Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me

- 36,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,991
- 43,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,892$678 Below Market
- 86,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,600$504 Below Market
- 26,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,399$426 Below Market
- 17,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,897
- 94,559 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,991$465 Below Market
- 62,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
- 40,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
- 49,700 miles
$19,998
- 44,020 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500
- 61,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,681
- 40,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,772
- Not ProvidedFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,988
- 101,890 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
- 87,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
- 38,732 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 58,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
- 44,390 miles
$18,499
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Cory,02/25/2016
3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
This is my first new purchase, and it's well worth the money. The power is fantastic, the sounds are great, and the performance is quite high, especially for the money. The gearbox is short ratio, but it doesn't drone on the highway. Clutch takes a day or two to get used to, but no problems. The shifter I replaced with a uuc unit because it rattled, and the radio I also replaced since I felt the sound quality was only ok. However, it is fantastic to drive, and I've been averaging 24 mpg COMBINED on regular gas. While the suspension is stiff, the ride is still comfortable due to the very nice sport seats. I've road tripped already with no complaints. Also, the rear seats fold down which is a huge plus. UPDATE: After one full year of ownership, I am sadly reporting that this car equipped with the manual has proven to be a lemon. This is limited to the design of the 6 speed manual. The synchronizer rings are a poor design and cause a lot of grinding shifts. The shifter design is poor too, with incessant rattling. The transmission itself has caused way too many problems to keep the car. Replaced with an Mx-5. TLDR; if you want a GenCoupe, get the automatic. I do believe that mine was a bit of bad luck, so if you get that manual, make sure you have the warranty. I think one replacement at around 60k might happen, but not as frequently as mine occurred.
