 34,010mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Odyssey EX-L CERTIFIED! 1-OWNER!. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. This wonderfully maintained Honda Odyssey is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Enjoy the comfort of knowing this Honda Odyssey comes equipped with a manufacturer's warranty. The tires on this exceptional vehicle have minimal wear and look to be nearly new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL6H76JB012479

Stock: JB012479

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-29-2020