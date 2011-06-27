  1. Home
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,075$1,839$2,224
Clean$959$1,641$1,991
Average$728$1,246$1,525
Rough$496$850$1,059
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,537$3,343$3,733
Clean$2,264$2,984$3,342
Average$1,718$2,265$2,560
Rough$1,172$1,545$1,778
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,755$3,120$3,809
Clean$1,566$2,784$3,410
Average$1,188$2,113$2,612
Rough$811$1,442$1,814
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,293$2,350$2,885
Clean$1,154$2,097$2,583
Average$875$1,592$1,979
Rough$597$1,086$1,374
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,845$2,893$3,416
Clean$1,646$2,582$3,059
Average$1,249$1,959$2,343
Rough$852$1,337$1,627
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,180$3,418$4,036
Clean$1,945$3,050$3,614
Average$1,476$2,315$2,768
Rough$1,007$1,580$1,922
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,501$2,708$3,318
Clean$1,339$2,417$2,970
Average$1,016$1,834$2,275
Rough$693$1,252$1,580
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,858$3,041$3,636
Clean$1,658$2,714$3,255
Average$1,258$2,060$2,493
Rough$858$1,406$1,731
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,130$3,442$4,100
Clean$1,901$3,072$3,670
Average$1,442$2,331$2,811
Rough$984$1,591$1,952
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,484$2,536$3,067
Clean$1,324$2,263$2,745
Average$1,005$1,718$2,103
Rough$686$1,172$1,460
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,636$3,172
Clean$1,401$2,353$2,840
Average$1,063$1,786$2,175
Rough$725$1,219$1,511
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,161$3,418$4,046
Clean$1,928$3,050$3,623
Average$1,463$2,315$2,775
Rough$998$1,580$1,927
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,819$3,129$3,789
Clean$1,623$2,792$3,392
Average$1,232$2,119$2,598
Rough$840$1,446$1,805
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,302$3,610$4,263
Clean$2,054$3,222$3,817
Average$1,559$2,445$2,924
Rough$1,063$1,669$2,030
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,543$2,760$3,375
Clean$1,377$2,464$3,021
Average$1,045$1,870$2,314
Rough$713$1,276$1,607
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,849$3,128$3,770
Clean$1,650$2,791$3,375
Average$1,252$2,119$2,585
Rough$854$1,446$1,795
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Ford F-250 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $959 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,641 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $959 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,641 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Ford F-250, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $959 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,641 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Ford F-250. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Ford F-250 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Ford F-250 ranges from $496 to $2,224, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Ford F-250 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.