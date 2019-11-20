How fast is it?

Audi says the 600-hp RS Q8 should beat the Porsche Cayenne Turbo in a drag race — Audi predicts a 3.8-second 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) run, just ahead of the Cayenne Turbo. This is the most powerful crossover Audi has ever produced, and that monster engine gives the RS Q8 the legs to run with other ultra-exclusive SUVs.

But straight-ahead performance isn't the only ace up the Audi's sleeve. As with the standard Q8, the RS uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system for reduced fuel consumption and more seamless engine startup while pulling away from a stop. The RS Q8 also uses cylinder deactivation to reduce fuel consumption when you aren't tapping into the prodigious power.

Upgrades extend far beyond the powertrain, however. The standard Q8 is equipped with adaptive dampers for a personalized ride experience, and the RS steps up to an air suspension for even more customization. It offers additional sport modes for adventurous drivers, and the body sinks up to 3.5 inches between comfort and maximum-attack modes. For owners looking to eke out every bit of performance, the Dynamic Package Plus raises the top speed from 155 mph to nearly 190 mph. It also adds a sport rear differential, carbon-ceramic brakes and Audi's electromechanical active roll stabilization system, which helps reduce body roll in high-speed turns.