Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,480
|$10,269
|$11,777
|Clean
|$6,948
|$9,543
|$10,945
|Average
|$5,884
|$8,090
|$9,279
|Rough
|$4,820
|$6,638
|$7,613
2008 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$6,404
|$9,238
|$10,771
|Clean
|$5,949
|$8,585
|$10,009
|Average
|$5,037
|$7,278
|$8,486
|Rough
|$4,126
|$5,972
|$6,963
2008 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$5,723
|$7,506
|$8,473
|Clean
|$5,316
|$6,975
|$7,874
|Average
|$4,501
|$5,914
|$6,676
|Rough
|$3,687
|$4,852
|$5,477
2008 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$9,316
|$12,729
|$14,577
|Clean
|$8,654
|$11,829
|$13,546
|Average
|$7,328
|$10,029
|$11,485
|Rough
|$6,003
|$8,229
|$9,423
2008 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV w/3SA (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$6,003
|$8,661
|$10,097
|Clean
|$5,576
|$8,048
|$9,383
|Average
|$4,722
|$6,823
|$7,955
|Rough
|$3,868
|$5,599
|$6,527
2008 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$6,439
|$8,789
|$10,062
|Clean
|$5,981
|$8,168
|$9,351
|Average
|$5,065
|$6,925
|$7,928
|Rough
|$4,149
|$5,682
|$6,505