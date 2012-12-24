Used 2008 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
- 146,273 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,495$1,458 Below Market
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Look at this 2008 Honda Odyssey EX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine will keep you going. This Honda Odyssey features the following options: Warning lights-inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, door/tailgate open, passenger-side side airbag-off, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Upper & lower glove boxes, Tri-zone automatic climate control, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Sunglasses holder, Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and Side-impact door beams.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL384X8B089001
Stock: J20321A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 141,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,999$2,398 Below Market
Oceansky Auto - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38698B410754
Stock: 410754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,001 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,900$1,153 Below Market
Premier Honda - New Orleans / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38268B067785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,310 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$2,999$3,081 Below Market
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38798B026997
Stock: 260WM20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,535 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,295$2,172 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2008 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! NAME AN OPTION YOU WISH FOR, AND YOUR WISH IS GRANTED! GORGEOUS GRAY LEATHER! NAVIGATION! ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM! HEATED SEATS! DUAL POWER DOORS! BACKUP CAMERA! AM/FM SINGLE DISC CD PLAYER! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! HURRY IN BEFORE A GREAT DEAL LIKE THIS IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38938B002647
Stock: 13889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,166 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,989
AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas
3rd Row Seat Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Arlington is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 Honda Odyssey EX only has 206,161mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda Odyssey EX is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2008 Honda Odyssey: With a refined powertrain, prolific passenger capacity, a folding third-row seat, and clutch of beverage holders, Honda's 2008 Odyssey meets all of the American minivan driver benchmarks. To differentiate itself from the rest of the segment, Honda adds its i-VTEC technology, available active noise cancellation and leather seating, and superior build quality and reliability, making it an excellent value. Strengths of this model include powerful V6, Reliability, and acres of comfortable interior space. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38448B032907
Stock: 8B032907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 150,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,495$935 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY 2 OWNERS, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS.This front wheel drive 2008 Honda Odyssey EX features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Silver Pearl Metallic Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With only 150,266 miles this 2008 Honda Odyssey is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2008 Honda Odyssey in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Homelink System, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 8B012330* Toyota Direct has this 2008 Honda Odyssey EX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Honda Odyssey EX! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 23.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Honda Odyssey comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an 5-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 206 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38478B012330
Stock: 8B012330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 109,845 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,895$1,199 Below Market
Muller Honda - Highland Park / Illinois
This is a 2008 Odyssey EX-L. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* . STOP!! Read this! . I'm what you call a smooth operator and you'll love every minute with me! I promise to show you off everywhere we go!!! . . Call us at (847) 831-4100 for more information on this vehicle or to Schedule an Appointment for your Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38728B041289
Stock: P8282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 165,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,491$862 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Lincoln Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Welcome to AutoNation Ford Lincoln Orange Park, one of America's premier marketers of high-line and luxury automobiles on eBay Motors. We offer a unique Money-Back Guarantee on every used vehicle. For whatever reason, you can return your vehicle and get your money back within 5 days or 250 miles. All of our vehicles come with a CARFAX history report. AutoNation 90day 4000 Miles Limited Warranty. We offer a unique Money-Back Guarantee on Every Used Vehicle on our lot. For whatever reason, you can return your vehicle and get your money back within 5 days or 250 miles. All of our vehicles come with a CARFAX history report. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38728B074079
Stock: 8B074079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 171,541 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,000$867 Below Market
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, POWER SLIDING DOORS, 3RD ROW SEATING, REARVIEW/BACK UP CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, Heated door mirrors, Roof rack: rails only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38608B417897
Stock: H01286C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 136,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,495$1,087 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear air conditioning - automatic climate control|Rear air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear third row|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - element|Auxiliary audio input - jack|In-Dash CD - 6 disc MP3 Playback|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 120|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 12.3|Rear brake type - disc|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Conversation mirror|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear third row|Multi-function remote - keyless entry|One-touch windows - 1|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front 12V rear|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks grocery bag holder in floor seatback sunglasses holder|Sunshade - side window|Universal remote transmitter|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Side door type - dual power sliding|Axle ratio - 4.31|Cylinder deactivation|Body side moldings - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear spoiler - roofline|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level maintenance due tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - heated|Moonroof / Sunroof - power|Roof rails|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - Array LATCH system|Impact absorbing bumpers|Rearview monitor|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Third row seatbelts - 3-point|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - 8|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat power adjustments - 4|Third row seat folding - split|Third row seat type - 40-60 split bench|Upholstery - leather|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.2|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.40|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 23 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper - with washer|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38688B416884
Stock: 8B416884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 162,124 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,995$1,434 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38208B029629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,500$1,499 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, MP3. This Honda Odyssey also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Heated Mirrors, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38448B064854
Stock: 122661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 110,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,499$812 Below Market
Good Value Cars - Norristown / Pennsylvania
3 MONTHS / 4500 MILES WARRANTY *** AUTOMATIC *** CARFAX CERTIFIED WITH NO ACCIDENTS *** GENTLY USED 2 OWNERS *** BRAND NEW PA INSPECTION *** VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT **** DRIVES AND SHIFTS VERY SMOOTHLY *** VERY RELIABLE AND DEPENDABLE MINI VAN *** LOW MILEAGE FOR THE YEAR ***MUST SEE AND DRIVE *** EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE ON THIS VEHICLE *** DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE SHOWING THIS VEHICLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE CALL 484-681-9985 OR EMAIL GOODVALUECARS@GMAIL.COM TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38288B112595
Stock: GVC105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,495$793 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear air conditioning - automatic climate control|Rear air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear third row|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - element|Auxiliary audio input - jack|In-Dash CD - 6 disc MP3 Playback|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 120|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 12.3|Rear brake type - disc|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Conversation mirror|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear third row|Multi-function remote - keyless entry|One-touch windows - 1|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front 12V rear|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks grocery bag holder in floor seatback sunglasses holder|Sunshade - side window|Universal remote transmitter|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Side door type - dual power sliding|Axle ratio - 4.31|Cylinder deactivation|Body side moldings - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear spoiler - roofline|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level maintenance due tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - heated|Moonroof / Sunroof - power|Roof rails|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - Array LATCH system|Impact absorbing bumpers|Rearview monitor|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Third row seatbelts - 3-point|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - 8|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat power adjustments - 4|Third row seat folding - split|Third row seat type - 40-60 split bench|Upholstery - leather|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.2|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.40|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 23 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper - with washer|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38638B005764
Stock: 8B005764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 170,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,974$1,091 Below Market
Umansky Honda - Charlottesville / Virginia
Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, 16 Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM/6CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, XM Satellite Radio. Mocha Metallic 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Clean CARFAX. ****Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon****At Umansky Honda of Charlottesville, we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. For your next used or new car, truck or SUV visit us at www.umanskyhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38678B401566
Stock: P01566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 209,564 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,900$281 Below Market
Jerry Damson Honda - Huntsville / Alabama
Jerry Damson Honda-Huntsville has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 Honda Odyssey. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Honda Odyssey EX-L. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2008 Honda Odyssey: With a refined powertrain, prolific passenger capacity, a folding third-row seat, and clutch of beverage holders, Honda's 2008 Odyssey meets all of the American minivan driver benchmarks. To differentiate itself from the rest of the segment, Honda adds its i-VTEC technology, available active noise cancellation and leather seating, and superior build quality and reliability, making it an excellent value. This model sets itself apart with powerful V6, Reliability, and acres of comfortable interior space.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38708B027018
Stock: H201617A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 175,830 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,732$1,042 Below Market
Tim Dahle Ford - Spanish Fork / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38458B026517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2020 Audi TT RS