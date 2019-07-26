2020 Jaguar F-PACE
What’s new
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now standard
- Diesel engine option discontinued
- Two limited-edition appearance packages available for 2020
- Part of the first F-Pace generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Available supercharged V6 delivers quick and powerful acceleration
- Outdoes many rivals on cargo space
- Handles and brakes like a sport sedan
- Interior materials disappoint for a luxury SUV at this price
- The larger the wheels, the poorer the ride comfort
- More road and wind noise in the cabin than competitors
2020 Jaguar F-PACE Review
Thanks to incremental updates, the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace has fixed a handful of its shortcomings. The diesel engine may be gone this year, but now Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, providing an excellent alternative to the F-Pace's somewhat frustrating infotainment interface. While the F-Pace is technically a compact luxury SUV, it's on the large size for the class. So on top of the handsome Jaguar looks and sport sedan-like handling, you also get plenty of second-row room and cargo space.
We've found a lot to like in the F-Pace, especially if you opt for the smooth and powerful V6 engine. But its too-hard ride and subpar interior materials in lower trims are notable demerits. We are glad to see Jaguar standing behind its product and offering a strong warranty, which makes the F-Pace a bit more appealing.
But, as is par for the course in the luxury market, once you start adding options, the F-Pace's price climbs sharply from its reasonable starting point. Competitors offer more comfort and better tech for the same money (such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, which receives its own infotainment updates for 2020), but the Jaguar's driving experience continues to set it apart.
What's it like to live with the F-Pace?
For more information on the Jaguar F-Pace of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 35t Prestige. We cover everything from in-car tech to fuel efficiency. The F-Pace's performance and style won many of us over, but we all took issue with its ride comfort, price and infotainment system. The 2020 F-Pace is offered with smartphone integration, an updated infotainment system, and a few driver assist systems that were not available on our long-term test vehicle, but most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
There's a lack of on-center feel from the steering, and road feedback is minimal, but it's precise enough for spirited driving and light enough for daily duty. The base four-cylinder is a bit of a letdown, without the responsive power delivery we want in this class. Stepping up to the optional V6 provides an above-average experience and knocks several seconds off the 25t's 8.4-second 0-60 mph time.
How comfortable is it?7.0
Unfortunately, the F-Pace's ride is rougher than we expect in this class. On 20-inch (or larger) wheels, the F-Pace is fidgety and busy over small bumps, although big bumps are handled reasonably well. The engine note isn't the most pleasant, but it's not too loud. There's also definite road noise over bumps, although road and wind noise is otherwise admirably limited on many road surfaces.
How’s the interior?7.0
Some controls, such as the window switches, are oddly placed, and controls that require using the touchscreen (such as seat heating) are distracting. Visibility is good thanks to large windows everywhere but the rear, where the view is compromised.
How’s the tech?6.5
The F-Pace offers some safety aids as standard equipment, which we appreciate in the luxury class. We also found these systems work well. Adaptive cruise is likewise capable. However, it's not quite as sophisticated as what Mercedes and BMW have on offer.
How’s the storage?7.5
The in-cabin storage could be better. There are some creative nooks for small items, but most aren't big enough to be useful. The center armrest and glovebox offer the most volume, but the interior doesn't feel remarkably space-efficient.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
While the F-Pace looks good, interior materials fall short of the standard set by competitors in the base trim. You can opt for nicer surface coverings, but that requires moving up trim levels, which can quickly compound the vehicle's price.
Wildcard8.5
With decent power, a cooperative gearbox and handling dynamics enhanced with smart electronics, the F-Pace is as entertaining as it is easy to drive. You might actually forget you didn't buy a sport sedan.
Which F-PACE does Edmunds recommend?
Jaguar F-PACE models
The F-Pace comes in seven trim levels with four engine variants. All versions have standard all-wheel drive and use an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base, Premium and Prestige trims all come standard with a 247-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and 25t badging. A high-output version of this engine, which makes 296 hp and comes with 30t badging, is optional for the Premium and the Prestige.
The base F-Pace is actually quite nicely equipped. You get a power panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, and smartphone integration all standard, for example, along with a basic set of active safety features.
Moving up to the Premium doesn't get you much in the way of extra standard features beyond four-way driver lumbar support and auto-dimming side mirrors. But far more options are available, including additional driver aids, navigation and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
The Prestige trim adds more luxury and safety with upgraded headlights, leather upholstery, upgraded interior coverings, and more technology features such as navigation and InControl app connectivity.
The Portfolio trim provides more luxury, with features such as upgraded leather seats with more adjustability, seat ventilation, a cooled glovebox, an 825-watt Meridian stereo, and adaptive LED headlights. The F-Pace Portfolio is only available with the 30t engine configuration.
From there, Jaguar offers two sport-focused trims for the F-Pace. The R-Sport has both aesthetic add-ons to make the vehicle look sportier and practical upgrades such as adaptive LED headlights. The equipment is largely the same as the Prestige trim but with leather sport seats. It can be optioned with either the 25t or 30t powertrain.
For 2020, there are two limited-edition appearance packages based on the R-Sport trim. The Chequered Flag edition comes with the 25t powertrain and a few unique visual upgrades, while the 300 Sport edition has its own visual cues and the 30t powertrain.
The S is our favorite trim, and it takes the F-Pace's driving experience to the next level with its 380-horsepower supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. The S also has sporty accents along with the same additional features as the R-Sport.
At the top of the range, the absolutely bonkers SVR sports a 550-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine. The all-wheel-drive system and brakes are upgraded to handle the extra power, and you get a full suite of luxury features.
The full driver aids suite — with adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, steering assist, a surround-view camera, and park assist — is an optional add-on for all trim levels beyond the F-Pace Premium. Although, you can option the Premium with some of these features. Other stand-alone options include an adaptive suspension and a head-up display.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car is underrated. It’s quick, handles great and has plenty of room for 2 kids and their stuff. Getting them in and out of car seats is also easy. Car isn’t to low or high but great level for loading and unloading. Super comfortable on the highway with minimal road noise and getting around 27 mpg. Love the steering wheel and stiffer suspension that make it feel like you’re driving a sports car. Touchscreen is huge and works well. Car is covered by an excellent warranty for peace of mind. Only gripes, they are minor, are heated/ventilated seats accessed only through touchscreen(there is a physical button to shortcut to this section though) and occasionally on startup the touchscreen responds a little slowly (restarting the vehicle, much like a cell phone restart seems to resolve it). Excellent crossover.
Test drove and owned many luxury sport SUV like the 2020 Porsche’s Cayenne turbo S , Mercedes GLE 63 , GLS 63 and BMW X5M. And I really love this cars unique style and sporty feel. The interior seats are not only comfortable but gorgeous, I very much like the ride quality. And I love the fact that this car will not be in every driveway in America ooh and did I mention how fast it is. And also having own so many luxury brands this is first , but definitely not my last JAG.
Originally had sights set on premium trim for cost reasons. After my dealer convinced me to look and drive a Prestige trim, I realized this is the starting point. A car of this caliber must have a upscale interior that includes leather. 25 t was surprising and adequate but the 30t was the winner on the highway . Sounds like a 4 cylinder but it is worth it to me for improved gas mileage. Supercharged 6 is a big jump in price. Start air pressure in normal load, 43 psi and ride smoothed out on 20 inch rims. Can go to 34 for light load so plenty of room to soften ride if to much road feel. Dynamic sport mode is excellent and puts the fun back in driving. Paddles are great. Warranty and maintenance are some of the best, company trying to instill confidence. Much to learn with driver assist, infotainment and general car operation. My dealer was very helpful giving initial tutorial. In a sea of X3 and GLC, the FPace is an Island I am happy to be on. Shop it and see if you agree.
The Dealership in Indianapolis is first class. Tom Wood The F pace drives great with the sporty ride. Very happy with the purchase along with excellent warranty. The appleplay with the upgraded 850 watt radio is a must have. Its nice to drive down the street in a Jaguar suv and be noticed as driving something different in the luxury suv market. D.B.
Features & Specs
|25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$47,800
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$62,100
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
|25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,200
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SVR 4dr SUV AWD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$80,600
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|550 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-PACE safety features:
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Detects potential hazards crossing your path via camera and provides a visual warning on the central screen.
- Forward Vehicle Guidance
- Helps drivers maneuver in tight spaces by providing a virtual image of the vehicle overlaid with wheel projections respective to steering.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies a steering correction to help direct the vehicle back into its lane if the system detects unintentional lane drift.
Jaguar F-Pace vs. the competition
Jaguar F-Pace vs. Jaguar E-Pace
The E-Pace is the F-Pace's little brother, a subcompact SUV with even more style than its big brother. While it doesn't offer the same more powerful engine options, and the back seat and cargo space are much smaller, it has an even nicer interior dressed in more upscale materials. But you won't save much money picking the smaller E-Pace.
Jaguar F-Pace vs. Porsche Macan
The Macan is smaller than the F-Pace, inside and out, but it might just be the best-driving small SUV on the market. There's a range of powertrains available, although nothing as wild as the F-Pace SVR's V8. Still, if your top priority is on-road performance and fun, the Macan is definitely worth checking out.
Jaguar F-Pace vs. BMW X5
The X5 is technically a size class larger than the F-Pace — it's a midsize rather than a compact — but the two-row version offers the same cargo space. The X5 can be outfitted with a third row suitable for children, and overall has a more compliant ride and upscale feel than the F-Pace. It can also be had with a powerful and refined V8.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar F-PACE a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE:
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now standard
- Diesel engine option discontinued
- Two limited-edition appearance packages available for 2020
- Part of the first F-Pace generation introduced for 2017
Is the Jaguar F-PACE reliable?
Is the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar F-PACE?
The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar F-PACE is the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,200.
Other versions include:
- 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,800
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $62,100
- 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,200
- SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $80,600
- 25t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,400
- 25t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,500
- 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,200
- 30t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $59,500
- 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,600
- 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $62,000
- 30t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,800
- 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,200
What are the different models of Jaguar F-PACE?
More about the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
2020 Jaguar F-PACE Overview
The 2020 Jaguar F-PACE is offered in the following submodels: F-PACE SVR, F-PACE SUV. Available styles include 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 25t Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 F-PACE 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 F-PACE.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 F-PACE featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jaguar F-PACE?
2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
The 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $92,248. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) is trending $8,251 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,251 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $83,997.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) is 8.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $67,332. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $8,611 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,611 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,721.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,820. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $9,369 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $9,369 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,451.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 17.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,057. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $7,130 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,130 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,927.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 11.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Jaguar F-PACES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jaguar F-PACE for sale near. There are currently 45 new 2020 F-PACES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,165 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,339 on a used or CPO 2020 F-PACE available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Jaguar F-PACEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar F-PACE for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,098.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,100.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jaguar F-PACE?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
