Consumer Rating
(4)
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong towing and payload capacities
  • wide range of equipment levels and body styles
  • appealing technology options
  • quiet ride.
  • Dated interior
  • numb steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its massive capabilities and desirable luxuries, the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a full-spectrum solution for serious truckers.

Vehicle overview

To the uninitiated, heavy-duty trucks may seem like overkill, but sometimes you really need some extra muscle to get the job done. That's where the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty earns its keep. Boasting even more capability than the best-selling F-150, the 2014 F-250 is a match for almost any imaginable challenge, particularly with the Super Duty-only diesel-powered V8 aboard. Throw in up-to-date technology, including the available MyFord Touch infotainment system, and it's clear why the F-250 is a favorite among serious truck users.

The main purpose of a heavy-duty truck, of course, is to tow and haul absurd amounts of stuff, so it's no surprise that the F-250 can pull off some amazing feats. How amazing? Try a maximum tow rating of up to 14,000 pounds, or 16,800 pounds when configured for fifth-wheel towing. For comparison, the lighter-duty F-150 tops out at a measly 11,300 pounds. The F-250 Super Duty is also rated to haul 4,240 pounds in its bed when properly equipped.

But thanks to an all-out arms race in recent years, the F-250's rivals are hot on its heels. The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD matches the Ford in just about every regard, while the updated 2014 Ram 2500 now offers a more powerful V8 engine and a new, smoother-riding rear suspension. Ford doesn't have a monopoly on cool cabin tech either, as the Ram 2500 can be outfitted with an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface that's easier to use than the Ford's.

Nonetheless, the F-250 remains a compelling option, providing just about everything a heavy-duty trucker could ask for. If you're shopping for a rig like this, the 2014 Ford F-250 is a must-drive.

2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty is available with two- or four-wheel drive in three cab styles: two-door regular cab, four-door extended cab (SuperCab) and four-door crew cab. The extended cab has rear-hinged, access-style rear doors, while the crew cab has four full-size conventional-opening doors. Both can be had with either a standard (6.8-foot) or long (8-foot) cargo bed, but the regular cab is available only with the long bed.

Buyers have a choice among five trim levels: base XL, midlevel XLT, upscale Lariat, luxury King Ranch and posh Platinum. The Lariat is available on SuperCab and crew cab models, while the King Ranch and Platinum are offered only in crew cab configuration.

The XL sticks to the basics with standard equipment that includes 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, black door handles, manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, air-conditioning, vinyl floor coverings and upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker sound system with an AM/FM radio.

The XLT adds 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors, cast-aluminum wheels, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, an integrated trailer brake controller, padded door armrests, a carpeted floor, cloth upholstery, the Ford Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and USB interface.

The Lariat trim cranks up the luxury with 18-inch wheels, foglights, power telescoping mirrors, body-color door handles, rear parking sensors, remote start, a power-sliding rear window with defrost, dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery. Also standard are a 4.2-inch color trip computer, wood-tone interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), a middle front seat that converts into a center console, the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded Sync functionality, a rearview camera and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Note that the Lariat crew cab gets a premium Sony audio system.

The King Ranch piles on power-folding and telescoping tow mirrors, two-tone paint, a body-color grille with chrome insert, unique exterior and interior badging, a navigation system, special leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings (seat and pedals) and the Sony audio system as standard.

The top-of-the-line Platinum adds more chrome exterior trim, 20-inch polished alloy wheels, a tailgate assist step, unique wood-tone interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel.

Some features on the fancier models are available as options on lower trims. Other options (depending on trim level) include different axle ratios, a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel/gooseneck mounting points, roof clearance lights, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, a sunroof and integrated accessory switches.

The available Ford Work Solutions package adds an in-dash computer that's customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package (4WD models only), which includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 engine that produces 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of peak torque. The optional 6.7-liter diesel-powered V8 is rated at 400 hp and 800 lb-ft of peak torque. Both engines come with a six-speed automatic transmission and offer rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations.

Properly equipped, the F-250 Super Duty with the diesel can tow up to 14,000 pounds with a conventional trailer setup. When configured for fifth-wheel towing, that figure jumps to 16,800 pounds. Maximum payload capacity is 4,240 pounds.

Safety

The 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, side curtain airbags and the SOS post-crash alert system.

An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while the Lariat trim level adds rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and standard on the Lariat and above.

Driving

Compared to the competition, the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty line is remarkably quiet at highway speeds. Even the big diesel V8's telltale clatter is held to a distant grumble inside. As with any heavy-duty pickup, the ride can be a bit nervous with an empty bed, but the F-250 remains well-mannered over rough roads. Our main complaint is that the steering feels numb and vague, especially when towing, which doesn't inspire full confidence.

Speaking of towing, the 6.7-liter diesel will likely be the engine of choice for this purpose, though the base 6.2-liter V8 is no slouch. Even when hooked to a 10,000-pound trailer and facing a steep hill, the diesel powers forward with ease, and the six-speed automatic has a knack for finding the right gear. Drivers can selectively lock out unwanted higher gears to ensure optimal towing prowess, but the tow/haul mode takes care of most of that for you. Descents are similarly carefree thanks to the sharp automatic transmission and the diesel's exhaust brake.

Interior

Even by the standards of heavy-duty trucks, the F-250's cabin is pretty basic. Hard plastics dominate the dashboard on lower trim levels; there's a night-and-day difference between the F-250 and the 2014 Ram 2500 in this regard. However, the Lariat adds a decidedly upscale vibe with rich leather and added amenities like MyFord Touch, while the King Ranch and Platinum models are nicer still.

Storage and utility options abound in the Ford F-250. There's a lockable bin under the middle of the available 40/20/40-split front bench seat, and the middle seatback folds down to serve as an armrest. Another lockable bin that can easily accommodate longer items is located under the rear seats, and it includes a 12-volt power point to charge portable electronics. The available 40/console/40 front bench can be configured to accommodate a laptop, hanging files and other office-style items. It also offers a 12-volt power point and a 110-volt power outlet.

Standard from the Lariat on up is a large multifunction display in the instrument cluster that allows the driver to customize settings, and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information. Lariat and higher trims also get the MyFord Touch infotainment system, which includes two USB ports, an SD card slot and an 8-inch touchscreen that controls phone, climate control, entertainment and navigation features and also includes an expanded voice control vocabulary. Note that this version of MyFord Touch incorporates large physical buttons for the climate and audio controls that allow them to be operated by those wearing work gloves.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(25%)
3.3
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Well built...powerful engine
Terry,12/11/2016
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This truck is designed to be a workhorse. I tow a 35' fifth wheel; often through mountains. The F-250 doesn't even notice it. Braking is excellent. I've owned Chevy's and Toyotas, but for hauling and heavy loads, I'll take the Ford F-250.
2014 F250 Xlt crew 4x4 6.7
MattP,11/03/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
My AC evap core went out at 2 years from purchasing this truck new. Because I was over mileage Ford refused to offer any assistance to fix the over $2200 repair. I will never buy another $50k ford pickup or any other ford products. I also have replaced sensors on this vehicle at my cost. Update- shortly after the AC issue before the truck was 2.5 years old with about 70k miles the radiator started leaking from drivers side lower corner- (apparently that is common in F250s after some internet searching) Final straw- driver wheel bearing started shimmying at high speed curves 2.5 years and 75k miles in. Traded in and will never buy another Ford.
Great diesel truck!
Marc Ciampi,07/13/2018
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Vehicle suspension is necessarily tight, making ride bouncy unless loaded. This truck is responsive & reliable with impressive power & sure handling. Great truck!
Don’t buy Ford anything
C. Cloud,04/29/2020
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
My F250 is nothing but trouble, I had to purchase a new $18,000 motor at 110,000 miles. No help from Ford. Had to purchase 3 different brake calipers, (almost died when last one left me without brakes). Truck eats tire. Always has some sort of service needed. I hate this Truck... I bought it new in 2014 and paid $60,000. Ford is a joke.
See all 4 reviews of the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%

More about the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $30,900 and$47,500 with odometer readings between 48758 and148631 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum is priced between $42,498 and$43,900 with odometer readings between 78269 and78269 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $14,999 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 146468 and146468 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $17,199 and$17,199 with odometer readings between 105211 and105211 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2014 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,999 and mileage as low as 48758 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,965.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,786.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,228.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,910.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

