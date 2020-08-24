Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Genesis Coupe Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    36,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,991

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    43,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,892

    $678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    86,305 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,600

    $504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    26,939 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,399

    $426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    17,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,897

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    94,559 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,991

    $465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    62,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    40,372 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    49,700 miles

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    44,020 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    61,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,681

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    40,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,772

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    Not Provided
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    101,890 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    87,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    38,732 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    58,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    44,390 miles

    $18,499

    Details

  Home
  Hyundai
  Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.25 Reviews
  5
    (60%)
  3
    (40%)
Value
Cory,02/25/2016
3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
This is my first new purchase, and it's well worth the money. The power is fantastic, the sounds are great, and the performance is quite high, especially for the money. The gearbox is short ratio, but it doesn't drone on the highway. Clutch takes a day or two to get used to, but no problems. The shifter I replaced with a uuc unit because it rattled, and the radio I also replaced since I felt the sound quality was only ok. However, it is fantastic to drive, and I've been averaging 24 mpg COMBINED on regular gas. While the suspension is stiff, the ride is still comfortable due to the very nice sport seats. I've road tripped already with no complaints. Also, the rear seats fold down which is a huge plus. UPDATE: After one full year of ownership, I am sadly reporting that this car equipped with the manual has proven to be a lemon. This is limited to the design of the 6 speed manual. The synchronizer rings are a poor design and cause a lot of grinding shifts. The shifter design is poor too, with incessant rattling. The transmission itself has caused way too many problems to keep the car. Replaced with an Mx-5. TLDR; if you want a GenCoupe, get the automatic. I do believe that mine was a bit of bad luck, so if you get that manual, make sure you have the warranty. I think one replacement at around 60k might happen, but not as frequently as mine occurred.
