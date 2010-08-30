Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

3,008 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,008 listings
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    168,690 miles

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    160,886 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,984

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    246,978 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    110,047 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    100,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    299,314 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,896

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    147,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,619

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    184,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    160,405 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,993

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    126,228 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    182,114 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,950

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    135,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    107,158 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,262

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty

    83,960 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Black
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    84,646 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,298

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty

    227,439 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    63,720 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    189,689 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-250 Super Duty searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,008 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating
4.459 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
My Dream Truck
Sad Johnny,08/30/2010
I waited years to buy my dream truck. The Ford F250 Diesel Super Duty Crew Cab. The last truck I would ever need to purchase. I just brought my truck in to the dealer, water pressure in the coolant reservoir. Service people with out looking under the hood told me what was wrong. The oil cooler and EGR cooler would need to be replaced. If not caught in time serious engine damage, head gaskets and worse $5,000 and worse. To all out there with a 6.0 diesel or thinking of buying one, consider the oil cooler a maintenance item at 50,000 miles. Have it replaced. From what I have read while learning whats wrong with my truck this is the major cause of problems on this engine. Pass it on
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-250 Super Duty
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings