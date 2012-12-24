Used 2008 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

3,474 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Odyssey Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,474 listings
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX

    146,273 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,495

    $1,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    141,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $2,398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey LX
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey LX

    187,001 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,900

    $1,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    191,310 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $2,999

    $3,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey Touring in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey Touring

    147,535 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,295

    $2,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX in Silver
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX

    206,166 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,989

    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX in Silver
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX

    150,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,495

    $935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    109,845 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,895

    $1,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    165,489 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,491

    $862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    171,541 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,000

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    136,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,495

    $1,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey LX in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey LX

    162,124 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $1,434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX

    116,393 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,500

    $1,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey LX in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey LX

    110,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,499

    $812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    145,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,495

    $793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    170,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,974

    $1,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    209,564 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,900

    $281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX in Silver
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX

    175,830 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $4,732

    $1,042 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Odyssey searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,474 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2008 Honda Odyssey

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Odyssey

Read recent reviews for the Honda Odyssey
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3166 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 166 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Rear engine mount failure very costly
lonosc,12/24/2012
I just spent $1K replacing the rear engine mount after 60K miles. After researching further, discovered this is common part failure, and will re-occur every 50 - 60,000 miles. Will definitely trade off this vehicle before another 60K miles and will never buy another again. This is a vital part and should not fail so frequently. I expected better quality from Honda.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Odyssey
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Odyssey info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings