Used 1995 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews
One tough truck!
I have had this truck 8 years going on 9. It's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. It never quits. It has so much torque. I haven't found anything I couldn't pull. I plow snow with it and drive it daily. The guys at Ford knew something when they built this model and year. It's a consistent performer. I'm not even close to being bored with it. It continues to surprise me and excite me every time that I drive it.
nice truck
I recently purchased a '95. Its an XLT 4x4 with the 5.8 and a 5 speed. I am very pleased with this truck. It has good road manners, and shines offroad. This truck loves the mud and is at home on the trail. The manual locking hubs are a pain, though they are strong. Overall, this is a great truck. My only gripe is poor(13 mpg) gas mileage, but it's a truck. If I wanted good gas mileage I would have bought a Prius.
public display of horsepower
I love my truck even though I've done a lot lot to it. Bought it at 121,000 miles; at 140,000 miles had to rebuild the engine - new Crane cam, pistions, pushrods, lifters, new alternator, new water pump but the alt and water pump lasted 125,000 miles. Factory original 2 sets of tires also put a k&n air filter Only use Rotella T 5-40 full synthetic and platnium plugs, premium wires premium every thing - also have a goose neck hitch and full range of 6 axle trailer brake and all lights, even rv hook ups pushing 270hp and 400 ft pds
It never stops
I brought this truck 2 years old with 30,000 miles on it. Since then I've put 170,000 miles on it without changing anything other than the battery. I haven't even been real good about the maintenance. Tranny fluid changed twice and the oil (only synthetic) every 5-8,000 miles, but I did have dual oil filters on it til the hose burst.
bad azz blue truck
Bought my truck from a auction in 2010, the truck has 10,256.....thats right 10256 orginal miles. No turn back of mile cause the one and only owner was the US government...confirmed it with car fax. truck is in great shape, runs great and looks great too....no rust on body. Some rust (age 15 yrs) underneith. The roads in michigan are really bad. My other cars got ripped apart from pot holes....now my truck makes the pot holes!!
