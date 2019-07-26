2020 Jaguar F-PACE Review

Thanks to incremental updates, the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace has fixed a handful of its shortcomings. The diesel engine may be gone this year, but now Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, providing an excellent alternative to the F-Pace's somewhat frustrating infotainment interface. While the F-Pace is technically a compact luxury SUV, it's on the large size for the class. So on top of the handsome Jaguar looks and sport sedan-like handling, you also get plenty of second-row room and cargo space. We've found a lot to like in the F-Pace, especially if you opt for the smooth and powerful V6 engine. But its too-hard ride and subpar interior materials in lower trims are notable demerits. We are glad to see Jaguar standing behind its product and offering a strong warranty, which makes the F-Pace a bit more appealing. But, as is par for the course in the luxury market, once you start adding options, the F-Pace's price climbs sharply from its reasonable starting point. Competitors offer more comfort and better tech for the same money (such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, which receives its own infotainment updates for 2020), but the Jaguar's driving experience continues to set it apart. What's it like to live with the F-Pace? For more information on the Jaguar F-Pace of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 35t Prestige. We cover everything from in-car tech to fuel efficiency. The F-Pace's performance and style won many of us over, but we all took issue with its ride comfort, price and infotainment system. The 2020 F-Pace is offered with smartphone integration, an updated infotainment system, and a few driver assist systems that were not available on our long-term test vehicle, but most of our observations still apply.

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The F-Pace looks great and provides engaging driving dynamics, a roomy passenger space, and plenty of cargo room. It makes comfort trade-offs for its sportiness and is saddled with clunky infotainment tech and subpar interior materials for the class. While the base four-cylinder is satisfactory, it lags behind competitors in terms of performance and real-world efficiency.

How does it drive? 7.5

The sport-tuned suspension helps the F-Pace hide its weight, and it handles more like a sporty sedan, eager to change direction. The responsive and smooth transmission makes the most of the engine's output and has good logic for typical driving. The brakes are likewise strong, with smooth action and an easy-to-modulate pedal.



There's a lack of on-center feel from the steering, and road feedback is minimal, but it's precise enough for spirited driving and light enough for daily duty. The base four-cylinder is a bit of a letdown, without the responsive power delivery we want in this class. Stepping up to the optional V6 provides an above-average experience and knocks several seconds off the 25t's 8.4-second 0-60 mph time.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The comfortable front seats are on the firm side, but not hard, and the cushions provide hours of comfort. The rear seatbacks are set at a good angle and similarly cushioned. There's good coverage from the cabin air vents, but the climate control seems to let cabin temperature fluctuate more than we'd like.



Unfortunately, the F-Pace's ride is rougher than we expect in this class. On 20-inch (or larger) wheels, the F-Pace is fidgety and busy over small bumps, although big bumps are handled reasonably well. The engine note isn't the most pleasant, but it's not too loud. There's also definite road noise over bumps, although road and wind noise is otherwise admirably limited on many road surfaces.

How’s the interior? 7.0

With a somewhat sport-oriented nature, the F-Pace makes concessions to some of the more hospitable qualities of a midsize SUV. The driving position is comfortable, with a good amount of adjustability, and it feels lower in the vehicle, enhancing the F-Pace's sportiness. The rear seat has plenty of headroom and can accommodate three adults. However, getting in and out requires taller passengers to duck in, and shorter passengers will encounter a high sill to step over.



Some controls, such as the window switches, are oddly placed, and controls that require using the touchscreen (such as seat heating) are distracting. Visibility is good thanks to large windows everywhere but the rear, where the view is compromised.

How’s the tech? 6.5

Our F-Pace's technological strengths rest on its well-sorted driver aids, but it falls short of the competition. Jaguar's infotainment system looks good, but its behavior generally doesn't live up to its looks: It can prove unresponsive and take your attention off the road, and the navigation system is less functional and easy to use than competitors. Fortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard and are much better connectivity solutions.



The F-Pace offers some safety aids as standard equipment, which we appreciate in the luxury class. We also found these systems work well. Adaptive cruise is likewise capable. However, it's not quite as sophisticated as what Mercedes and BMW have on offer.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The F-Pace proves that a sport-leaning SUV can also be surprisingly practical. Highlights include a generous cargo area (beware the full-size spare erodes cargo volume) and a towing capacity of nearly 5,300 pounds (more than most competitors). If you don't opt for the full-size spare, you get one of the roomiest cargo spaces in the segment at 33.5 square feet. Cat imitates workhorse.



The in-cabin storage could be better. There are some creative nooks for small items, but most aren't big enough to be useful. The center armrest and glovebox offer the most volume, but the interior doesn't feel remarkably space-efficient.

How economical is it? 7.0

The four-cylinder F-Pace achieves an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined (22 city/27 highway), which is on par with the segment. We logged 21.7 mpg on our standard 116-mile evaluation loop, rather short of the EPA estimates. The six-cylinder only manages a 20 mpg combined EPA rating, but in our testing it was much easier to match or exceed that mileage in normal driving.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Aesthetics are a strong suit of the F-Pace even if the tactile quality doesn't quite measure up to others in its segment. But the starting price is attractive, and some of the ownership factors are compelling. Roadside assistance and maintenance are covered for an impressive five years/60,000 miles, and warranty coverage outmatches that of its German competitors.



While the F-Pace looks good, interior materials fall short of the standard set by competitors in the base trim. You can opt for nicer surface coverings, but that requires moving up trim levels, which can quickly compound the vehicle's price.

Wildcard 8.5

Jaguar nailed the design of the F-Pace, with strong brand DNA that links this compact SUV to the rest of its kin and a look that comes across as entirely organic. It also got the driving dynamics down. While not perfect, the F-Pace provides an excellent over-the-road experience.



With decent power, a cooperative gearbox and handling dynamics enhanced with smart electronics, the F-Pace is as entertaining as it is easy to drive. You might actually forget you didn't buy a sport sedan.

Which F-PACE does Edmunds recommend?

There's nothing particularly wrong with a four-cylinder F-Pace, but considering that this vehicle's strength is its driving character we think the S is the F-Pace to get. The supercharged V6 is perfectly suited to the big cat, and the S comes with an excellent equipment loadout, including some much-needed upgrades to interior surface coverings. If the S trim's price tag is off-putting, the 30t Prestige makes for a nice middle ground.

Jaguar F-PACE models

The F-Pace comes in seven trim levels with four engine variants. All versions have standard all-wheel drive and use an eight-speed automatic transmission.