Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio

2002 HONDA ODYSSEY - EX PACKAGE - 3.5L V6 - RECENT TRADE IN - PRETTY CLEAN FOR A 18 YEAR VAN WITH OVER 200K SO WAS TAKEN CARE OF - VAN RUNS, SHIFTS AND DRIVES STRONG AND WOULD BE A GOOD VEHICLE FOR A FAMILY THAT NEEDS A VAN ......CALL 330-854-5380 TODAY OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE TRUCK EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE...REDUCED FROM $3,500....

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HKRL18622H575719

Stock: 18647A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

