Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
3,008 listings
- 168,690 miles
$12,500
- 160,886 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$16,984
- 246,978 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
- 110,047 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,495
- 100,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495
- 299,314 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$12,896
- 147,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,619
- 184,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
- 160,405 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,993
- 126,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,495
- 182,114 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,950
- 135,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990
- 107,158 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,262
- 83,960 miles
$7,995
- 84,646 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,298
- 227,439 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 63,720 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
- 189,689 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
See all 59 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.4
Report abuse
Sad Johnny,08/30/2010
I waited years to buy my dream truck. The Ford F250 Diesel Super Duty Crew Cab. The last truck I would ever need to purchase. I just brought my truck in to the dealer, water pressure in the coolant reservoir. Service people with out looking under the hood told me what was wrong. The oil cooler and EGR cooler would need to be replaced. If not caught in time serious engine damage, head gaskets and worse $5,000 and worse. To all out there with a 6.0 diesel or thinking of buying one, consider the oil cooler a maintenance item at 50,000 miles. Have it replaced. From what I have read while learning whats wrong with my truck this is the major cause of problems on this engine. Pass it on
