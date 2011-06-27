Overall rating

It's not very often that a new model comes on the market that's so vastly improved it raises the bar for the entire category. That's the case, however, with the debut of the all-new 2017 Ford F-250.

Along with the other two models that make up the Ford Super Duty truck lineup (namely the F-350 and F-450, both reviewed separately), this full-size pickup has been reworked from the ground up. The improvements to the F-250 range from beefier underpinnings and more powerful engines to roomier interiors that can be equipped with a host of convenience and technology features, all designed to make this heavy-duty pickup a good deal more capable.

Knowing these trucks will be doing some heavy lifting, Ford's engineers started by giving the F-250 substantially larger frame rails and crossmembers made out of 95 percent high-strength steel. To compensate for the extra bulk, the truck's body panels and pickup box are now made out of lightweight aluminum (just as the F-150 received recently) that Ford says is both more dent-resistant and makes the new truck hundreds of pounds lighter than previous generations.

Then there's the list of newly available technology, from bright LED headlights to adaptive cruise control with collision warning to a multicamera system that gives the driver a 360-degree view around the truck, something that's invaluable in maneuvering through tight spaces. A host of towing-related technologies have been added, too, including an improved blind-spot monitoring system that covers the length of the trailer, a pair of rearview cameras to aid trailer hookup, an integrated trailer tire-pressure monitoring system, and a backup camera that can be mounted on the tail of the trailer itself.

Of course, the F-250 has some equally burly competitors in the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD (and its GMC Sierra 2500HD sibling) and the Ram 2500 pickup. Though all offer serious hauling and towing capabilities and surprisingly civilized demeanors, the Ford Super Duty F-250 has enough new features to give it an edge in this hotly contested category.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Ford F-250 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control and hill start assist. Front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags that cover both rows of seats are also standard. Inflatable rear seat belts are offered as an option on all crew-cab models. Ford's post-crash alert system is standard, as is the automaker's MyKey feature that allows owners to set restrictions for the protection of younger drivers.

Rear parking sensors are standard on Lariat and higher trim levels, while a rearview camera is standard on XLT models and above. A surround-view camera system that provides a 360-degree view around the vehicle is part of the optional Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System. This option package can also be had with a separate camera meant to be mounted on the customer's trailer and viewed on the in-dash display.

Other options include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and coverage for trailers up to 33 feet, adaptive cruise control with collision warning and brake support, and lane departure warning and intervention. Available trailer tire-pressure monitoring reduces the chance of a trailer tire blowout.