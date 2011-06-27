Estimated values
1995 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$851
|$1,503
|$1,832
|Clean
|$759
|$1,341
|$1,640
|Average
|$576
|$1,017
|$1,255
|Rough
|$392
|$692
|$870
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,921
|$2,344
|Clean
|$965
|$1,713
|$2,098
|Average
|$732
|$1,299
|$1,606
|Rough
|$498
|$885
|$1,114
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-250 Special 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$795
|$1,277
|$1,518
|Clean
|$709
|$1,140
|$1,359
|Average
|$537
|$864
|$1,040
|Rough
|$366
|$589
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$931
|$1,618
|$1,965
|Clean
|$830
|$1,444
|$1,759
|Average
|$629
|$1,095
|$1,346
|Rough
|$428
|$746
|$934
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$836
|$1,377
|$1,650
|Clean
|$746
|$1,229
|$1,477
|Average
|$565
|$932
|$1,130
|Rough
|$385
|$635
|$784
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$1,872
|$2,217
|Clean
|$1,053
|$1,670
|$1,984
|Average
|$798
|$1,266
|$1,519
|Rough
|$543
|$863
|$1,053
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,114
|$1,767
|$2,093
|Clean
|$994
|$1,576
|$1,873
|Average
|$753
|$1,195
|$1,434
|Rough
|$513
|$814
|$994
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$824
|$1,307
|$1,549
|Clean
|$735
|$1,166
|$1,386
|Average
|$557
|$884
|$1,061
|Rough
|$379
|$602
|$736
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,217
|$1,518
|Clean
|$556
|$1,086
|$1,359
|Average
|$421
|$823
|$1,040
|Rough
|$287
|$561
|$721