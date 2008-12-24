Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

3,008 listings
F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    341,047 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    138,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    259,002 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in Dark Green
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    117,276 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,929

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    113,954 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    $17,500

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Red
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    106,949 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    150,108 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    132,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    219,212 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    99,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,250

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    172,200 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,746

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty

    166,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    215,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,953

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    189,735 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,595

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    150,000 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    206,705 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,488

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    196,296 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

  • 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    201,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

Overall Consumer Rating
4.645 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Costly to maintain
Mike,12/24/2008
As a truck goes this is a great vehicle. Never had a problem hauling or towing. I used this truck to commute with occasional towing of a camper and boat. By no means an abused or roughly treated vehicle. Before buying one be advised about the cost of owning a HD Ford. The ball joints have to be replaced every 30K at a cost of $1,000 here in New England. The brakes and rotors replaced at 35K...yup close to another grand. Tires, normal wear but they're about a thousand too. Also replaced the front locking hubs twice already...600 bucks each time. Oil changes are more costly too especially since takes 16 quarts of oil! Expect to pay about $1,000 annually for maintenance.
