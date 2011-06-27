Used 1998 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

98 Yukon SLT BROWNIE , 11/12/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the second one I have owned. Very comfortable, good tow vehichle, fairly decent fuel mileage for the size. Gas mileage as good or better than much smaller SUV's but with much more room and comfort. Tailgate model much more versitile for hauling than barn door models. Nice highway ride, and excellent turning ablilities in parking lot situations. Report Abuse

Love My SUV Love My SUV , 05/03/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my truck a few years ago, already used, with 100,000 miles already on it. I have been very satisfied with my truck. Very comfortable and roomy. I have had a few front end repairs such as suspension and etc. but no engine or transmission problems to date. I am currently over 200,000 miles and its still going strong. The fixes have been costly but few. I would recommend this truck to anyone who has the money for gas! Report Abuse

Reliable and Indestructible Don , 12/02/2015 SLT 4dr SUV 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle brand new in 1998 and has given me no major troubles. Great power and always starts. If your purchasing check the running boards and check for play in the front end. Besides that it will be 100% solid. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

mvsuv suv , 08/04/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful did not like the suv until we test drove it. Report Abuse