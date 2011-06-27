  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2003 Honda Odyssey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(396)
Appraise this car

2003 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent crash test scores, huge interior, fold-flat third-row seat, powerful V6, optional navigation and entertainment system.
  • Quality of some interior materials could be better, high demand limits negotiating possibilities.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Honda Odyssey for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$3,386
Used Odyssey for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Odyssey continues to be the best minivan sold in America.

2003 Highlights

The Odyssey gains an intermittent rear window wiper this year, as well as an auto up-and-down driver-side window.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Honda Odyssey.

5(68%)
4(17%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.5
396 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 396 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Family workhorse
smithiedad,04/08/2015
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We were gifted our 2003 Odyssey 3 years ago from a friend when it had 184,000 miles. Now is has 315,000. It's our family workhorse and it's been a dandy. I'd buy another Odyssey for certain. Original engine and auto trans. We stay up on our maintenance and it's been very good. Excellent value. We've got our sights on 500K miles!
Trans Failure
pwinth,09/16/2011
Loved my 2003 Honda Odyssey till transmission suddenly failed going 70mph on the freeway with my children in the back seat. Trans suddenly downshifted to 2nd/1st then continued to wildly shift back and forth, just through good luck no horrible accident. For $100, dealer tells me trans is cooked. Found out via Internet this is a very common problem, in fact most people don't get as much use as we did. We took good care and was in beautiful condition prior to this incident. New trans -> $4800, Honda America refuses to help, they say warranty is 36,000 miles and I should be happy I got 160,000 miles. If I'd have known of this potential issue, I'd have sold it pronto while value was $5k.
An Excellant family vehicle
rporterincincy,08/26/2013
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I really like my 2003 Honda Odyssey. It now has 143,000 miles and runs like it's brand new. Very smooth, powerful and dependable. Like any other car it does have some quirks. My Odyssey goes through tires every 35,000 miles (wears evenly, and I rotate them every 3000-6000 miles), and goes through front brakes every 40,000 miles (evenly worn brakes). I just installed top of the line ceramic brakes to see if this would improve the ride. My car has no rust (wax every 3-4 months), no wear on the interior, and I change the oil every 3,000 miles. My dealer is great and I like working with them. The car is very versatile and we enjoy going on trips with it. No major issues yet. Update: Now that the car has 172,000 miles on it. I had replaced the brakes with Duralast top of the line ceramic pads and top of the line rotors. Getting excellant wear out of both front and rear (about 29k miles on the brakes and they still look new). Overall mileage is about 20 (city/hwy mixed) with highway mileage frequently at 24 mpg (running 75-80 mph). Still runs like brand new, still looks great. No wear on the interior except some stains in the storage area (mulch, trees, etc.). Still have the original struts, and no sign of wear on them. Still has plenty of power, very reliable. This has become the family favorite for trips due to the room, comfort, and quietness. I have a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan as a company car and found that the Odyssey is smoother, easier to get in and out, (seats are lower), has better visibility, is more comfortable, though the Dodge has the edge over this 2003 Honda in power (183 vs. 145) and the fuel mileage is higher in the Dodge (23 overall with mostly highway driving). The Dodge has a 6 speed trans. vs. the Honda 5. The Dodge also eats brakes. I'd prefer a Honda Odyssey as a company car, but it was not my choice. Even though mini-vans are not supposed to be cool anymore, I have to say that this is the perfect family car. It's versatile, comfortable, roomy, can handle a huge amount of cargo, especially with the seats down or out, but within minutes can haul a total of 7. It's fast, gets good fuel economy, insurance rates are low (Odysseys are apparently one of the safest vehicles on the road- fatalities per million miles is 0. One of only 6 to achieve this, according to a recent article on car safety). I would certainly buy it again. I do prefer the looks of the 2003 and 2006 to the current Odyssey though, but that is my personal opinion.
Been driving it for 12 years
manyhondas,05/31/2015
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought it new as a family van and now has 178,000 miles. In early years, we used it for long trips to Florida, New York, & Canada. Got power and accelerates well. Comfort is fine for local driving but on very long road trips, I wished I had more seat adjustments. The design ambiance is awesome and that's why it's still in our driveway. Had two repaint jobs, one major maintenance overhaul, and transmission was rebuilt once. For many years, this minivan has performed better than I expected. Now that it's 12 years old, our air conditioner acts weird about every 6 months until my mechanic tinkers around with it. We are tough and assertive urban city drivers.
See all 396 reviews of the 2003 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2003 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Honda Odyssey

Used 2003 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2003 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $3,386 and$3,386 with odometer readings between 232674 and232674 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,386 and mileage as low as 232674 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Honda Odyssey.

Can't find a used 2003 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,105.

Find a used Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,984.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,223.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,634.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Odyssey lease specials

Related Used 2003 Honda Odyssey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles