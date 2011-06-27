  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV w/3SA (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,137$7,559$8,868
Clean$4,743$6,982$8,191
Average$3,954$5,828$6,836
Rough$3,166$4,673$5,482
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$4,753$6,209$6,997
Clean$4,389$5,735$6,463
Average$3,659$4,787$5,394
Rough$2,930$3,838$4,325
2007 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$6,968$9,484$10,845
Clean$6,433$8,760$10,017
Average$5,364$7,311$8,360
Rough$4,294$5,863$6,704
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$5,387$7,313$8,355
Clean$4,974$6,755$7,717
Average$4,147$5,638$6,441
Rough$3,320$4,521$5,165
2007 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$5,199$7,652$8,978
Clean$4,800$7,067$8,292
Average$4,002$5,899$6,921
Rough$3,204$4,730$5,550
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Yukon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,982 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Yukon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,982 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 GMC Yukon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,982 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Yukon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Yukon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Yukon ranges from $3,166 to $8,868, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Yukon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.