Consumer Rating
(45)
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road capabilities, 14,500-pound fifth-wheel trailer capacity.
  • Noisy drivetrains, poor gas mileage, large size, stiff ride when not loaded.
Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to heavy-duty pick 'em ups, you can choose between a Chevy, a Dodge, a Ford or a GMC. Match your needs to the truck with the most capability to meet them, and you're all set. Of course, which model you select is also guided by brand loyalty. If you're a Ford kind of guy or gal with big loads to haul or tow, the F-250 Super Duty pickup will handle up to 8,800-pounds GVWR or a 14,500-pound fifth-wheel trailer.

Vehicle overview

Commercial use is one of the fastest-growing segments in the expanding truck market. With its F-Series Super Duty trucks, Ford is aiming squarely at fulfilling this segment's demand.

The Super Duty trucks are built on a separate platform from the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats of which the F-150 isn't capable. The maximum GVWR for the F-150 is 7,700 pounds, whereas the F-250 Super Duty manages 8,800 pounds.

The main mission here is towing and hauling. To provide the necessary grunt, Ford offers three different engines. The gasoline engines are a Triton 5.4-liter V8 and a 6.8-liter V10. The V8 generates 255 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. The V10 generates 310 horsepower at 4,250 rpm and 425 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 rpm. A 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 is also available, and it makes 250 horsepower at 2,600 rpm and a dominating 505 lb-ft of torque at 1,600 rpm. All of these engines can be equipped with an optional automatic transmission. The F-250 can tow up to 14,500 pounds when properly equipped.

To match your needs better, the Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab styles. The overall look is much more aggressive than the standard F-150, and its bigger dimensions allow Ford to use larger cabs without compromising load space. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Super Duty Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. A variety of optional equipment is available, including electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty suspension package and telescoping trailer-towing mirrors.

Inside, the roomy cabs have large, comfortable seats and generous seat-track travel. Five or six adults can ride inside with little problem as long as you choose the SuperCab or Crew Cab body. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin are designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. For owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating is available on Lariat models.

Given their size, the F-250 Super Duty trucks maintain a confident on- and off-road feel. They feature modern power steering systems and suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness and maneuverability. Just don't mistake them for cars. The Super Duty is a true truck and rides harshly when not towing or hauling loads. Parking a Super Duty ranges from tedious (a mall parking lot) to impossible (some home garages and underground parking lots).

The Super Duty isn't for everyone. Pricing on a diesel-equipped Crew Cab can approach $40,000. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-150 can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup of heavy-duty trucks to peruse.

2002 Highlights

A six-speed manual transmission is now standard with the 5.4- and 6.8-liter V8 gas engines, and the 6.8-liter has been enhanced to provide better performance. If you order an automatic transmission, a gauge that measures transmission oil temperature replaces the battery gauge, and you can opt to add adjustable pedals to your Super Duty XLT or Lariat truck. Trucks with the Power Stroke diesel get an air filter service indicator. All F-250s get roof ride handles standard for 2002, and the available telescoping trailer mirrors can now be folded forward. SuperCabs have new rear door panel map pockets with molded-in cupholders. XL gets upgraded visors, while XLT and Lariat get new seats with increased width, bolstering and lumbar support; jewellike headlamp lenses and an available Advanced Security Group that includes remote keyless entry, automatic door locks and automatic headlamps. Optional on the XLT Crew Cab and standard on the Lariat Crew Cab is a power front passenger seat. The Lariat also gets a larger standard overhead console with improved storage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(71%)
4(20%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.6
45 reviews
See all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Costly to maintain
Mike,12/24/2008
As a truck goes this is a great vehicle. Never had a problem hauling or towing. I used this truck to commute with occasional towing of a camper and boat. By no means an abused or roughly treated vehicle. Before buying one be advised about the cost of owning a HD Ford. The ball joints have to be replaced every 30K at a cost of $1,000 here in New England. The brakes and rotors replaced at 35K...yup close to another grand. Tires, normal wear but they're about a thousand too. Also replaced the front locking hubs twice already...600 bucks each time. Oil changes are more costly too especially since takes 16 quarts of oil! Expect to pay about $1,000 annually for maintenance.
Great Machine
2packs4sure,02/09/2008
Bought it new. Wanted the 7.3 diesel before the 6.0's came out. Turned out that was the right move! Got 13 to 17 mpg until about 45000 miles. Once past that mileage is 15.5+ in town and 21+ on the highway. Really a great truck! The only repairs have been, center link got sloppy, replaced it, Cam position sensor $30.00 part and 10 minutes to change, and cd changer went bad after 5 years and hard use. Got a replacement cd module that bolts into the radio in 5 minutes. So easy it suprised me. No mechanical problems whatsoever, never dripped a drop of anything. I think i'll keep it!
96 Chevy 1500 to an 02 F250 4D 4X4 Crew
Danny in Fla,01/20/2009
5.4l gas gets me 10 mpg and it was sort of itching my hide but gas has come way down. The good thing is even if I am hauling 4k trailer load behind me, I still get 10 mpg. Don't know why. I know this truck does not feel like I am hauling anything, and the 4X4 feature got me unstuck two times at the city dump when it was storming both times. My Chevy 1500 gets about 22 mpg but I drive my F250 and the Chevy sits there. Maybe I will give it to my 16 year old son. The F250 is a power house getting on the interstate or highway. I have no problem getting up to 65, even pulling a 4k load. This is with a 5.4 gas engine.
My 02 f250 5.4 Super Duty automatic/gas
mempey,05/22/2013
Truck is a beast 7 feet tall, good power, great inside and out...it guzzles gas and oil, i have no leaks no damage but under carriage rust and bed rust.... great ride awesome power, I run 89 gas with GUMOUT I save $20 per fill up using this product....
See all 45 reviews of the 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

More about the 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $10,999 and$10,999 with odometer readings between 138812 and138812 miles.

