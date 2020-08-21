Used 2018 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

3,469 listings
Odyssey Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,469 listings
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    10,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,750

    $4,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX

    39,609 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,000

    $4,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey LX in Silver
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey LX

    12,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,995

    $1,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    19,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,789

    $2,363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    18,664 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,000

    $2,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    53,274 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $25,972

    $3,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey LX in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey LX

    10,564 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,597

    $2,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    certified

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    34,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,996

    $3,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring in Silver
    certified

    2018 Honda Odyssey Touring

    31,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,981

    $2,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Odyssey Touring

    28,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,877

    $2,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    certified

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    47,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,977

    $3,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX

    35,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,195

    $1,589 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    34,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,490

    $2,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey Touring

    64,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,549

    $3,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    31,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,494

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    39,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,697

    $1,574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    46,179 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,585

    $3,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    32,554 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,000

    $2,426 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,469 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Odyssey

Overall Consumer Rating
3.3161 Reviews
KNOWN defective DVD/TV setup Honda cannot fix
Upset Mom,04/18/2018
EX-L w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
UPDATE: when the “software update” didn’t fix our DVD In September 2018 they replaced the entire unit and now it works. We purchased the 2018 Honda Odyssey with DVD. The first time we tried it out, the DVD shut off after 10 minutes saying "network connection lost" and wouldn't turn back on. The sound still worked, the drop-down TV just turned black. After the car had been off for a while, it worked again, for about 10 minutes and then again said, "network connection lost." Every single time it overheats after 10 to 30 minutes of play and says "network connection lost." Finally, I brought it to the dealership. After keeping my car almost all day, they informed me that this was a KNOWN ISSUE that they don't have a fix for. They told me that even when they replace the DVD system it still overheats and does the same thing. They told me they would call me "whenever they come up with a solution." Totally unacceptable to keep selling these cars with DVD systems that don't work and no known repair. DEFECTIVE!!
