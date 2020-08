Used 2008 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida

Look at this 2008 Honda Odyssey EX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine will keep you going. This Honda Odyssey features the following options: Warning lights-inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, door/tailgate open, passenger-side side airbag-off, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Upper & lower glove boxes, Tri-zone automatic climate control, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Sunglasses holder, Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and Side-impact door beams.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

