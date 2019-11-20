Like other so-called SUV coupes, the Audi Q8 sacrifices some of the inherent practicality of the vehicle on which it's based for a more dynamic presence. In the Q8's case, that means ditching the third row of the Audi Q7 and restyling the roof for a sleeker appearance. We've been happy with the results, and the Q8 is high on our rankings of the best midsize luxury SUVs.
But there's always room for improvement, and Audi is using this year's LA Auto Show as the launching pad for its new high-performance SUV. The 2020 Audi RS Q8 replaces the standard turbocharged V6 with a thundering twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, making a monumental 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Think of a Porsche Cayenne Turbo with a bit more power and you get the idea.