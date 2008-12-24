Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida

AS-IS VEHICLE! WE ARE OFFERING IT TO YOU BEFORE WE TAKE IT TO THE AUCTION! PRICE HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO AUCTION VALUE. PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE VEHICLE HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. DOES NOT COME WITH OUR LIFETIME WARRANTY! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $9,397 KBB Fair Market Range High: $13,008 Recent Arrival! Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD, **LEGENDARY 7.3 POWERSTROKE TURBODIESEL! DONT DELAY!**, 4-Wheel ABS Brakes, 4x4, 8-CYLINDER, ABS brakes, BED LINER, Fog Lamps, Payload Package # 1, Trailer Tow Package, TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE, TURBO DIESEL, UPGRADED WHEELS.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNX21F22EC13733

Stock: LFC17663C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020