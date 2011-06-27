Estimated values
1998 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,195
|$2,081
|$2,526
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,855
|$2,259
|Average
|$806
|$1,404
|$1,726
|Rough
|$546
|$953
|$1,193
Estimated values
1998 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,685
|$2,008
|Clean
|$928
|$1,502
|$1,796
|Average
|$702
|$1,137
|$1,372
|Rough
|$476
|$772
|$948