Used 2008 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Arlington is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 Honda Odyssey EX only has 206,161mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda Odyssey EX is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2008 Honda Odyssey: With a refined powertrain, prolific passenger capacity, a folding third-row seat, and clutch of beverage holders, Honda's 2008 Odyssey meets all of the American minivan driver benchmarks. To differentiate itself from the rest of the segment, Honda adds its i-VTEC technology, available active noise cancellation and leather seating, and superior build quality and reliability, making it an excellent value. Strengths of this model include powerful V6, Reliability, and acres of comfortable interior space.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL38448B032907

Stock: 8B032907

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020