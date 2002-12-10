Used 1998 Ford F-250 for Sale Near Me
- 254,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Salem Autosports - Trevor / Wisconsin
Visit Salem Autosports online at www.salemautosports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 262-862-9100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-250 with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTFF28W0VCA60857
Stock: 60857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,049 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,973
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Are you interested in a simply awesome car? Then take a look at this workhorse 1997 Ford F-250... Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! Ready for anything! 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD!! Less than 84k Miles!!! Just Arrived.. Safety equipment includes: ABS...Other features include: 2 Doors, 4x4, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 0 and EPA city (mpg): 0, 4WD Type - Part-time, Auxiliary gas tank - 19.0 gal....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-250 with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTHX26GXVEB38234
Stock: B38234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 136,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
F-250 HD trim. WAS $9,995. 4x4. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4 Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $9,995. VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia CJD of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Chrysler or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-250 with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTHX26G0VEA97760
Stock: VEA97760V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 80,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Sage Auto Sales - High Point / North Carolina
Beautiful color. We finance. BUY here PAY here. Bad credit No credit NO PROBLEM! FREE CARFAX!! Call Bri at 336 884 5080 for more info or apply at www.sageautonc.com Thank you and have a great day. Serving the Triad for over 35 years. Fast and easy on lot financing. Bad credit no credit no problem!! We own the bank!! Most vehicles come with a 3000 mile/ 3 month limited warranty. schedule your test drive today. Call 336-884-5080 and ask for Bri!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-250 with Extended Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTEX2763VCA14045
Stock: 4483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1996 Ford F-25062,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,421
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This rock-solid F-250, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you*** This 1996 Ford F-250 has less than 63k miles... This is the perfect, do-it-all car that is guaranteed to amaze you with its versatility... Spotless! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** Other features include: 2 Doors, 4x4, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 0 and EPA city (mpg): 0, 4WD Type - Part-time, Clock - In-radio display...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford F-250 with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTHX26GXTEB11225
Stock: B11225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 74,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,850
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified F-250 today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Ford F-250 also includes Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cassette.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified F-250 today, worry free! WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Xlt Preferred Equipment. This Ford F-250 also includes Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cassette. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cassette, Cloth Interior Surface, Active (Manual) Belts; Extended Cab; Regular Bed; 3/4 Ton - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT with Extended Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTHX25G0TEA24127
Stock: C755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-16-2020
- used
1995 Ford F-250202,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Mangold Ford - Eureka / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford F-250 with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTHF26H3SLA10565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1992 Ford F-250119,432 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
The workman’s truck for decades has always been the Ford F series with features and reliability unmatched by its rivals. Over 70yrs of the pickup truck has been enjoyed by many and will continue to be sought after by the masses. Pleased to present this very impressive and rugged rig for your enjoyment. Build from the factory in the 1 Ton capacity with the single cab setup. This Ford F250 Custom is in great shape and only 118k miles have been logged on the pickup. Vehicle was sold in Michigan when new and has remained in the Great Lakes state for its entire life. It is very evident that the truck was not abused or neglected and left to rot away as the body is straight, underneath is clean and runs and drives smoothly. The Vehicle was recently serviced with new rear gas tank, new fuel pump, battery, new Headman long tube headers and muffler, fresh fluids and recent window tint. The 4x4 engages properly and the massive 33in Wild Country tires fit properly under the larger wheel flares on the body. Black out grill, fender flares, black tubular step bars and camper style mirrors set this apart. Just installed is a new carpet kit, spray in bed liner, and trailer package. Vehicle fires up with ease, has a great sound and progresses thru the gears with ease. Vehicle is optioned with the rear sliding rear window as well that gives you even more fresh air as you drive your pickup anywhere you want to go.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Ford F-250 with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTHF26H3NLA36295
Stock: P4245 G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
