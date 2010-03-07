Used 2007 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

Rivertown Ford - Columbus / Georgia

This 2007 Honda Odyssey qualifies as a Rivertown Ford Val-u-line vehicle. Where affordability meets reliability! All Val-u-line vehicles pass a multipoint safety inspection by certified technician, all come with a vehicle history report and EVERY Val-u-Lines vehicle comes with a 3 day/300 mile no questions asked buy back guarantee! WHY GAMBLE WITH USED VEHICLES!! We are excited to offer this 2007 Honda Odyssey. This great opportunity is located at the largest Ford store in the area, Rivertown Ford. Just pull into the lot of trucks and Pre-Owned units are right upfront. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Honda Odyssey EX-L is a perfect addition to any home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2007 Honda Odyssey: With a refined and efficient powertrain, prolific passenger capacity, a folding third-row seat, and 15 beverage holders, Honda's 2007 Odyssey meets all of the American minivan driver benchmarks. To differentiate itself from the rest of the segment, Honda adds its i-VTEC technology, active noise cancellation, leather seating, and superior build quality and reliability, making it an excellent value. This model sets itself apart with Reliability, efficient and powerful V6, and acres of comfortable interior space. Our No Hassle Internet Price is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time NO HASSLE PRICING on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from Georgia to New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL38787B075106

Stock: 7B075106

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020