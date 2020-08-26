Used 2015 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
3,467 listings
- 36,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$4,846 Below Market
- 1,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,997$3,981 Below Market
- 67,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,759$3,099 Below Market
- 55,224 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,880
- 17,763 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,998$4,365 Below Market
- 41,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,990$2,974 Below Market
- 13,830 milesDelivery Available*
$37,590$3,397 Below Market
- 10,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,900$1,836 Below Market
- 89,838 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,998
- 29,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,998
- 15,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,944$2,931 Below Market
- 76,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,311$2,967 Below Market
- 26,450 miles1 Accident, Personal Use
$26,900$2,688 Below Market
- 68,166 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,999$3,260 Below Market
- 99,545 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,498
- 5,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,959$4,191 Below Market
- 60,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,703$2,299 Below Market
- 51,101 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,999
Ray H,07/21/2015
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
If you are buying this car for the gas mileage...don't! Although if you don't go crazy around town you can get 15 of the most fun miles per gallon you have ever experienced. If you travel on open roads, look for around 22 - 24 MPG. This car is not about gas mileage, it is about fun, and it delivers that! I am old enough to remember the original Challenger the current 2015 is based on (1971) and Dodge nailed it on this one. A classic look brought into the 21st century. I have the 6 speed Tremec manual transmission that is hooked up to the new 392 CID Hemi engine from Dodge with 485 HP and 475 ft/lb of torque. What a blast to run it thru the gears and hear the Active Exhaust screaming - this car is not subtle! Take all of the good things you remember from the 'old days' and add safety to it, and you have the Scat Pack. (Active Exhaust re-routes the exhaust gases around the baffles, basically giving you 'straight flow pipes' from the catalytic converters to the rear of the car, i.e., no mufflers, no resonators. It is electronically controlled so driving around town or highway under light load the car is (relatively) quiet. Step on the gas pedal hard, everything gets re-routed in an instant and OMG! what a nice sound!) The car rides very comfortably and is surprisingly nimble for 2+ tons of fun - lots of back roads here in Western Pennsylvania and this car does well on them. It isn't a Porsche by any means, but it also isn't an aircraft carrier either, LOL! Straight line acceleration is scary - you are hitting red line and road speed limits *REAL* fast. Nice thing is that it also stops REAL quick with the 4 piston Brembo brakes at all 4 wheels. The interior is well done, with nice finishes and materials - nicer than the current Camaros and Mustangs by a longshot. When at cruising interstate speeds, the car is quiet enough that you can have a normal conversation with your significant other. The back seats are actually usable if you're not 6' or taller, and have nice leg room for a two door coupe. The U-Connect entertainment/NAV unit is probably the best and most user-friendly system on the market. I have an iPod, a USB stick and an SD memory card, all with music on them active at the same time. I can also connect my phone via Bluetooth for the normal stuff - and it can read my text messages to me as I am driving. I do wish that they had used either a faster processor or more memory in the unit, it takes a few seconds to get a screen every time you browse your music - even if you just did it. It appears that they don't index once and remember until something changes, but re-index on every browse. When you have 60 Gb of music, that takes about 10-15 seconds! Let's get back to performance for a minute - did I mention it is fast?! I haven't had mine on the track yet, but others I know with the same car are running in the range of 12.5sec/110mph for the 1/4 mile - on stock tires and wheels. If I had to find complaint with this car, it's that the tires just aren't wide enough to hook up quickly - only 245/35 tires and 9"x20" rims come on this beast. I guess Dodge figured the aftermarket would take care of that. To put this in perspective, this is faster than those original 426 CID Hemis that everyone remembers from the 'old days' by a wide margin. Isn't Science and Engineering wonderful!!! You can bring up 'Performance Pages' onscreen that let you choose how you want your Sport Mode button set up, such as quicker engine response and opening the Active Exhaust, turning off traction control, changing the effort on the electrically powered steering. It also has a Launch Page - set your RPM, it takes the engine to that speed and helps keep the wheels from spinning when you release the clutch. Did I mention it is fast? Would I make the deal again, trading in a beautiful, smooth, high end leather and wood interior, all wheel drive Hemi for this, knowing what I know about the Scat Pack now and knowing that winter driving will be limited in the Scat Pack because of so much torque at any range??? Hell YEAH!!! In a rapid heartbeat!!! This car has the best price/performance ratio of any car out there. Update: 2016-07-21, 6300 miles on it 1) MPG is averaging around 15-16 in town, 23-24 on interstates at 72-75 mph cruising 2) Useless in snow/ice, good in everything else 3) got louder and quicker 4) interior still tight and quiet 5) got tired of the vague feel shifting between 2 to 3, replaced linkage with Barton Industries shifter, MUCH better and faster 6) still draws a crowd where ever it goes, still get thumbs up on the road from other drivers 7) still smile when starting and driving it 8) WOULD DO THE PURCHASE AGAIN AT THE SPEED OF THOUGHT! Not sure having this much fun is still legal!!! **Update January, 2019 (15610 miles on the odometer) : Now cammed, tuned and putting out 510 HP at the wheels! OST Dyno rules! **Update 08/01/19 - All above still applies!
