Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV w/3SA (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,137
|$7,559
|$8,868
|Clean
|$4,743
|$6,982
|$8,191
|Average
|$3,954
|$5,828
|$6,836
|Rough
|$3,166
|$4,673
|$5,482
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,753
|$6,209
|$6,997
|Clean
|$4,389
|$5,735
|$6,463
|Average
|$3,659
|$4,787
|$5,394
|Rough
|$2,930
|$3,838
|$4,325
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,968
|$9,484
|$10,845
|Clean
|$6,433
|$8,760
|$10,017
|Average
|$5,364
|$7,311
|$8,360
|Rough
|$4,294
|$5,863
|$6,704
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,387
|$7,313
|$8,355
|Clean
|$4,974
|$6,755
|$7,717
|Average
|$4,147
|$5,638
|$6,441
|Rough
|$3,320
|$4,521
|$5,165
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,199
|$7,652
|$8,978
|Clean
|$4,800
|$7,067
|$8,292
|Average
|$4,002
|$5,899
|$6,921
|Rough
|$3,204
|$4,730
|$5,550