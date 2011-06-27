Vehicle overview

To the uninitiated, heavy-duty trucks may seem like overkill, but sometimes you really need some extra muscle to get the job done. That's where the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty earns its keep. Boasting even more capability than the best-selling F-150, the 2014 F-250 is a match for almost any imaginable challenge, particularly with the Super Duty-only diesel-powered V8 aboard. Throw in up-to-date technology, including the available MyFord Touch infotainment system, and it's clear why the F-250 is a favorite among serious truck users.

The main purpose of a heavy-duty truck, of course, is to tow and haul absurd amounts of stuff, so it's no surprise that the F-250 can pull off some amazing feats. How amazing? Try a maximum tow rating of up to 14,000 pounds, or 16,800 pounds when configured for fifth-wheel towing. For comparison, the lighter-duty F-150 tops out at a measly 11,300 pounds. The F-250 Super Duty is also rated to haul 4,240 pounds in its bed when properly equipped.

But thanks to an all-out arms race in recent years, the F-250's rivals are hot on its heels. The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD matches the Ford in just about every regard, while the updated 2014 Ram 2500 now offers a more powerful V8 engine and a new, smoother-riding rear suspension. Ford doesn't have a monopoly on cool cabin tech either, as the Ram 2500 can be outfitted with an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface that's easier to use than the Ford's.

Nonetheless, the F-250 remains a compelling option, providing just about everything a heavy-duty trucker could ask for. If you're shopping for a rig like this, the 2014 Ford F-250 is a must-drive.