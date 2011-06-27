Estimated values
1998 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,075
|$1,839
|$2,224
|Clean
|$959
|$1,641
|$1,991
|Average
|$728
|$1,246
|$1,525
|Rough
|$496
|$850
|$1,059
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,537
|$3,343
|$3,733
|Clean
|$2,264
|$2,984
|$3,342
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,265
|$2,560
|Rough
|$1,172
|$1,545
|$1,778
1998 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$3,120
|$3,809
|Clean
|$1,566
|$2,784
|$3,410
|Average
|$1,188
|$2,113
|$2,612
|Rough
|$811
|$1,442
|$1,814
1998 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,293
|$2,350
|$2,885
|Clean
|$1,154
|$2,097
|$2,583
|Average
|$875
|$1,592
|$1,979
|Rough
|$597
|$1,086
|$1,374
1998 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,845
|$2,893
|$3,416
|Clean
|$1,646
|$2,582
|$3,059
|Average
|$1,249
|$1,959
|$2,343
|Rough
|$852
|$1,337
|$1,627
1998 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,180
|$3,418
|$4,036
|Clean
|$1,945
|$3,050
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,476
|$2,315
|$2,768
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,580
|$1,922
1998 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,708
|$3,318
|Clean
|$1,339
|$2,417
|$2,970
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,834
|$2,275
|Rough
|$693
|$1,252
|$1,580
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,858
|$3,041
|$3,636
|Clean
|$1,658
|$2,714
|$3,255
|Average
|$1,258
|$2,060
|$2,493
|Rough
|$858
|$1,406
|$1,731
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,130
|$3,442
|$4,100
|Clean
|$1,901
|$3,072
|$3,670
|Average
|$1,442
|$2,331
|$2,811
|Rough
|$984
|$1,591
|$1,952
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,484
|$2,536
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,324
|$2,263
|$2,745
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,718
|$2,103
|Rough
|$686
|$1,172
|$1,460
1998 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,636
|$3,172
|Clean
|$1,401
|$2,353
|$2,840
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,786
|$2,175
|Rough
|$725
|$1,219
|$1,511
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,161
|$3,418
|$4,046
|Clean
|$1,928
|$3,050
|$3,623
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,315
|$2,775
|Rough
|$998
|$1,580
|$1,927
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,819
|$3,129
|$3,789
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,792
|$3,392
|Average
|$1,232
|$2,119
|$2,598
|Rough
|$840
|$1,446
|$1,805
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,302
|$3,610
|$4,263
|Clean
|$2,054
|$3,222
|$3,817
|Average
|$1,559
|$2,445
|$2,924
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,669
|$2,030
1998 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,760
|$3,375
|Clean
|$1,377
|$2,464
|$3,021
|Average
|$1,045
|$1,870
|$2,314
|Rough
|$713
|$1,276
|$1,607
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
1998 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$3,128
|$3,770
|Clean
|$1,650
|$2,791
|$3,375
|Average
|$1,252
|$2,119
|$2,585
|Rough
|$854
|$1,446
|$1,795