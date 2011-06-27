Used 2007 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews
Mr. Meticulous Highly Recommends
I have owned 5 foreign cars/trucks. 1 VW Jetta in my teens, two BMWs and 2 Range Rovers. My last BMW was just too small for my growing family so we decided on another SUV. We considered the X5, the Armada, the new ML, and the Navigator. After driving all, we were thoroughly impressed with the '07 Denali. To us, by far it was more luxurious than all the others, the ride quality is top of the line, it had ample interior space, and its exterior is quite impressive-and Yukon has an excellent reliability track record. We have black/cashmier, fully loaded with every single option. At least one person does a double take every day I drive it. To spend $50K and not have any remorse says it all.
Denali review
I love the Denali! It drives more like a Mercedes M, but smoother. The fit and finish is amazing. The sound (or lack of it) is great! The MSRP on it with Nav, rear ent., sunroof and 20" wheels is $54,500. I paid approx $47,900 ($500 under invoice).
Nice Looking - but Poor Quality
I bought this vehicle in Sept of 06 and thought it was going to be the best purchase ever. I have only had problems with this Yukon since the day I bought it. Problems with the battery, heater, arm rests and more. I was so disappointed as the vehicle looks sooo nice on the outside. Inside is great, lots of room...but poorly made with cheap parts. Time to move onto something else.
Money pit
I bought this thing used from a dealership with about 150,000 miles on it. I've had it for a little over 2 years now and have put close to what i paid for it into repairs. It spends more time in the garage getting work done on it ( and I'm not talking minor stuff,I'm talking major engine problems). The looks and comfort are great ( when i get to drive it). The 6.2 engine apparently is a total flop for this vehicle. When we bought it we figured it would be the last one we would need being retired and on disability, but due to the multiple problems and expenses of repairs we had to pick up a beater just to get back and forth to Dr appointments while this one is undergoing one of it's many expensive repairs. I can't even get rid of it because no one will buy a broke ass vehicle. I've lost so much on this thing i can't even afford to trade it in because it again has major problems that need to be fixed. Sorry for the rant,but after paying $14,000 for this thing and now close to that much in repairs I'm extremely frustrated.
Yukon SLT2
We now have over 3,000 miles after 3 weeks and really enjoying the ride. Took a Trip from S. Louisiana to Atlanta and got 18.5 MPG even with the rains and traveling 70-75 mph. The 5.3 V8 with the 3.42 rear end helps with the economy.
