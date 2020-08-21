Used 2018 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,750$4,243 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1963945 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H7XJB062396
Stock: c133076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 39,609 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$4,015 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H5XJB085692
Stock: R6672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 12,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,995$1,995 Below Market
New Century Honda - Glendale / California
This Silver 2018 Honda Odyssey LX might be just the mini van for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $22,995. With a ravishing silver exterior and a gray interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Come see us today and see this one in person! Thank you for visiting New Century Honda in Glendale! Contact Information: New Century Honda, 1235 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA, 91204, Phone: 8337072506, E-mail: nchondaleads@host.udcnet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H22JB017389
Stock: P6476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 19,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,789$2,363 Below Market
Cardinal Honda - Groton / Connecticut
Your search is over! This Honda won't be on the lot long! A great vehicle and a great value! This model accommodates 8 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: front fog lights, an overhead console, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H7XJB036655
Stock: U6579
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 18,664 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,000$2,469 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H74JB016627
Stock: R7022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 53,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$25,972$3,110 Below Market
Braman Honda of Palm Beach - Greenacres / Florida
New Price! Certified. Pacific Pewter Metallic 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V !! 1 OWNER W/ CLEAN CARFAX !!, ** NON SMOKER **, ** BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY **, ** ALL SERVICE RECORDS **, ** BEST COLOR COMBO **, Odyssey EX-L.Braman Honda of Palm Beach is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2018 Honda Odyssey. This EX-L Odyssey is beautifully finished in Pacific Pewter Metallic and complimented by Mocha w/Cloth Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience, wraps you in all the right creature comforts and does so along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating.HondaTrue Certified Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* 182 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Transferable WarrantyThe Braman Way! No Smoke and Mirrors. Just You, Your New Car, and Your Friends at Braman Honda of Palm Beach. Trust. Transparency. Transformation. It's Your time, You're in Control. The Braman way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H77JB032076
Stock: 201743A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 10,564 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,597$2,545 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2018 Honda Odyssey 4dr LX Automatic features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Modern Steel Metallic with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H2XJB090106
Stock: W090106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 34,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,996$3,690 Below Market
Honda West - Las Vegas / Nevada
HONDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 7 YEAR/100K MILES WARRANTY. ONE OWNER AND CLEAN CARFAX. FRESH OIL AND FILTER CHANGE. NEW A/C CABIN AND ENGINE FILTERS.Wheels: 18" Silver-Painted Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: Shift-By-Wire (SBW) and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/60R18 103H AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Honda Odyssey has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Honda Odyssey EX-L Has Everything You Want *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Honda West, 7615 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H79JB057268
Stock: PJB057268
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring31,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,981$2,114 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes - Hialeah / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Lunar Silver Metallic Mocha; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Honda Odyssey Touring. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. It might be impossible to find a vehicle that has more features, including an unbelievable entertainment package, at a price as nice as this one. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Odyssey Touring. Honda Certified 2018 Odyssey, This 2018 Odyssey comes with a 7 year 100,000 mile warranty backed by the strength of American Honda, 182-point inspection , SmartChoice Pricing Youll see a low price, upfront, on every car, truck, and sport utility, so youll save time and money, 5 Day/250 Mile Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H88JB000374
Stock: JB000374
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring28,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,877$2,104 Below Market
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, NEW BRAKES, Balance of Factory Warranty, Local Trade, Low Miles, Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence, Purchased BRAND NEW here at our Honda Dealership, all service records available!, BLUETHOOTH, Odyssey Touring, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 10-Speed Automatic, FWD, Pacific Pewter Metallic, Mocha w/Leather Seat Trim. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Pacific Pewter Metallic 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring 4D Passenger Van FWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it. MPG Disclaimer: *Based on current EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. HondaTrue Certified Details: * * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * 182 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H80JB010557
Stock: 44193A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 47,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,977$3,702 Below Market
Curry Honda - Yorktown Heights / New York
Special APR starts at 1.99% for 24-60 months on all Certified Pre-Owned Honda Odyssey's.Certified.2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Gray 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V FWD 9-Speed Automatic CARFAX One-Owner.HondaTrue Certified Details:* 182 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle HistoryHONDA CERTIFIED, remainder of factory warranty, includes warranty, service records available, recent trade, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, XM radio, SUNROOF MOONROOF, usb port, BACK UP CAMERA, leather seats, heated seats, keyless entry, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat.At Curry Honda all our vehicles are priced based on market conditions and these prices are reviewed regularly utilizing state-of-the-art technology. We constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Prices do not include taxes, license, or DMV fees. *MPG Ratings- Based vehicle's model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age (Hybrids/Electrified vehicles), and other factors. Please contact us with any questions. Not responsible for typographical errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Our entire team is committed to making sure you DRIVE HOME HAPPY!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H73JB002704
Stock: 43548T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 35,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,195$1,589 Below Market
Holman Toyota - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
2018 Honda Odyssey EX, Front Wheel Drive, 3.5 Liter V6, Automatic, 19/28 MPG, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Back Assist Camera, Keyless Start/Entry, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows/Door Locks, Climate Control, Rear Spoiler, Good Tires, 35,215 Miles, Clean Carfax, One OwnerOur 2018 Honda Odyssey EX is better than ever in Pacific Pewter Metallic! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that generates 280hp while paired with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive is a phenomenal mix of modern style, utility, and comfort that rewards your wallet with near 28mpg on the open road. Our sleek EX radiates upscale style and smart design inside and out. With room for everyone and everything, it sets the tone for happy travels with innovative storage and massive cargo space.You'll appreciate smart entry with walk-away, power sliding doors, power adjustable heated front seats, the innovative magic slide 2nd-row seats, push-button start, and automatic climate control. Staying in touch is a breeze thanks to Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, and an impressive touchscreen audio system with available satellite radio.Drive with confidence knowing our Odyssey includes Honda Sensing that features lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking and road departure mitigation. You'll also have a blind spot information system, a rearview camera, LED daytime running lights, ABS, hill start assist, intelligent traction management, and a multitude of airbags. Add some versatility, convenience, and comfort to each day with our spectacular Odyssey that is ready to meet the demands of your active family! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Holman Toyota, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area and a recipient of the prestigious Toyota President's Award.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H51JB032833
Stock: JB032833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 34,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,490$2,214 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pacific Pewter Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Honda Odyssey. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Honda Odyssey has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. You can tell this 2018 Honda Odyssey has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 34,010mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Odyssey EX-L CERTIFIED! 1-OWNER!. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. This wonderfully maintained Honda Odyssey is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Enjoy the comfort of knowing this Honda Odyssey comes equipped with a manufacturer's warranty. The tires on this exceptional vehicle have minimal wear and look to be nearly new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H76JB012479
Stock: JB012479
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 64,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,549$3,399 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring comes to you in stunning Forest Mist Metallic. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that generates 280hp which is mated to a smooth-shifting 10 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive minivan provides up to 28mpg on the highway, a remarkably smooth, quiet ride, and looks great thanks to a power sunroof and bi-color alloy wheels.Our Odyssey Touring's quiet, refined interior, offers high-quality construction and a variety of niceties that make every drive more pleasant. Heated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, rear side-window sunshades, keyless ignition, child-friendly power-sliding side doors, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, and multi-adjustable second-row seats to maximize everyone's comfort. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system offers Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AM/FM/available satellite radio, and USB/Aux inputs to keep you and your passengers entertained.Honda provides adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, a back-up camera, tire-pressure monitoring, traction/stability control, advanced airbags, and anti-lock brakes to help safeguard you and your passengers. Our Odyssey has been engineered to make transporting your family a joy, so go ahead and start enjoying a leisurely road trip! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H80JB005939
Stock: 112084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 31,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,494
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H79JB103262
Stock: JB103262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 39,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,697$1,574 Below Market
Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H70JB018892
Stock: P1217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 46,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,585$3,313 Below Market
Tulley Buick GMC - Nashua / New Hampshire
CARFAX 1-Owner. Sunroof, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Power Third Passenger Door, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release. Honda EX-L with Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'The 2018 Honda Odyssey is the driver's choice in the minivan class. A strong V6 gives you plenty of power for passing while the van's precise steering and stable handling instill confidence.' -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE Was $28,589. This Odyssey is priced $3,000 below NADA Retail. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Tulley Automotive with locations in both Nashua, NH and Manchester, NH treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H73JB006347
Stock: G19515A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2020
- 32,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,000$2,426 Below Market
Ryan Honda - Williston / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Black Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H75JB067800
Stock: 27872A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Odyssey searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Odyssey
- 5(34%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(17%)
- 2(15%)
- 1(20%)
Related Honda Odyssey info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Insight Austin TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Mckinney TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Newark NJ
- Used Honda Insight Irvine CA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Columbus OH
- Used Honda Fit Mcallen TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Oakland CA
- Used Honda Insight Phoenix AZ
- Used Honda CR-Z Athens GA
- Used Honda Fit Santa Ana CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5