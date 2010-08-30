Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Reeder Chevrolet - Knoxville / Tennessee

CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER INTERIOR, VEHICLE DETAILED, RECENT OIL CHANGE, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, OFF ROAD PACKAGE, We are an internet retailer and our inventory is priced to market for a hassle free experience, CREW CAB, 160,886 MILES, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, F-250 SuperDuty Lariat FX4 4WD POWER STROKE TURBODIESEL, 4WD, 4x4 Electronic-Shift-On-The-Fly, Air Conditioning, Branded Rancho Front and Rear Shocks, Dual front impact airbags, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Skid Plate Package, Speed control, Unique 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels.2005 Ford F-250SD Lariat FX4 4WD POWER STROKE TURBODIESEL Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 4WD TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive True Blue Clearcoat MetallicRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 47549 miles below market average!This beautiful 2005 Ford F-250SD is available for immediate delivery from Reeder Chevrolet. We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours." Make no bones about it, we are committed to getting you financed and have rates as low as 0%. We carry all makes and models in Knoxville and Knox County. We have vehicles in all different colors, Black, Red, White, Brown, Blue, Tan, Green, Yellow, Gold, Burgundy, Silver and Charcoal. We also carry Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, INFINITI, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, RAM, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo's and many more! Lot # 2 special. This recent trade in is being offered for sale AS/IS in the same condition it was traded in. Lot # 2 vehicles are priced wholesale to the public so we cannot take deposits while someone is thinking about it or gathering funds. They must be picked up in person and are not available to ship. This is to protect both parties because the vehicles are being sold in the same condition they were traded in. Oil Changed and it received a full detail.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTSW21P65EB53751

Stock: 700579A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020