Estimated values
1998 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,901
|$3,590
|Clean
|$1,452
|$2,596
|$3,211
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,984
|$2,455
|Rough
|$768
|$1,373
|$1,699
Estimated values
1998 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$3,120
|$3,852
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,792
|$3,446
|Average
|$1,206
|$2,134
|$2,635
|Rough
|$835
|$1,477
|$1,823
Estimated values
1998 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,708
|$2,954
|$3,624
|Clean
|$1,529
|$2,642
|$3,243
|Average
|$1,169
|$2,020
|$2,479
|Rough
|$809
|$1,398
|$1,715
Estimated values
1998 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,487
|$2,476
|$3,010
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,215
|$2,692
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,693
|$2,058
|Rough
|$704
|$1,171
|$1,424