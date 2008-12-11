Used 1998 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC - Charlotte / Michigan

Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! Yukon Denali, 4WD. 1999 GMC Yukon Onyx Black Denali 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.7L V8 SFI Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC delivering on a promise since 1987.Serving Charlotte, Lansing, Battle Creek & Grand Ledge Chevrolet Buick GMC Customers - Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC of Charlotte, serving the Eaton County community for over 30 years, features an extensive selection of new and certified pre-owned vehicles. Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC is a GM Shop Click Drive dealer. Looking for specials on a new or used Chevrolet, Buick or GMC near Charlotte, Potterville, MI or Eaton Rapids? We feature the some of the most competitive internet specials in the Lansing area. Our internet sales department is truly second to none! Search our new, used, or certified used vehicles and research your vehicle. It's also easy to request a quick quote, compare prices, or even get financing for your next Chevy, Buick or GMC. Come from Lansing, Battle Creek, Grand Ledge or any of the surrounding cities to Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC. We want every customer to drive away with an amazing deal!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKEK13R2XR911411

Stock: T08542A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020