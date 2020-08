Used 2015 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Our incredible 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT Coupe in Billet Silver Metallic powers forward as an icon of American muscle with unmatched performance, comfort, and efficiency! Fueled by a proven Pentastar 3.6 Liter V6 producing a solid 305hp while mated to a TorqueFlite 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination will reward you with a brilliant drive and near 30mpg on the open road! Our Challenger is not an identical copy of the '70s icon, but its DNA is impossible to ignore and the muscular physique is accented by unique 18-inch satin carbon aluminum wheels and projector headlamps. Slide into our SXT to experience premium cloth sport seats with power adjustments and grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls to manage a rocking sound system. You'll appreciate the versatility of a 60/40 split rear folding seat and the convenience of power windows with one-touch functionality. This modernized classic powerhouse will certainly make you smile the second you get behind the wheel! Our Dodge has been carefully built with quality materials as well as safety features such as multi-stage airbags and stability control to keep you out of harm's way. This Challenger SXT's smooth, comfortable ride, sport-like handling, and huge trunk will have you either enjoying your youth or re-living it!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDZAGXFH822010

Stock: H822010

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020