Used 1995 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews

One tough truck! matt , 01/10/2007 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had this truck 8 years going on 9. It's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. It never quits. It has so much torque. I haven't found anything I couldn't pull. I plow snow with it and drive it daily. The guys at Ford knew something when they built this model and year. It's a consistent performer. I'm not even close to being bored with it. It continues to surprise me and excite me every time that I drive it. Report Abuse

nice truck Matt , 10/15/2006 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a '95. Its an XLT 4x4 with the 5.8 and a 5 speed. I am very pleased with this truck. It has good road manners, and shines offroad. This truck loves the mud and is at home on the trail. The manual locking hubs are a pain, though they are strong. Overall, this is a great truck. My only gripe is poor(13 mpg) gas mileage, but it's a truck. If I wanted good gas mileage I would have bought a Prius. Report Abuse

public display of horsepower pdh , 02/23/2005 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my truck even though I've done a lot lot to it. Bought it at 121,000 miles; at 140,000 miles had to rebuild the engine - new Crane cam, pistions, pushrods, lifters, new alternator, new water pump but the alt and water pump lasted 125,000 miles. Factory original 2 sets of tires also put a k&n air filter Only use Rotella T 5-40 full synthetic and platnium plugs, premium wires premium every thing - also have a goose neck hitch and full range of 6 axle trailer brake and all lights, even rv hook ups pushing 270hp and 400 ft pds Report Abuse

It never stops Sass-quatch , 09/29/2010 4 of 6 people found this review helpful I brought this truck 2 years old with 30,000 miles on it. Since then I've put 170,000 miles on it without changing anything other than the battery. I haven't even been real good about the maintenance. Tranny fluid changed twice and the oil (only synthetic) every 5-8,000 miles, but I did have dual oil filters on it til the hose burst. Report Abuse