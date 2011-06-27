  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 generates immense power and torque
  • Stronger frame and suspension enable increased payload and tow ratings
  • Aluminum body reduces overall weight and improves efficiency
  • Spacious new cabs offer many convenience and technology options
  • Price tag soars with options
  • Takes up even more parking space than the last-generation version
  • XL base model lacks many expected features
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's not very often that a new model comes on the market that's so vastly improved it raises the bar for the entire category. That's the case, however, with the debut of the all-new 2017 Ford F-250.

Along with the other two models that make up the Ford Super Duty truck lineup (namely the F-350 and F-450, both reviewed separately), this full-size pickup has been reworked from the ground up. The improvements to the F-250 range from beefier underpinnings and more powerful engines to roomier interiors that can be equipped with a host of convenience and technology features, all designed to make this heavy-duty pickup a good deal more capable.

Knowing these trucks will be doing some heavy lifting, Ford's engineers started by giving the F-250 substantially larger frame rails and crossmembers made out of 95 percent high-strength steel. To compensate for the extra bulk, the truck's body panels and pickup box are now made out of lightweight aluminum (just as the F-150 received recently) that Ford says is both more dent-resistant and makes the new truck hundreds of pounds lighter than previous generations.

Then there's the list of newly available technology, from bright LED headlights to adaptive cruise control with collision warning to a multicamera system that gives the driver a 360-degree view around the truck, something that's invaluable in maneuvering through tight spaces. A host of towing-related technologies have been added, too, including an improved blind-spot monitoring system that covers the length of the trailer, a pair of rearview cameras to aid trailer hookup, an integrated trailer tire-pressure monitoring system, and a backup camera that can be mounted on the tail of the trailer itself.

Of course, the F-250 has some equally burly competitors in the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD (and its GMC Sierra 2500HD sibling) and the Ram 2500 pickup. Though all offer serious hauling and towing capabilities and surprisingly civilized demeanors, the Ford Super Duty F-250 has enough new features to give it an edge in this hotly contested category.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Ford F-250 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control and hill start assist. Front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags that cover both rows of seats are also standard. Inflatable rear seat belts are offered as an option on all crew-cab models. Ford's post-crash alert system is standard, as is the automaker's MyKey feature that allows owners to set restrictions for the protection of younger drivers.

Rear parking sensors are standard on Lariat and higher trim levels, while a rearview camera is standard on XLT models and above. A surround-view camera system that provides a 360-degree view around the vehicle is part of the optional Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System. This option package can also be had with a separate camera meant to be mounted on the customer's trailer and viewed on the in-dash display.

Other options include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and coverage for trailers up to 33 feet, adaptive cruise control with collision warning and brake support, and lane departure warning and intervention. Available trailer tire-pressure monitoring reduces the chance of a trailer tire blowout.

2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2017 Ford F-250 is a full-size, heavy-duty pickup available in five trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum. It is also offered in regular cab, extended-cab (a.k.a. SuperCab) and crew-cab body styles and with a choice of 6.75- and 8-foot bed lengths.

Base XL models come standard with a 17-inch steel wheels, black grille and bumpers, front tow hooks, manual front locking hubs (four-wheel-drive models), auto on/off headlights, intermittent wipers, manually adjustable telescoping towing mirrors, a removable locking tailgate with tailgate lift assist, a 2.5-inch trailer hitch receiver (with 2-inch insert), air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, vinyl floor covering, manual windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a dual glovebox, an overhead console with storage bins (extended and crew cabs only), a driver information display and a four-speaker AM/FM audio system (six speakers in extended- and crew-cab models).

Step up the the XLT and you get 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome grille and front and rear bumpers, manually telescoping power-adjustable, heated mirrors with built-in turn signals, four locking cleats in the bed, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, carpeted floor covering, rear under-seat lockable storage, power windows and locks, rear privacy glass (extended- and crew-cab models only), cruise control, a rearview camera, an alarm system, the Sync voice-controlled infotainment system with a 4.2-inch display and USB charging port and an AM/FM/CD audio system with satellite radio.

Springing for the midrange Lariat trim level gets you bright-finished 18-inch alloy wheels, an electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system (four-wheel-drive models only), foglights, power-folding, telescoping outside mirrors (plus driver-side auto-dimming and integrated spotlights), tubular side steps, a power sliding rear window, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a rear-seat center armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch center touchscreen display, an upgraded Sync 3 voice-controlled infotainment system, two 110-volt household-style power outlets, and a premium Sony 10-speaker audio system with two USB charging ports.

The Western-themed King Ranch model, which is offered on crew-cab models only, adds unique alloy wheels, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a body-color grille, accent-color bumpers and lower body trim, LED box lighting, unique fender badges, keyless entry/start, remote start, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.

Choosing the top-of-the-line Platinum model, again offered on crew-cab models only, gets you 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive steering, LED headlights, LED foglights, power running boards, a remote tailgate release, a built-in tailgate step, LED taillights, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and multicontour front seats.

Many of the standard features offered on upper trim levels are offered as options on the rest of the lineup. Other noteworthy options include a power sunroof, a heavy-duty trailer tow package (offered only with the turbodiesel engine), a massive 48-gallon fuel tank, a fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch prep package, adaptive cruise control and collision warning with brake support, skid plates (four-wheel-drive models only), an Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System (a total of seven cameras), a separate rearview camera that can be mounted on a customer's trailer, trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a spray-in bedliner.

The 2017 Ford F-250 comes standard with the familiar 6.2-liter gasoline V8 that's been tweaked to up the output to 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. Also available is a revised version of the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 that now puts out an impressive 440 hp and a whopping 925 lb-ft of torque.

Both engines are mated to six-speed automatic transmissions. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is offered as an option.

Properly equipped, the F-250 is rated to tow conventional trailers up to 18,000 pounds and fifth-wheel/gooseneck trailers up to 18,600 pounds. A two-wheel-drive regular cab F-250 has a maximum payload of 4,200 pounds, and the popular crew-cab 4WD can carry a maximum of 3,450 pounds.

Driving

On the road, the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty's beefier frame and fine-tuned suspension combine to give it a more solid feeling. Handling feels more confident than the previous generation, and the ride quality is also improved.

The steering has the familiar slow and deliberate response with the standard set-up. The optional adaptive steering makes a distinct improvement by altering the steering ratio — i.e., how many turns of the wheel it takes to turn the vehicle — to quicken response and make the truck far more maneuverable in tight quarters. At highway speed and when in Tow/Haul mode, the system slows response to improve straight-line stability.

Performance from the 6.2-liter gasoline V8 is robust enough that it's a realistic choice for many applications. That said, it pales in comparison to the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8, which generates brisk unladen acceleration and moves heavy payloads or trailers without seeming to break a sweat thanks to its abundant torque.

One new feature, adaptive cruise control, takes much of the tedium out of long highway miles by maintaining a set distance from the vehicle ahead. What's noteworthy is that the system performs equally well when towing a trailer, even on downhill stretches, where downshifts from the transmission's Tow/Haul mode and automatic engine braking on diesel models work together to keep vehicle speed in check.

Leave the pavement behind and a properly equipped four-wheel-drive F-250 will impress with its off-road capabilities, even in situations that far exceed anything the majority of buyers will ever want to tackle.

Interior

Inside, the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty is noticeably roomier than its predecessor thanks to body shells shared with the automaker's recently revamped F-150 pickup. For example, extended-cab models gain 6 inches in length, while crew-cab models grow 3 inches longer compared to cabs of the outgoing models, making for more spacious interiors all around.

Seating comfort is especially good in upper trim levels with the 10-way-adjustable power seats. The available multicontour seats on top trims take things to the next level with heating, cooling and a built-in massage function. Not surprisingly the rear jump seats on extended-cab models are still best suited to kids, but the crew cab's rear bench now offers adults more room to stretch out.

As for the interior materials and amenities, they run the gamut from plain to posh. The XL is a no-nonsense work truck with vinyl floor coverings and upholstery and manual windows, door locks and mirrors, while the cabins of King Ranch and Platinum models are decked out in sumptuous leathers and sport all the comfort and convenience features you'd expect in a luxury car.

Topping the list of useful options is an Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System with seven cameras, including a grille-mounted unit with a 180-degree view that offers enhanced visibility when pulling out of a street or driveway with limited sight lines. The package also includes four cameras that give a top-down image of the truck and two separate rearview cameras designed to make hooking up a conventional or fifth-wheel/gooseneck trailer much less labor-intensive. A new Trailer Reverse Guidance System helps when backing up a conventional trailer and includes a jackknife warning and even on-screen directions on which way to turn the steering wheel when attempting to back up in a straight line.

Other neat tricks include a rear under-seat lockable storage area that folds flat when not in use, and a two-place cupholder in the center console that can be slid sideways to double its capacity.

Out back, both long- and short-bed models use aluminum that is 20 percent thicker than that of F-150 and backed by more substantial crossmembers to better withstand heavy use. Long-bed models also get a new 48-gallon fuel tank that will noticeably improve the truck's range between fill-ups.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(48%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(21%)
3.7
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Powerful and still going strong
Luis Gonzalez,03/06/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I have 25000 miles on my 2017 F250 Lariat. Great truck. Before I had an F150 and there is no comparison regarding the power. Ride is stiffer but not horrible. Interior is well appointed and all controls are intuitive. Rear seat room is enormous. Did I say this is a powerful beast? I use it to tow a 7000 toy hauler and it doesn’t break a sweat. Of course full economy isn’t great as you would expect in a truck this size.
Will exceed your expectations of a HD truck
R Austin,04/15/2018
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This is my first ford truck and I can say that so far it has exceeded all of my expectations. With the government constantly making emissions more strict on diesels, I was concerned with how this would effect the overall fuel mileage. My combined mileage is between 14.1 to 15.3 city and 18.8 to 20.2 on the highway (6.7L with 3:55). I acknowledge that the truck is far from broken in and the mileage still fluctuates depending on how and where I'm driving it. I have used it in bumper deep snow and 4+ inches of mud during different driving situations and would describe this truck as an off road beast. Also, the FX4 option puts your mind at ease, as to what is under it as well. The ride is what you would expect from a heavy duty truck, firm but not unpleasant. Even with its high stance, the truck is not difficult to enter or exit with the factory running boards installed. Don't waste your money on the factory Ford floor liners, they are terrible... I would like to see Ford change the instrument display to show, engine temp, transmission temp and def level all together, as they are individually displayed on the menu option. As I test drove each of the Big Three before buying this truck, I feel I made the best choice and now understand why they are the best selling HD trucks 41 years straight.
best thing I've ever driven
Kevin,01/25/2018
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Every time I sit in it, makes me happy. I bought my 2017 diesel platinum (not sure why the menu above won't let me select the 6.7L diesel) in september 2017. Its awesome. Pulling a horse trailer...is like driving with nothing behind it. Its an absolute joy to drive. Everything on it is great, but would recommend against the ford floor mats; they suck. I should have paid the extra 80 bucks and bought weather tech mats. update from July 2018 -- nothing has changed. Its still my personal prozac. I love the truck. Floor Mats still suk. everything else is awesome. don't underestimate the awesomeness of the massaging seats on a long drive. they are amazing. Update—Jan 2019– still feel exactly the same. Upgraded to the weather tech mats and now the truck is near perfect
4,000 miles in three weeks
wtsawyer@aol.com,02/19/2017
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Love the truck! Drove from Savannah, GA to Bangor, ME and back during recent blizzard to pick up a motorcycle trailer. LIKES: Awesome 4x4 shifting on the fly, great torque in mountains, love the "engine braking" when going downhill to help brakes, very good electric trailer brake controller, love the mirror cameras and front grill camera. COMPLAINTS: Can't figure out how to operate cabin/bed camera, bought OEM trailer TPMS & trailer camera package. Now FORD expects ME to install non-standard bumper plugs... not very professional! Worried about fighting if my work fails. QUIBBLES: Cruise Control buttons should have additional, tactile bits to better operate without looking down at steering wheel. Not so safe a interstate speeds, with trailer, at night, with a lot of other traffic!
Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab.

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $25,318 and$39,690 with odometer readings between 13993 and137589 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $41,500 and$65,000 with odometer readings between 9911 and59450 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $34,600 and$43,720 with odometer readings between 24026 and116771 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum is priced between $63,950 and$64,376 with odometer readings between 33749 and37855 miles.

Which used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

There are currently 33 used and CPO 2017 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,318 and mileage as low as 9911 miles.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,935.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,158.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,988.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,967.

Research Similar Vehicles