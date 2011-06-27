  1. Home
2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, good off-road capabilities.
  • Noisy drivetrain, poor gas mileage, large size, stiff ride when not loaded.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Rugged looking and comfortable, the capable F-Series Super Duty deserves consideration from those looking for a commercial-grade truck.

Vehicle overview

Commercial use is one of the fastest growing segments in the expanding truck market. With its F-Series Super Duty trucks, Ford is aiming squarely at fulfilling this segment's demand.

The Super Duty trucks are built on a separate platform than the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats the F-150 isn't capable of. The maximum GVWR for the F-150 is about 7,700 pounds, whereas the Super Duty starts at 8,500 pounds.

The main mission here is towing and hauling. To provide the necessary grunt, Ford offers three different engines. The gasoline engines are a Triton 5.4-liter V8 and a 6.8-liter V10. The V8 generates 260 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 350 foot-pounds of torque at 2,500 rpm. The V10 generates 310 horsepower at 4,250 rpm and 425 foot-pounds of torque at 3,250 rpm. A 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 is also available, and it makes 250 horsepower and a dominating 505 foot-pounds of torque (with the automatic transmission). All of these engines can be equipped with either an automatic or manual transmission.

To better match your needs, the Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab, and Crew Cab styles. The overall look is much more aggressive than the standard F-150, and its bigger dimensions allow Ford to use larger cabs without compromising load space. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Super Duty Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. A variety of optional equipment is available, including electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty suspension package and manually telescoping trailer-towing mirrors.

Inside, the roomy cabs have large, comfortable seats and generous seat-track travel. Five or six adults can ride inside with little problem. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's stylish business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin is designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. For owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating is available on Lariat models.

Given their size, the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks maintain a confident on- and off-road feel. They feature updated power steering systems and enhanced suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness, and maneuverability. Just don't mistake them for cars. The Super Duty vehicles are true trucks and ride harshly when not towing or hauling loads. Parking a Super Duty ranges from tedious (a mall parking lot) to impossible (some home garages and underground parking lots).

The Super Duty isn't for everyone. Pricing on a diesel-equipped Crew Cab can approach $40,000. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-150 can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup to peruse.

2001 Highlights

A trailer tow package is standard on all models, as is four-wheel ABS. XLT and Lariat models can be equipped with an ultrasonic reverse vehicle-aid sensor, an in-dash six-disc CD changer and chrome tubular cab steps. Heated seats are available on Lariat models. Rounding out the 2001 changes are minor interior updates and a horsepower upgrade for the 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Truck Ever with exceptions...
Awesome Truck,04/11/2010
Lariat, leather, 4x4, V-10, bucket power seats, power everything for that matter, HUGE...needed a megaphone to talk to the people riding with me I had so much room! This truck is the best truck I have ever owned. I am 6'5", 300 lbs. I have 56" shoulders. I have never ridden in another vehicle that I could actually feel comfortable. 12,000 lb trailer, no problem. Missing a gas station. HUGE problem. I live in -20 to -30 below temps. Warm up, 4x4, terrible gas mileage, 4-6 mpg for the winter. Up to 17.3 mpg at 60 on cruise and wind behind me going downhill.
My hard working F-250
bigfeen,05/28/2009
This is the BEST truck I have ever owned. It has a V-10 that has NEVER left me stranded! I love this truck and hate to get rid of it but it has over 300000 miles!
Super Duty
Ron B.,11/01/2009
I am a Ford Truck person with having several over the years. the problem I have with them living in SW pa. is the RUST. The wheel lips on the bed have always been a area of concern. With this 250 I park it in a garage and keep it clean but it didn't make a difference. the only option is to buy a southern bed or get rid of the truck. My next move is to move to the F-350 diesel. I presently use this truck to move a 6600 lb skid steer and with the 5.4 it is a dog on any grade. I am happy that the mech. part has given me no problems but I think a heaver truck will satisify my req. I will buy another FORD
Biggest truck I'll ever need
Tony1790,11/27/2004
I've had this truck for over 3 yrs now and so far the only problems that I've had are a bad COP and I've had to have the 4x4 hubs replaced under warranty. I've heard problems with the tranny and spark plugs but thus far have not had any of those problems.
See all 45 reviews of the 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab.

