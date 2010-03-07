Used 2007 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
- 188,497 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,495$1,019 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Recent Trade!! 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with DVD, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear audio controls. 4D Passenger Van FWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 19/26 City/Highway MPG, Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL387X7B100202
Stock: 100202-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 191,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,600$1,254 Below Market
Perfect Auto - Manassas / Virginia
2-Owner Clean History Local Trade DUE TO AGE AND MILEAGE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS A WHOLESALE AS-IS UNIT CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS ON TIRE PRESSURE LIGHT IS ON ONE DOOR INOP BUT VEHICLE DRIVES WELL CASH ONLY NO FINANCE ON THIS UNIT Visit Perfect Auto online at perfectauto.us to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 703-393-2886 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38257B033268
Stock: 033268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,950$3,427 Below Market
Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2007 Honda Odyssey EX GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, POWER SEAT, ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 66068 miles below market average!Save money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold!!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2007 Honda Odyssey 4dr 5dr EX features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Maroon with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, 4.312 Axle Ratio, Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38417B101325
Stock: PC9465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 209,396 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,500$1,509 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Honda Odyssey 4dr 5dr EX-L features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38637B124428
Stock: AAW-124428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 191,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,995$2,067 Below Market
Ken Garff Honda of Orem - Orem / Utah
CASH & CARRY. THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED. CASH ONLY. Rather than tie up our shop on this vehicle, or sending it to Auction for other dealers to mark up, we make it available at rock-bottom pricing to you. You can even arrange to take the vehicle to your own mechanic to have it checked out. This vehicle comes with no warranty, no state emissions nor inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL386X7B123177
Stock: 2HU6056A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 165,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$2,990$2,663 Below Market
Premier Honda - New Orleans / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38677B459045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 265,586 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,500$1,113 Below Market
Rivertown Ford - Columbus / Georgia
This 2007 Honda Odyssey qualifies as a Rivertown Ford Val-u-line vehicle. Where affordability meets reliability! All Val-u-line vehicles pass a multipoint safety inspection by certified technician, all come with a vehicle history report and EVERY Val-u-Lines vehicle comes with a 3 day/300 mile no questions asked buy back guarantee! WHY GAMBLE WITH USED VEHICLES!! We are excited to offer this 2007 Honda Odyssey. This great opportunity is located at the largest Ford store in the area, Rivertown Ford. Just pull into the lot of trucks and Pre-Owned units are right upfront. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Honda Odyssey EX-L is a perfect addition to any home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2007 Honda Odyssey: With a refined and efficient powertrain, prolific passenger capacity, a folding third-row seat, and 15 beverage holders, Honda's 2007 Odyssey meets all of the American minivan driver benchmarks. To differentiate itself from the rest of the segment, Honda adds its i-VTEC technology, active noise cancellation, leather seating, and superior build quality and reliability, making it an excellent value. This model sets itself apart with Reliability, efficient and powerful V6, and acres of comfortable interior space. Our No Hassle Internet Price is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time NO HASSLE PRICING on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from Georgia to New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38787B075106
Stock: 7B075106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 219,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,275$593 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38667B132877
Stock: 01484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 144,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,500$794 Below Market
Vaughn Cadillac - Ottumwa / Iowa
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS - AS WAS TRADED., SOLD WITH NO GUARANTEES. This vehicle is wholesale priced to the public as an auction alternative., Vehicle will be sold strictly as is with no implied warranties or guarantees., Here are a few things we found on walk around and a quick test drive., You may find more., A/C is cold, Has Rust, Likely has Fluid Leaks, May Need 1 or More Bulbs, Runs and Drives Great, Rear Bumper Cover Is Broken At Left Corner. SOLD AS WAS TRADED $4500 TOTAL TAXES AND FEES!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38667B431771
Stock: 431771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 99,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995$1,076 Below Market
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38237B053633
Stock: D053633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,849 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,499$845 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Look at this 2007 Honda Odyssey EX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine will keep you going. This Honda Odyssey comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, tailgate open, passenger-side side airbag-off, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable-assist pwr rack pinion steering, Upper/lower glove boxes, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Tachometer, Sunglasses holder, Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and Side-impact door beams. See it for yourself at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38437B008046
Stock: Y7B008046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 195,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,989$334 Below Market
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda OHare's exclusive listings! This vehicle has all of the right options. Very clean interior! All electronic components in working condition. All interior components are in good working order. This vehicle is priced to sell. At AutoNation Honda OHare, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38737B035077
Stock: 7B035077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 159,675 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,499$471 Below Market
Hare Honda - Avon / Indiana
2007 Honda Odyssey Touring **Bluetooth Connectivity**, **Sunroof/Moonroof Package**, **Keyless Entry**, Power moonroof, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. **Great Cars at Great Prices from Great People! HARE CARES***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38837B083820
Stock: 7B083820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 167,576 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,995$256 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2007 HONDA ODYSSEY EX IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY!* ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! DUAL POWER DOORS! AM/FM SINGLE DISC CD PLAYER! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! HURRY IN BEFORE A GREAT DEAL LIKE THIS IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY! *WARRANTY INCLUDED AT ASKING PRICE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38467B129704
Stock: 14415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,900$282 Below Market
Continental Honda - Countryside / Illinois
Only 98,528 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Honda Odyssey boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Third Passenger Door, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Rear Parking Aid, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Pedals, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Tire Pressure Monitor, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Entertainment System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Continental Honda located at 5901 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38817B085596
Stock: L6564A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 154,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995$427 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear air conditioning|Rear air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear third row|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - element|Headphones - wired|In-Dash CD - 6 disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Rear audio - separate|Remote control - audio video|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 120|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 12.3|Rear brake type - disc|Door trim - leather|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear third row|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front 12V rear|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Reading lights - front rear|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets front seatback grocery bag holder under seat|Sunshade - side window|Universal remote transmitter|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Rear door type - liftgate|Side door type - dual power sliding|Axle ratio - 4.31|Cylinder deactivation|Rear spoiler|Video monitor location - rear|Video monitor size - 9 in.|Video system - DVD player TV auxiliary audio/video input|Clock|Compass|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - driver side only heated heated|Moonroof / Sunroof - power glass|Roof rack|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors|Rearview monitor|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - height reclining 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - captains chairs|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear seat type - 40-20-40 split bench|Third row headrests - 3|Third row seat folding - split|Third row seat type - 40-60 split bench|Upholstery - leather|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Rolling code security - key|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Navigation system - DVD voice operated|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire prefix - P|Tire type - all season|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated|Rear privacy glass|Rear quarter windows - power|Rear wiper - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38797B130601
Stock: 7B130601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 176,409 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,995$856 Below Market
Central Minnesota Auto Sales - Buffalo / Minnesota
Loaded up Honda Odyssey equipped with the 244hp v6 engine capable of up to 26mpg! Interior features heated leather, rear entertainment system, power sunroof, dual climate control, power sliding doors and much more! Clean van inside and out, runs and drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL387X7B443642
Stock: 443642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,981 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995$443 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear air conditioning|Rear air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear third row|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - element|In-Dash CD - 6 disc|Radio - AM/FM|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 120|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 12.3|Rear brake type - disc|Door trim - leather|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear third row|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front 12V rear|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Reading lights - front rear|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets front seatback grocery bag holder under seat|Sunshade - side window|Universal remote transmitter|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Rear door type - liftgate|Side door type - dual power sliding|Axle ratio - 4.31|Cylinder deactivation|Rear spoiler|Clock|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - driver side only heated heated|Moonroof / Sunroof - power glass|Roof rack|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - height reclining 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - captains chairs|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear seat type - 40-20-40 split bench|Third row headrests - 3|Third row seat folding - split|Third row seat type - 40-60 split bench|Upholstery - leather|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Rolling code security - key|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire prefix - P|Tire type - all season|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated|Rear privacy glass|Rear quarter windows - power|Rear wiper - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38667B049448
Stock: 7B049448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2020
